Blockchain-enabled Server-less Federated Learning

By Francesc Wilhelmi, Lorenza Giupponi, Paolo Dini
 4 days ago

Motivated by the heterogeneous nature of devices participating in large-scale Federated Learning (FL) optimization, we focus on an asynchronous server-less FL solution empowered by Blockchain (BC) technology. In contrast to mostly adopted FL approaches, which assume synchronous operation, we advocate an asynchronous method whereby model...

Federated Deep Reinforcement Learning for the Distributed Control of NextG Wireless Networks

Next Generation (NextG) networks are expected to support demanding tactile internet applications such as augmented reality and connected autonomous vehicles. Whereas recent innovations bring the promise of larger link capacity, their sensitivity to the environment and erratic performance defy traditional model-based control rationales. Zero-touch data-driven approaches can improve the ability of the network to adapt to the current operating conditions. Tools such as reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms can build optimal control policy solely based on a history of observations. Specifically, deep RL (DRL), which uses a deep neural network (DNN) as a predictor, has been shown to achieve good performance even in complex environments and with high dimensional inputs. However, the training of DRL models require a large amount of data, which may limit its adaptability to ever-evolving statistics of the underlying environment. Moreover, wireless networks are inherently distributed systems, where centralized DRL approaches would require excessive data exchange, while fully distributed approaches may result in slower convergence rates and performance degradation. In this paper, to address these challenges, we propose a federated learning (FL) approach to DRL, which we refer to federated DRL (F-DRL), where base stations (BS) collaboratively train the embedded DNN by only sharing models' weights rather than training data. We evaluate two distinct versions of F-DRL, value and policy based, and show the superior performance they achieve compared to distributed and centralized DRL.
Data Valuation for Vertical Federated Learning: An Information-Theoretic Approach

Federated learning (FL) is a promising machine learning paradigm that enables cross-party data collaboration for real-world AI applications in a privacy-preserving and law-regulated way. How to valuate parties' data is a critical but challenging FL issue. In the literature, data valuation either relies on running specific models for a given task or is just task irrelevant; however, it is often requisite for party selection given a specific task when FL models have not been determined yet. This work thus fills the gap and proposes \emph{FedValue}, to our best knowledge, the first privacy-preserving, task-specific but model-free data valuation method for vertical FL tasks. Specifically, FedValue incorporates a novel information-theoretic metric termed Shapley-CMI to assess data values of multiple parties from a game-theoretic perspective. Moreover, a novel server-aided federated computation mechanism is designed to compute Shapley-CMI and meanwhile protects each party from data leakage. We also propose several techniques to accelerate Shapley-CMI computation in practice. Extensive experiments on six open datasets validate the effectiveness and efficiency of FedValue for data valuation of vertical FL tasks. In particular, Shapley-CMI as a model-free metric performs comparably with the measures that depend on running an ensemble of well-performing models.
Communication and Energy Efficient Slimmable Federated Learning via Superposition Coding and Successive Decoding

Mobile devices are indispensable sources of big data. Federated learning (FL) has a great potential in exploiting these private data by exchanging locally trained models instead of their raw data. However, mobile devices are often energy limited and wirelessly connected, and FL cannot cope flexibly with their heterogeneous and time-varying energy capacity and communication throughput, limiting the adoption. Motivated by these issues, we propose a novel energy and communication efficient FL framework, coined SlimFL. To resolve the heterogeneous energy capacity problem, each device in SlimFL runs a width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN). To address the heterogeneous communication throughput problem, each full-width (1.0x) SNN model and its half-width ($0.5$x) model are superposition-coded before transmission, and successively decoded after reception as the 0.5x or $1.0$x model depending on the channel quality. Simulation results show that SlimFL can simultaneously train both $0.5$x and $1.0$x models with reasonable accuracy and convergence speed, compared to its vanilla FL counterpart separately training the two models using $2$x more communication resources. Surprisingly, SlimFL achieves even higher accuracy with lower energy footprints than vanilla FL for poor channels and non-IID data distributions, under which vanilla FL converges slowly.
Joint Superposition Coding and Training for Federated Learning over Multi-Width Neural Networks

This paper aims to integrate two synergetic technologies, federated learning (FL) and width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN) architectures. FL preserves data privacy by exchanging the locally trained models of mobile devices. By adopting SNNs as local models, FL can flexibly cope with the time-varying energy capacities of mobile devices. Combining FL and SNNs is however non-trivial, particularly under wireless connections with time-varying channel conditions. Furthermore, existing multi-width SNN training algorithms are sensitive to the data distributions across devices, so are ill-suited to FL. Motivated by this, we propose a communication and energy-efficient SNN-based FL (named SlimFL) that jointly utilizes superposition coding (SC) for global model aggregation and superposition training (ST) for updating local models. By applying SC, SlimFL exchanges the superposition of multiple width configurations that are decoded as many as possible for a given communication throughput. Leveraging ST, SlimFL aligns the forward propagation of different width configurations, while avoiding the inter-width interference during backpropagation. We formally prove the convergence of SlimFL. The result reveals that SlimFL is not only communication-efficient but also can counteract non-IID data distributions and poor channel conditions, which is also corroborated by simulations.
Intrinisic Gradient Compression for Federated Learning

Federated learning is a rapidly-growing area of research which enables a large number of clients to jointly train a machine learning model on privately-held data. One of the largest barriers to wider adoption of federated learning is the communication cost of sending model updates from and to the clients, which is accentuated by the fact that many of these devices are bandwidth-constrained. In this paper, we aim to address this issue by optimizing networks within a subspace of their full parameter space, an idea known as intrinsic dimension in the machine learning theory community. We use a correspondence between the notion of intrinsic dimension and gradient compressibility to derive a family of low-bandwidth optimization algorithms, which we call intrinsic gradient compression algorithms. Specifically, we present three algorithms in this family with different levels of upload and download bandwidth for use in various federated settings, along with theoretical guarantees on their performance. Finally, in large-scale federated learning experiments with models containing up to 100M parameters, we show that our algorithms perform extremely well compared to current state-of-the-art gradient compression methods.
SoK: On the Security & Privacy in Federated Learning

Advances in Machine Learning (ML) and its wide range of applications boosted its popularity. Recent privacy awareness initiatives as the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - European Parliament and Council Regulation No 2016/679, subdued ML to privacy and security assessments. Federated Learning (FL) grants a privacy-driven, decentralized training scheme that improves ML models' security. The industry's fast-growing adaptation and security evaluations of FL technology exposed various vulnerabilities. Depending on the FL phase, i.e., training or inference, the adversarial actor capabilities, and the attack type threaten FL's confidentiality, integrity, or availability (CIA). Therefore, the researchers apply the knowledge from distinct domains as countermeasures, like cryptography and statistics.
jetbrains.com

Learn in 1 Hour: 4 Tips to Write Less Code in Kotlin

Time flies so fast — it’s already the middle of the Hour of Code week! We are so proud of your commitment and continuous curiosity about learning. Even though programming can be challenging, the hours you spend on it add up to the most amazing experience. So let’s keep the ball rolling! The next hour at JetBrains Academy will be about one of the top 5 fastest-growing languages — Kotlin.
Defending Label Inference and Backdoor Attacks in Vertical Federated Learning

In collaborative learning settings like federated learning, curious parities might be honest but are attempting to infer other parties' private data through inference attacks while malicious parties might manipulate the learning process for their own purposes through backdoor attacks. However, most existing works only consider the federated learning scenario where data are partitioned by samples (HFL). The feature-partitioned federated learning (VFL) can be another important scenario in many real-world applications. Attacks and defenses in such scenarios are especially challenging when the attackers and the defenders are not able to access the features or model parameters of other participants. Previous works have only shown that private labels can be reconstructed from per-sample gradients. In this paper, we first show that private labels can be reconstructed when only batch-averaged gradients are revealed, which is against the common presumption. In addition, we show that a passive party in VFL can even replace its corresponding labels in the active party with a target label through a gradient-replacement attack. To defend against the first attack, we introduce a novel technique termed confusional autoencoder (CoAE), based on autoencoder and entropy regularization. We demonstrate that label inference attacks can be successfully blocked by this technique while hurting less main task accuracy compared to existing methods. Our CoAE technique is also effective in defending the gradient-replacement backdoor attack, making it an universal and practical defense strategy with no change to the original VFL protocol. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approaches under both two-party and multi-party VFL settings. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first systematic study to deal with label inference and backdoor attacks in the feature-partitioned federated learning framework.
PMFL: Partial Meta-Federated Learning for heterogeneous tasks and its applications on real-world medical records

Federated machine learning is a versatile and flexible tool to utilize distributed data from different sources, especially when communication technology develops rapidly and an unprecedented amount of data could be collected on mobile devices nowadays. Federated learning method exploits not only the data but the computational power of all devices in the network to achieve more efficient model training. Nevertheless, while most traditional federated learning methods work well for homogeneous data and tasks, adapting the method to a different heterogeneous data and task distribution is challenging. This limitation has constrained the applications of federated learning in real-world contexts, especially in healthcare settings. Inspired by the fundamental idea of meta-learning, in this study we propose a new algorithm, which is an integration of federated learning and meta-learning, to tackle this issue. In addition, owing to the advantage of transfer learning for model generalization, we further improve our algorithm by introducing partial parameter sharing. We name this method partial meta-federated learning (PMFL). Finally, we apply the algorithms to two medical datasets. We show that our algorithm could obtain the fastest training speed and achieve the best performance when dealing with heterogeneous medical datasets.
Efficient Device Scheduling with Multi-Job Federated Learning

Recent years have witnessed a large amount of decentralized data in multiple (edge) devices of end-users, while the aggregation of the decentralized data remains difficult for machine learning jobs due to laws or regulations. Federated Learning (FL) emerges as an effective approach to handling decentralized data without sharing the sensitive raw data, while collaboratively training global machine learning models. The servers in FL need to select (and schedule) devices during the training process. However, the scheduling of devices for multiple jobs with FL remains a critical and open problem. In this paper, we propose a novel multi-job FL framework to enable the parallel training process of multiple jobs. The framework consists of a system model and two scheduling methods. In the system model, we propose a parallel training process of multiple jobs, and construct a cost model based on the training time and the data fairness of various devices during the training process of diverse jobs. We propose a reinforcement learning-based method and a Bayesian optimization-based method to schedule devices for multiple jobs while minimizing the cost. We conduct extensive experimentation with multiple jobs and datasets. The experimental results show that our proposed approaches significantly outperform baseline approaches in terms of training time (up to 8.67 times faster) and accuracy (up to 44.6% higher).
BlockGC: A Joint Learning Framework for Account Identity Inference on Blockchain with Graph Contrast

Blockchain technology has the characteristics of decentralization, traceability and tamper proof, which creates a reliable decentralized transaction mode, further accelerating the development of the blockchain platforms. However, with the popularization of various financial applications, security problems caused by blockchain digital assets, such as money laundering, illegal fundraising and phishing fraud, are constantly on the rise. Therefore, financial security has become an important issue in the blockchain ecosystem, and identifying the types of accounts in blockchain (e.g. miners, phishing accounts, Ponzi contracts, etc.) is of great significance in risk assessment and market supervision. In this paper, we construct an account interaction graph using raw blockchain data in a graph perspective, and proposes a joint learning framework for account identity inference on blockchain with graph contrast. We first capture transaction feature and correlation feature from interaction graph, and then perform sampling and data augmentation to generate multiple views for account subgraphs, finally jointly train the subgraph contrast and account classification task. Extensive experiments on Ethereum datasets show that our method achieves significant advantages in account identity inference task in terms of classification performance, scalability and generalization.
Specificity-Preserving Federated Learning for MR Image Reconstruction

Federated learning (FL) can be used to improve data privacy and efficiency in magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction by enabling multiple institutions to collaborate without needing to aggregate local data. However, the domain shift caused by different MR imaging protocols can substantially degrade the performance of FL models. Recent FL techniques tend to solve this by enhancing the generalization of the global model, but they ignore the domain-specific features, which may contain important information about the device properties and be useful for local reconstruction. In this paper, we propose a specificity-preserving FL algorithm for MR image reconstruction (FedMRI). The core idea is to divide the MR reconstruction model into two parts: a globally shared encoder to obtain a generalized representation at the global level, and a client-specific decoder to preserve the domain-specific properties of each client, which is important for collaborative reconstruction when the clients have unique distribution. Moreover, to further boost the convergence of the globally shared encoder when a domain shift is present, a weighted contrastive regularization is introduced to directly correct any deviation between the client and server during optimization. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our FedMRI's reconstructed results are the closest to the ground-truth for multi-institutional data, and that it outperforms state-of-the-art FL methods.
IGN

Learn To Code For Less Than $50 With This Master Class Training

At the core of every video game you play, every online purchase that you make, and every feed that you scroll — a ton of code has been written. As digital architects continue to dream up and build vast applications and universes that can make our wildest dreams come true, the call for more people who are capable coders in several languages also continues to grow.
Federated Two-stage Learning with Sign-based Voting

Federated learning is a distributed machine learning mechanism where local devices collaboratively train a shared global model under the orchestration of a central server, while keeping all private data decentralized. In the system, model parameters and its updates are transmitted instead of raw data, and thus the communication bottleneck has become a key challenge. Besides, recent larger and deeper machine learning models also pose more difficulties in deploying them in a federated environment. In this paper, we design a federated two-stage learning framework that augments prototypical federated learning with a cut layer on devices and uses sign-based stochastic gradient descent with the majority vote method on model updates. Cut layer on devices learns informative and low-dimension representations of raw data locally, which helps reduce global model parameters and prevents data leakage. Sign-based SGD with the majority vote method for model updates also helps alleviate communication limitations. Empirically, we show that our system is an efficient and privacy preserving federated learning scheme and suits for general application scenarios.
Server-Side Local Gradient Averaging and Learning Rate Acceleration for Scalable Split Learning

Shraman Pal, Mansi Uniyal, Jihong Park, Praneeth Vepakomma, Ramesh Raskar, Mehdi Bennis, Moongu Jeon, Jinho Choi. In recent years, there have been great advances in the field of decentralized learning with private data. Federated learning (FL) and split learning (SL) are two spearheads possessing their pros and cons, and are suited for many user clients and large models, respectively. To enjoy both benefits, hybrid approaches such as SplitFed have emerged of late, yet their fundamentals have still been illusive. In this work, we first identify the fundamental bottlenecks of SL, and thereby propose a scalable SL framework, coined SGLR. The server under SGLR broadcasts a common gradient averaged at the split-layer, emulating FL without any additional communication across clients as opposed to SplitFed. Meanwhile, SGLR splits the learning rate into its server-side and client-side rates, and separately adjusts them to support many clients in parallel. Simulation results corroborate that SGLR achieves higher accuracy than other baseline SL methods including SplitFed, which is even on par with FL consuming higher energy and communication costs. As a secondary result, we observe greater reduction in leakage of sensitive information via mutual information using SLGR over the baselines.
CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
theregister.com

Google launches lawsuit against a blockchain-enabled botnet

Google says it has taken legal and technical action against Russia-based botnet Glupteba. "Botnets are a real threat to internet users, and require the efforts of industry and law enforcement to deter them," wrote Google's vice president of security, Royal Hansen, and general counsel Halimah DeLaine Prado. The ad giant...
Improving Performance of Federated Learning based Medical Image Analysis in Non-IID Settings using Image Augmentation

Federated Learning (FL) is a suitable solution for making use of sensitive data belonging to patients, people, companies, or industries that are obligatory to work under rigid privacy constraints. FL mainly or partially supports data privacy and security issues and provides an alternative to model problems facilitating multiple edge devices or organizations to contribute a training of a global model using a number of local data without having them. Non-IID data of FL caused from its distributed nature presents a significant performance degradation and stabilization skews. This paper introduces a novel method dynamically balancing the data distributions of clients by augmenting images to address the non-IID data problem of FL. The introduced method remarkably stabilizes the model training and improves the model's test accuracy from 83.22% to 89.43% for multi-chest diseases detection of chest X-ray images in highly non-IID FL setting. The results of IID, non-IID and non-IID with proposed method federated trainings demonstrated that the proposed method might help to encourage organizations or researchers in developing better systems to get values from data with respect to data privacy not only for healthcare but also other fields.
syracuse.edu

Innovation on the Blockchain

Students embrace cutting-edge technology innovation with first-of-its kind blockchain course and research that solves real-world challenges. “When there’s a supply-chain disaster, every moment counts,” says Lee McKnight, an associate professor in Syracuse University’s School of Information Studies (iSchool). Walmart found this out in 2011, when it was forced to close some stores in China for selling mislabeled pork. The retailing juggernaut eventually partnered with IBM’s enterprise blockchain services to create Food Trust, a traceability network that works in a matter of seconds. “Food traceability used to take hours or days,” McKnight notes. “Walmart’s system can save lives and protect the livelihood of its suppliers by pinpointing when and where compromised food is packaged, delivered and sold.”
Optimal Rate Adaption in Federated Learning with Compressed Communications

Federated Learning (FL) incurs high communication overhead, which can be greatly alleviated by compression for model updates. Yet the tradeoff between compression and model accuracy in the networked environment remains unclear and, for simplicity, most implementations adopt a fixed compression rate only. In this paper, we for the first time systematically examine this tradeoff, identifying the influence of the compression error on the final model accuracy with respect to the learning rate. Specifically, we factor the compression error of each global iteration into the convergence rate analysis under both strongly convex and non-convex loss functions. We then present an adaptation framework to maximize the final model accuracy by strategically adjusting the compression rate in each iteration. We have discussed the key implementation issues of our framework in practical networks with representative compression algorithms. Experiments over the popular MNIST and CIFAR-10 datasets confirm that our solution effectively reduces network traffic yet maintains high model accuracy in FL.
