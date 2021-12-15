Blockchain-enabled Server-less Federated Learning

Shraman Pal, Mansi Uniyal, Jihong Park, Praneeth Vepakomma, Ramesh Raskar, Mehdi Bennis, Moongu Jeon, Jinho Choi. In recent years, there have been great advances in the field of decentralized learning with private data. Federated learning (FL) and split learning (SL) are two spearheads possessing their pros and cons, and are suited for many user clients and large models, respectively. To enjoy both benefits, hybrid approaches such as SplitFed have emerged of late, yet their fundamentals have still been illusive. In this work, we first identify the fundamental bottlenecks of SL, and thereby propose a scalable SL framework, coined SGLR. The server under SGLR broadcasts a common gradient averaged at the split-layer, emulating FL without any additional communication across clients as opposed to SplitFed. Meanwhile, SGLR splits the learning rate into its server-side and client-side rates, and separately adjusts them to support many clients in parallel. Simulation results corroborate that SGLR achieves higher accuracy than other baseline SL methods including SplitFed, which is even on par with FL consuming higher energy and communication costs. As a secondary result, we observe greater reduction in leakage of sensitive information via mutual information using SLGR over the baselines.
