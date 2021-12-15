ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas, FL

Bulgarian Christmas: Orthodox Christian Traditions

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas is one of the brightest Christian holidays in Bulgaria. The best Christmas feeling is being surrounded by the warmth of your home and your loved ones while gazing at the snowy scenery outside of your window. Christmas in Bulgaria is celebrated in a unique way, in accordance with the Eastern...

Villages Daily Sun

Another Christmas tradition returns to The Villages

As part of his first year in the area, Tom Benner saw something fun to do: be a part of The Villages Christmas Parade. He joined forces with Phil Kuhl to create a musical duo, with Kuhl on baritone ukulele and Benner on soprano sax. They projected their Yuletide sound with a small amplifier on a golf cart. Kuhl, of the Village of Duval, planned on walking beside the cart, while Benner, of the Villages of Country Club Hills, played in the cart.
THE VILLAGES, FL
TODAY.com

Simple Christmas Traditions to Bring Joy with Little Ones

Looking back on my family’s holiday traditions, I’m filled with a nostalgic blend of happiness and hazy remembrance. While I can’t remember every detail of each Christmas, there are certain constants I’ve come to look forward to and appreciate each year: mom’s famous hot cocoa, trimming the Douglas Fir while watching National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and quoting every word, making my late grandmother, Mimi’s tea cakes, driving around to look at Christmas lights, wrapping all of Dad’s gifts to Mom on Christmas eve...the list goes on and on!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Orange Leader

Spiritual Christmas traditions to embrace

The holiday season is a special and spiritual time of year. It can sometimes be easy to get lost in the more commercial aspects of the holiday season, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with shopping for gifts that will show your loved ones how much you love and appreciate them.
RELIGION
jcu.edu

Rekindling the Tradition of Christmas Carroll Eve

One of the most cherished traditions for John Carroll students, both past and present, was born out of necessity. The origins of Christmas Carroll Eve go back over 50 years and its founding can be attributed to the university’s ski club. In the late 1960s a group of JCU students...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Midland Reporter-Telegram

The story behind the Christmas pickle tradition

Despite the chillier weather, Christmas is not a time for being cool. The holiday season is best enjoyed when aloofness is ditched and embarrassing sentimentality is allowed to take over. Yes, you’ve already heard Nat King Cole sing about those chestnuts and that fire 50 times before mid-December even rolls...
SHOPPING
Mountain Democrat

Grizzly Flat creates Christmas tradition

Cold, windy and rainy weather could not stop Grizzly Flat residents from spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season during a newly-organized community Christmas tree decorating and lighting. In a festive gathering that brought residents together on their own turf for the first time since the Caldor Fire ravaged the town...
POLITICS
siouxlandproud.com

How ‘Christmas Acres’ became a community tradition

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — When the holiday season approaches, some folks decorate their homes inside and out, but one man in Le Mars goes all out for his Christmas decorating. Rob Scheitler is the man behind Christmas Acres, the attraction he said people have driven more than five hours to see.
LE MARS, IA
registerpublications.com

Christmas traditions help cherish memories

While growing up, Christmas was a time of the year that I always looked forward to as a child. Each year, we would do our morning Christmas traditions and then our family would go to my uncle and aunt’s house for dinner. As we walked through the door, the smell of my aunt’s apple pie would have the whole house smelling wonderful.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Rogersville Review

Outside: Christmas Traditions from the Forest

Our connection with trees goes back a long time, and during the holidays it shows up in how interwoven forest plants are with Christmas symbols and traditions. The Christmas Tree: An evergreen tree, sparkling with ornaments and lights, is probably THE Christmas icon. There are several theories as to how this tradition came about. Some believe it may have come from the "Paradise Tree" of medieval Germany. It was a fir tree hung with red apples and appeared in a popular Biblical play called Adam and Eve. By the 15th Century people were erecting Paradise Trees in their own homes on Dec. 24, the feast day of Adam and Eve. Others believe that the Christmas tree began in the 16th Century with Martin Luther, the German Protestant leader of church reform. Legend has it that on Christmas Eve Martin Luther was inspired by the beauty of tall evergreens against a starry sky. He cut a fir tree, took it home, and placed candles on its branches. The lights, Martin said, stood for the stars in the heavens above Bethlehem.
LIFESTYLE
The Verge

The only Christmas tradition I care about is Sweden’s arson goat

If you’ve never heard of the Gävle Goat before, there are just two critical pieces of information you need to know. First: the Gävle Goat is a giant straw statue of a goat erected every Christmas in the Swedish town of Gävle. It’s essentially a massive Yule Goat, a traditional symbol of the Yuletide season in areas of Scandinavia and Northern Europe, and was first installed in the town in 1966. The most recent incarnation stands 42 feet high and weighs 3.6 tonnes.
LIFESTYLE
Fox40

Capital Christian Center Christmas Festivities

Including Special VIP Dinner and Giveaways for Local Homeless Community. CHRISTMAS AT THE STATE CAPITOL & UNDERSERVED GIVEAWAY. We invite you to the Capitol lawn for a Christmas musical experience with a feature of a short film. So often people attend the Capitol in protest of what is going on in our city, but we want to create an environment of peace and beauty. In coordination with the music, food trucks, we will be hosting a.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WFLA

Pope at 85: No more Mr Nice Guy, as reform hits stride

Pope Francis celebrates his 85th birthday on Friday, a milestone made even more remarkable given the coronavirus pandemic, his summertime intestinal surgery and the weight of history: His predecessor retired at this age and the last pope to have lived any longer was Leo XIII over a century ago.
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

25 Longest Reigning Roman Emperors

The latter days of the Roman Republic, which preceded the Roman Empire, were marred by political instability, as senators conspired against one another to hold onto power at the expense of the people. Political factions confiscated property of the common folk, abused the rule of law, and even killed one another in pursuit of their […]
EUROPE

