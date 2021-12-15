ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joint Demand Prediction for Multimodal Systems: A Multi-task Multi-relational Spatiotemporal Graph Neural Network Approach

By Yuebing Liang, Guan Huang, Zhan Zhao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Dynamic demand prediction is crucial for the efficient operation and management of urban transportation systems. Extensive research has been conducted on single-mode demand prediction, ignoring the fact that the demands for different transportation modes can be correlated with each other. Despite some recent efforts, existing approaches...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

LUNAR: Unifying Local Outlier Detection Methods via Graph Neural Networks

Many well-established anomaly detection methods use the distance of a sample to those in its local neighbourhood: so-called `local outlier methods', such as LOF and DBSCAN. They are popular for their simple principles and strong performance on unstructured, feature-based data that is commonplace in many practical applications. However, they cannot learn to adapt for a particular set of data due to their lack of trainable parameters. In this paper, we begin by unifying local outlier methods by showing that they are particular cases of the more general message passing framework used in graph neural networks. This allows us to introduce learnability into local outlier methods, in the form of a neural network, for greater flexibility and expressivity: specifically, we propose LUNAR, a novel, graph neural network-based anomaly detection method. LUNAR learns to use information from the nearest neighbours of each node in a trainable way to find anomalies. We show that our method performs significantly better than existing local outlier methods, as well as state-of-the-art deep baselines. We also show that the performance of our method is much more robust to different settings of the local neighbourhood size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Joint Superposition Coding and Training for Federated Learning over Multi-Width Neural Networks

This paper aims to integrate two synergetic technologies, federated learning (FL) and width-adjustable slimmable neural network (SNN) architectures. FL preserves data privacy by exchanging the locally trained models of mobile devices. By adopting SNNs as local models, FL can flexibly cope with the time-varying energy capacities of mobile devices. Combining FL and SNNs is however non-trivial, particularly under wireless connections with time-varying channel conditions. Furthermore, existing multi-width SNN training algorithms are sensitive to the data distributions across devices, so are ill-suited to FL. Motivated by this, we propose a communication and energy-efficient SNN-based FL (named SlimFL) that jointly utilizes superposition coding (SC) for global model aggregation and superposition training (ST) for updating local models. By applying SC, SlimFL exchanges the superposition of multiple width configurations that are decoded as many as possible for a given communication throughput. Leveraging ST, SlimFL aligns the forward propagation of different width configurations, while avoiding the inter-width interference during backpropagation. We formally prove the convergence of SlimFL. The result reveals that SlimFL is not only communication-efficient but also can counteract non-IID data distributions and poor channel conditions, which is also corroborated by simulations.
CELL PHONES
arxiv.org

A Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network

Graph representation learning received increasing attentions in recent years. Most of existing methods ignore the complexity of the graph structures and restrict graphs in a single constant-curvature representation space, which is only suitable to particular kinds of graph structure indeed. Additionally, these methods follow the supervised or semi-supervised learning paradigm, and thereby notably limit their deployment on the unlabeled graphs in real applications. To address these aforementioned limitations, we take the first attempt to study the self-supervised graph representation learning in the mixed-curvature spaces. In this paper, we present a novel Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network (SelfMGNN). Instead of working on one single constant-curvature space, we construct a mixed-curvature space via the Cartesian product of multiple Riemannian component spaces and design hierarchical attention mechanisms for learning and fusing the representations across these component spaces. To enable the self-supervisd learning, we propose a novel dual contrastive approach. The mixed-curvature Riemannian space actually provides multiple Riemannian views for the contrastive learning. We introduce a Riemannian projector to reveal these views, and utilize a well-designed Riemannian discriminator for the single-view and cross-view contrastive learning within and across the Riemannian views. Finally, extensive experiments show that SelfMGNN captures the complicated graph structures in reality and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust training approach of neural networks for fluid flow state estimations

State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporal#Neural Network#Multi#Graphs#Network Model#Machine Learning#Lg
arxiv.org

OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GKS: Graph-based Knowledge Selector for Task-oriented Dialog System

In previous research, knowledge selection tasks mostly rely on language model-based methods or knowledge ranking. However, approaches simply rely on the language model take all knowledge as sequential input that knowledge does not contain sequential information in most circumstances. On the other hand, the knowledge ranking method leverage dialog history and each given knowledge but not between pieces of knowledge. In the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC 10), we participated the second track of Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations. To deal with the problems mentioned above, we modified training methods based on SOTA models for the first and third sub-tasks and proposed Graph-Knowledge Selector (GKS), utilizing a graph-attention base model incorporated with language model for knowledge selection sub-task two. GKS makes knowledge selection decisions in the dialog by simultaneously considering each knowledge embedding generated from the language model, without sequential features. GKS also leverages considerable knowledge in the decision-making, takes relations across knowledge as a part of the selection process. GKS outperforms several SOTA models proposed in the data-set on knowledge selection from the 9th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC9).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Piece-wise Polynomial Filtering Approach for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) exploit signals from node features and the input graph topology to improve node classification task performance. However, these models tend to perform poorly on heterophilic graphs, where connected nodes have different labels. Recently proposed GNNs work across graphs having varying levels of homophily. Among these, models relying on polynomial graph filters have shown promise. We observe that solutions to these polynomial graph filter models are also solutions to an overdetermined system of equations. It suggests that in some instances, the model needs to learn a reasonably high order polynomial. On investigation, we find the proposed models ineffective at learning such polynomials due to their designs. To mitigate this issue, we perform an eigendecomposition of the graph and propose to learn multiple adaptive polynomial filters acting on different subsets of the spectrum. We theoretically and empirically show that our proposed model learns a better filter, thereby improving classification accuracy. We study various aspects of our proposed model including, dependency on the number of eigencomponents utilized, latent polynomial filters learned, and performance of the individual polynomials on the node classification task. We further show that our model is scalable by evaluating over large graphs. Our model achieves performance gains of up to 5% over the state-of-the-art models and outperforms existing polynomial filter-based approaches in general.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Hybrid guiding: A multi-resolution refinement approach for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images

André Pedersen, Erik Smistad, Tor V. Rise, Vibeke G. Dale, Henrik S. Pettersen, Tor-Arne S. Nordmo, David Bouget, Ingerid Reinertsen, Marit Valla. Histopathological cancer diagnostics has become more complex, and the increasing number of biopsies is a challenge for most pathology laboratories. Thus, development of automatic methods for evaluation of histopathological cancer sections would be of value. In this study, we used 624 whole slide images (WSIs) of breast cancer from a Norwegian cohort. We propose a cascaded convolutional neural network design, called H2G-Net, for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images. The design involves a detection stage using a patch-wise method, and a refinement stage using a convolutional autoencoder. To validate the design, we conducted an ablation study to assess the impact of selected components in the pipeline on tumour segmentation. Guiding segmentation, using hierarchical sampling and deep heatmap refinement, proved to be beneficial when segmenting the histopathological images. We found a significant improvement when using a refinement network for postprocessing the generated tumour segmentation heatmaps. The overall best design achieved a Dice score of 0.933 on an independent test set of 90 WSIs. The design outperformed single-resolution approaches, such as cluster-guided, patch-wise high-resolution classification using MobileNetV2 (0.872) and a low-resolution U-Net (0.874). In addition, segmentation on a representative x400 WSI took ~58 seconds, using only the CPU. The findings demonstrate the potential of utilizing a refinement network to improve patch-wise predictions. The solution is efficient and does not require overlapping patch inference or ensembling. Furthermore, we showed that deep neural networks can be trained using a random sampling scheme that balances on multiple different labels simultaneously, without the need of storing patches on disk. Future work should involve more efficient patch generation and sampling, as well as improved clustering.
CANCER
arxiv.org

Predicting the Travel Distance of Patients to Access Healthcare using Deep Neural Networks

Objective: Improving geographical access remains a key issue in determining the sufficiency of regional medical resources during health policy design. However, patient choices can be the result of the complex interactivity of various factors. The aim of this study is to propose a deep neural network approach to model the complex decision of patient choice in travel distance to access care, which is an important indicator for policymaking in allocating resources. Method: We used the 4-year nationwide insurance data of Taiwan and accumulated the possible features discussed in earlier literature. This study proposes the use of a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based framework to make predictions. The model performance was tested against other machine learning methods. The proposed framework was further interpreted using Integrated Gradients (IG) to analyze the feature weights. Results: We successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of using a CNN-based framework to predict the travel distance of patients, achieving an accuracy of 0.968, AUC of 0.969, sensitivity of 0.960, and specificity of 0.989. The CNN-based framework outperformed all other methods. In this research, the IG weights are potentially explainable; however, the relationship does not correspond to known indicators in public health, similar to common consensus. Conclusions: Our results demonstrate the feasibility of the deep learning-based travel distance prediction model. It has the potential to guide policymaking in resource allocation.
TRAVEL
arxiv.org

Multi-Task Learning on Networks

The multi-task learning (MTL) paradigm can be traced back to an early paper of Caruana (1997) in which it was argued that data from multiple tasks can be used with the aim to obtain a better performance over learning each task independently. A solution of MTL with conflicting objectives requires modelling the trade-off among them which is generally beyond what a straight linear combination can achieve. A theoretically principled and computationally effective strategy is finding solutions which are not dominated by others as it is addressed in the Pareto analysis. Multi-objective optimization problems arising in the multi-task learning context have specific features and require adhoc methods. The analysis of these features and the proposal of a new computational approach represent the focus of this work. Multi-objective evolutionary algorithms (MOEAs) can easily include the concept of dominance and therefore the Pareto analysis. The major drawback of MOEAs is a low sample efficiency with respect to function evaluations. The key reason for this drawback is that most of the evolutionary approaches do not use models for approximating the objective function. Bayesian Optimization takes a radically different approach based on a surrogate model, such as a Gaussian Process. In this thesis the solutions in the Input Space are represented as probability distributions encapsulating the knowledge contained in the function evaluations. In this space of probability distributions, endowed with the metric given by the Wasserstein distance, a new algorithm MOEA/WST can be designed in which the model is not directly on the objective function but in an intermediate Information Space where the objects from the input space are mapped into histograms. Computational results show that the sample efficiency and the quality of the Pareto set provided by MOEA/WST are significantly better than in the standard MOEA.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Sparse Structure Learning via Graph Neural Networks for Inductive Document Classification

Recently, graph neural networks (GNNs) have been widely used for document classification. However, most existing methods are based on static word co-occurrence graphs without sentence-level information, which poses three challenges:(1) word ambiguity, (2) word synonymity, and (3) dynamic contextual dependency. To address these challenges, we propose a novel GNN-based sparse structure learning model for inductive document classification. Specifically, a document-level graph is initially generated by a disjoint union of sentence-level word co-occurrence graphs. Our model collects a set of trainable edges connecting disjoint words between sentences and employs structure learning to sparsely select edges with dynamic contextual dependencies. Graphs with sparse structures can jointly exploit local and global contextual information in documents through GNNs. For inductive learning, the refined document graph is further fed into a general readout function for graph-level classification and optimization in an end-to-end manner. Extensive experiments on several real-world datasets demonstrate that the proposed model outperforms most state-of-the-art results, and reveal the necessity to learn sparse structures for each document.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Building Autocorrelation-Aware Representations for Fine-Scale Spatiotemporal Prediction

Many scientific prediction problems have spatiotemporal data- and modeling-related challenges in handling complex variations in space and time using only sparse and unevenly distributed observations. This paper presents a novel deep learning architecture, Deep learning predictions for LocATion-dependent Time-sEries data (DeepLATTE), that explicitly incorporates theories of spatial statistics into neural networks to address these challenges. In addition to a feature selection module and a spatiotemporal learning module, DeepLATTE contains an autocorrelation-guided semi-supervised learning strategy to enforce both local autocorrelation patterns and global autocorrelation trends of the predictions in the learned spatiotemporal embedding space to be consistent with the observed data, overcoming the limitation of sparse and unevenly distributed observations. During the training process, both supervised and semi-supervised losses guide the updates of the entire network to: 1) prevent overfitting, 2) refine feature selection, 3) learn useful spatiotemporal representations, and 4) improve overall prediction. We conduct a demonstration of DeepLATTE using publicly available data for an important public health topic, air quality prediction, in a well-studied, complex physical environment - Los Angeles. The experiment demonstrates that the proposed approach provides accurate fine-spatial-scale air quality predictions and reveals the critical environmental factors affecting the results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Online Adaptation of Neural Network Models by Modified Extended Kalman Filter for Customizable and Transferable Driving Behavior Prediction

High fidelity behavior prediction of human drivers is crucial for efficient and safe deployment of autonomous vehicles, which is challenging due to the stochasticity, heterogeneity, and time-varying nature of human behaviors. On one hand, the trained prediction model can only capture the motion pattern in an average sense, while the nuances among individuals can hardly be reflected. On the other hand, the prediction model trained on the training set may not generalize to the testing set which may be in a different scenario or data distribution, resulting in low transferability and generalizability. In this paper, we applied a $\tau$-step modified Extended Kalman Filter parameter adaptation algorithm (MEKF$_\lambda$) to the driving behavior prediction task, which has not been studied before in literature. With the feedback of the observed trajectory, the algorithm is applied to neural-network-based models to improve the performance of driving behavior predictions across different human subjects and scenarios. A new set of metrics is proposed for systematic evaluation of online adaptation performance in reducing the prediction error for different individuals and scenarios. Empirical studies on the best layer in the model and steps of observation to adapt are also provided.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automatic differentiation approach for reconstructing spectral functions with neural networks

Reconstructing spectral functions from Euclidean Green's functions is an important inverse problem in physics. The prior knowledge for specific physical systems routinely offers essential regularization schemes for solving the ill-posed problem approximately. Aiming at this point, we propose an automatic differentiation framework as a generic tool for the reconstruction from observable data. We represent the spectra by neural networks and set chi-square as loss function to optimize the parameters with backward automatic differentiation unsupervisedly. In the training process, there is no explicit physical prior embedding into neural networks except the positive-definite form. The reconstruction accuracy is assessed through Kullback-Leibler(KL) divergence and mean square error(MSE) at multiple noise levels. It should be noted that the automatic differential framework and the freedom of introducing regularization are inherent advantages of the present approach and may lead to improvements of solving inverse problem in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Comparative Study on Robust Graph Neural Networks to Structural Noises

Graph neural networks (GNNs) learn node representations by passing and aggregating messages between neighboring nodes. GNNs have been applied successfully in several application domains and achieved promising performance. However, GNNs could be vulnerable to structural noise because of the message passing mechanism where noise may be propagated through the entire graph. Although a series of robust GNNs have been proposed, they are evaluated with different structural noises, and it lacks a systematic comparison with consistent settings. In this work, we conduct a comprehensive and systematical comparative study on different types of robust GNNs under consistent structural noise settings. From the noise aspect, we design three different levels of structural noises, i.e., local, community, and global noises. From the model aspect, we select some representative models from sample-based, revision-based, and construction-based robust GNNs. Based on the empirical results, we provide some practical suggestions for robust GNNs selection.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CoMP Enhanced Subcarrier and Power Allocation for Multi-Numerology based 5G-NR Networks

With proliferation of fifth generation (5G) new radio (NR) technology, it is expected to meet the requirement of diverse traffic demands. We have designed a coordinated multi-point (CoMP) enhanced flexible multi-numerology (MN) for 5G-NR networks to improve the network performance in terms of throughput and latency. We have proposed a CoMP enhanced joint subcarrier and power allocation (CESP) scheme which aims at maximizing sum rate under the considerations of transmit power limitation and guaranteed quality-of-service (QoS) including throughput and latency restrictions. By employing difference of two concave functions (D.C.) approximation and abstract Lagrangian duality method, we theoretically transform the original non-convex nonlinear problem into a solvable maximization problem. Moreover, the convergence of our proposed CESP algorithm with D.C. approximation is analytically derived with proofs, and is further validated via numerical results. Simulation results demonstrated that our proposed CESP algorithm outperforms the conventional non-CoMP and single numerology mechanisms along with other existing benchmarks in terms of lower latency and higher throughput under the scenarios of uniform and edge users.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatial Graph Convolutional Neural Network via Structured Subdomain Adaptation and Domain Adversarial Learning for Bearing Fault Diagnosis

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) has shown remarkable results in bearing fault diagnosis under changing working conditions in recent years. However, most UDA methods do not consider the geometric structure of the data. Furthermore, the global domain adaptation technique is commonly applied, which ignores the relation between subdomains. This paper addresses mentioned challenges by presenting the novel deep subdomain adaptation graph convolution neural network (DSAGCN), which has two key characteristics: First, graph convolution neural network (GCNN) is employed to model the structure of data. Second, adversarial domain adaptation and local maximum mean discrepancy (LMMD) methods are applied concurrently to align the subdomain's distribution and reduce structure discrepancy between relevant subdomains and global domains. CWRU and Paderborn bearing datasets are used to validate the DSAGCN method's efficiency and superiority between comparison models. The experimental results demonstrate the significance of aligning structured subdomains along with domain adaptation methods to obtain an accurate data-driven model in unsupervised fault diagnosis.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Automated tabulation of clinical trial results: A joint entity and relation extraction approach with transformer-based language representations

Evidence-based medicine, the practice in which healthcare professionals refer to the best available evidence when making decisions, forms the foundation of modern healthcare. However, it relies on labour-intensive systematic reviews, where domain specialists must aggregate and extract information from thousands of publications, primarily of randomised controlled trial (RCT) results, into evidence tables. This paper investigates automating evidence table generation by decomposing the problem across two language processing tasks: \textit{named entity recognition}, which identifies key entities within text, such as drug names, and \textit{relation extraction}, which maps their relationships for separating them into ordered tuples. We focus on the automatic tabulation of sentences from published RCT abstracts that report the results of the study outcomes. Two deep neural net models were developed as part of a joint extraction pipeline, using the principles of transfer learning and transformer-based language representations. To train and test these models, a new gold-standard corpus was developed, comprising almost 600 result sentences from six disease areas. This approach demonstrated significant advantages, with our system performing well across multiple natural language processing tasks and disease areas, as well as in generalising to disease domains unseen during training. Furthermore, we show these results were achievable through training our models on as few as 200 example sentences. The final system is a proof of concept that the generation of evidence tables can be semi-automated, representing a step towards fully automating systematic reviews.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Synergy of Institutional Incentives and Networked Structures in Evolutionary Game Dynamics of Multi-agent Systems

Understanding the emergence of prosocial behaviours (e.g., cooperation and trust) among self-interested agents is an important problem in many disciplines. Network structure and institutional incentives (e.g., punishing antisocial agents) are known to promote prosocial behaviours, when acting in isolation, one mechanism being present at a time. Here we study the interplay between these two mechanisms to see whether they are independent, interfering or synergetic. Using evolutionary game theory, we show that punishing antisocial agents and a regular networked structure not only promote prosocial behaviours among agents playing the trust game, but they also interplay with each other, leading to interference or synergy, depending on the game parameters. Synergy emerges on a wider range of parameters than interference does. In this domain, the combination of incentives and networked structure improves the efficiency of incentives, yielding prosocial behaviours at a lower cost than the incentive does alone. This has a significant implication in the promotion of prosocial behaviours in multi-agent systems.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy