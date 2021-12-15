ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding Feature Transfer Through Representation Alignment

By Ehsan Imani, Wei Hu, Martha White
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Training with the true labels of a dataset as opposed to randomized labels leads to faster optimization and better generalization. This difference is attributed to a notion of alignment between inputs and labels in natural datasets....

arxiv.org

KCTV 5

Representation Matters: Business credit

Darryl Johnson, Founder & CEO, Business Credit Works, shares why it's important for entrepreneurs to separate personal credit and business credit. He also shares his perspective on why representation matters in the financial industry. Learn more about Business Credit Works when it takes over Black Excellence KC's Instagram page.
PERSONAL FINANCE
arxiv.org

Quotients of span categories that are allegories and the representation of regular categories

We consider the ordinary category Span(C) of (isomorphism classes of) spans of morphisms in a category C with finite limits as needed, composed horizontally via pullback, and give a general criterion for a quotient of Span(C) to be an allegory. In particular, when C carries a pullback-stable, but not necessarily proper, (E, M)-factorization system, we establish a quotient category Span_E(C) that is isomorphic to the category Rel_M(C) of M-relations in C, and show that it is a (unitary and tabular) allegory precisely when M is a class of monomorphisms in C. Without this restriction, one can still find a least pullback-stable and composition-closed class E. containing E such that Span_E.(C) is a unitary and tabular allegory. In this way one obtains a left adjoint to the 2-functor that assigns to every unitary and tabular allegory the regular category of its Lawverian maps. With the Freyd-Scedrov Representation Theorem for regular categories, we conclude that every finitely complete category with a stable factorization system has a reflection into the huge 2-category of all regular categories.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Enhanced Exploration in Neural Feature Selection for Deep Click-Through Rate Prediction Models via Ensemble of Gating Layers

Feature selection has been an essential step in developing industry-scale deep Click-Through Rate (CTR) prediction systems. The goal of neural feature selection (NFS) is to choose a relatively small subset of features with the best explanatory power as a means to remove redundant features and reduce computational cost. Inspired by gradient-based neural architecture search (NAS) and network pruning methods, people have tackled the NFS problem with Gating approach that inserts a set of differentiable binary gates to drop less informative features. The binary gates are optimized along with the network parameters in an efficient end-to-end manner. In this paper, we analyze the gradient-based solution from an exploration-exploitation perspective and use empirical results to show that Gating approach might suffer from insufficient exploration. To improve the exploration capacity of gradient-based solutions, we propose a simple but effective ensemble learning approach, named Ensemble Gating. We choose two public datasets, namely Avazu and Criteo, to evaluate this approach. Our experiments show that, without adding any computational overhead or introducing any hyper-parameter (except the size of the ensemble), our method is able to consistently improve Gating approach and find a better subset of features on the two datasets with three different underlying deep CTR prediction models.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Implicit Neural Representations for Image Compression

Recently Implicit Neural Representations (INRs) gained attention as a novel and effective representation for various data types. Thus far, prior work mostly focused on optimizing their reconstruction performance. This work investigates INRs from a novel perspective, i.e., as a tool for image compression. To this end, we propose the first comprehensive compression pipeline based on INRs including quantization, quantization-aware retraining and entropy coding. Encoding with INRs, i.e. overfitting to a data sample, is typically orders of magnitude slower. To mitigate this drawback, we leverage meta-learned initializations based on MAML to reach the encoding in fewer gradient updates which also generally improves rate-distortion performance of INRs. We find that our approach to source compression with INRs vastly outperforms similar prior work, is competitive with common compression algorithms designed specifically for images and closes the gap to state-of-the-art learned approaches based on Rate-Distortion Autoencoders. Moreover, we provide an extensive ablation study on the importance of individual components of our method which we hope facilitates future research on this novel approach to image compression.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lg
arxiv.org

Parallel Discrete Convolutions on Adaptive Particle Representations of Images

We present data structures and algorithms for native implementations of discrete convolution operators over Adaptive Particle Representations (APR) of images on parallel computer architectures. The APR is a content-adaptive image representation that locally adapts the sampling resolution to the image signal. It has been developed as an alternative to pixel representations for large, sparse images as they typically occur in fluorescence microscopy. It has been shown to reduce the memory and runtime costs of storing, visualizing, and processing such images. This, however, requires that image processing natively operates on APRs, without intermediately reverting to pixels. Designing efficient and scalable APR-native image processing primitives, however, is complicated by the APR's irregular memory structure. Here, we provide the algorithmic building blocks required to efficiently and natively process APR images using a wide range of algorithms that can be formulated in terms of discrete convolutions. We show that APR convolution naturally leads to scale-adaptive algorithms that efficiently parallelize on multi-core CPU and GPU architectures. We quantify the speedups in comparison to pixel-based algorithms and convolutions on evenly sampled data. We achieve pixel-equivalent throughputs of up to 1 TB/s on a single Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 gaming GPU, requiring up to two orders of magnitude less memory than a pixel-based implementation.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Time-Equivariant Contrastive Video Representation Learning

We introduce a novel self-supervised contrastive learning method to learn representations from unlabelled videos. Existing approaches ignore the specifics of input distortions, e.g., by learning invariance to temporal transformations. Instead, we argue that video representation should preserve video dynamics and reflect temporal manipulations of the input. Therefore, we exploit novel constraints to build representations that are equivariant to temporal transformations and better capture video dynamics. In our method, relative temporal transformations between augmented clips of a video are encoded in a vector and contrasted with other transformation vectors. To support temporal equivariance learning, we additionally propose the self-supervised classification of two clips of a video into 1. overlapping 2. ordered, or 3. unordered. Our experiments show that time-equivariant representations achieve state-of-the-art results in video retrieval and action recognition benchmarks on UCF101, HMDB51, and Diving48.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GAN-Supervised Dense Visual Alignment

We propose GAN-Supervised Learning, a framework for learning discriminative models and their GAN-generated training data jointly end-to-end. We apply our framework to the dense visual alignment problem. Inspired by the classic Congealing method, our GANgealing algorithm trains a Spatial Transformer to map random samples from a GAN trained on unaligned data to a common, jointly-learned target mode. We show results on eight datasets, all of which demonstrate our method successfully aligns complex data and discovers dense correspondences. GANgealing significantly outperforms past self-supervised correspondence algorithms and performs on-par with (and sometimes exceeds) state-of-the-art supervised correspondence algorithms on several datasets -- without making use of any correspondence supervision or data augmentation and despite being trained exclusively on GAN-generated data. For precise correspondence, we improve upon state-of-the-art supervised methods by as much as $3\times$. We show applications of our method for augmented reality, image editing and automated pre-processing of image datasets for downstream GAN training.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

The Price of Justified Representation

Edith Elkind, Piotr Faliszewski, Ayumi Igarashi, Pasin Manurangsi, Ulrike Schmidt-Kraepelin, Warut Suksompong. In multiwinner approval voting, the goal is to select $k$-member committees based on voters' approval ballots. A well-studied concept of proportionality in this context is the justified representation (JR) axiom, which demands that no large cohesive group of voters remains unrepresented. However, the JR axiom may conflict with other desiderata, such as coverage (maximizing the number of voters who approve at least one committee member) or social welfare (maximizing the number of approvals obtained by committee members). In this work, we investigate the impact of imposing the JR axiom (as well as the more demanding EJR axiom) on social welfare and coverage. Our approach is threefold: we derive worst-case bounds on the loss of welfare/coverage that is caused by imposing JR, study the computational complexity of finding 'good' committees that provide JR (obtaining a hardness result, an approximation algorithm, and an exact algorithm for one-dimensional preferences), and examine this setting empirically on several synthetic datasets.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

On Causally Disentangled Representations

Representation learners that disentangle factors of variation have already proven to be important in addressing various real world concerns such as fairness and interpretability. Initially consisting of unsupervised models with independence assumptions, more recently, weak supervision and correlated features have been explored, but without a causal view of the generative process. In contrast, we work under the regime of a causal generative process where generative factors are either independent or can be potentially confounded by a set of observed or unobserved confounders. We present an analysis of disentangled representations through the notion of disentangled causal process. We motivate the need for new metrics and datasets to study causal disentanglement and propose two evaluation metrics and a dataset. We show that our metrics capture the desiderata of disentangled causal process. Finally, we perform an empirical study on state of the art disentangled representation learners using our metrics and dataset to evaluate them from causal perspective.
SCIENCE
WPI News

Understanding the Metaverse

In 2021 no term has seen a more meteoric rise than the “metaverse.” First coined nearly 30 years ago by author Neal Stephenson, the metaverse has entered our vocabulary in a big way. From Wall Street to Main Street, people are trying to wrap their heads around it. Facebook has even renamed its company name to Meta, to better reflect its focus on it. But what is the metaverse, really?
INTERNET
arxiv.org

Cataclysms for Anosov representations

In this paper, we construct cataclysm deformations for $\theta$-Anosov representations into a semisimple non-compact connected real Lie group $G$ with finite center, where $\theta \subset \Delta$ is a subset of the simple roots that is invariant under the opposition involution. These generalize Thurston's cataclysms on Teichmüller space and Dreyer's cataclysms for Borel-Anosov representations into $\mathrm{PSL}(n, \mathbb{R})$. We express the deformation also in terms of the boundary map. Furthermore, we show that cataclysm deformations are additive and behave well with respect to composing a representation with a group homomorphism. Finally, we show that the deformation is injective for Hitchin representations, but not in general for $\theta$-Anosov representations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
arxiv.org

Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
arxiv.org

Student Representations of Computation in the Physics Community

Undergraduate physics education has greatly benefited from the introduction of computational activities. However, despite the benefits computation has delivered, we still lack a complete understanding of the computationally integrated learning experience from the student perspective. In particular, we are interested in investigating how students develop expert-like perceptions of computation as a practice within the professional physics community. To investigate this aspect of student development, we employ the Communities of Practice framework, which describes how students navigate through a professional community by appropriating the community's practices and goals as personally important. We introduce the construct of a COP-Model as a student's internal representation of a professional community that they develop as they navigate that community. We used this construct to formulate a set of research questions and semistructured interview protocols to explore how five physics students represent the use of computation in their mental models of the global physics community. We foreground these representations in the local academic community established by their instructors in three concurrent computationally integrated physics courses. We find that these students saw computation as a normal and valuable part of physics practice, identified benefits of using computation in alignment with the physics community, struggle with confidence with regards to computation, and demonstrate some expectations for computational proficiency that are misaligned with the physics community. We establish these themes with interview excerpts and discuss implications for instruction and future research.
EDUCATION
arxiv.org

DeepDiffusion: Unsupervised Learning of Retrieval-adapted Representations via Diffusion-based Ranking on Latent Feature Manifold

Unsupervised learning of feature representations is a challenging yet important problem for analyzing a large collection of multimedia data that do not have semantic labels. Recently proposed neural network-based unsupervised learning approaches have succeeded in obtaining features appropriate for classification of multimedia data. However, unsupervised learning of feature representations adapted to content-based matching, comparison, or retrieval of multimedia data has not been explored well. To obtain such retrieval-adapted features, we introduce the idea of combining diffusion distance on a feature manifold with neural network-based unsupervised feature learning. This idea is realized as a novel algorithm called DeepDiffusion (DD). DD simultaneously optimizes two components, a feature embedding by a deep neural network and a distance metric that leverages diffusion on a latent feature manifold, together. DD relies on its loss function but not encoder architecture. It can thus be applied to diverse multimedia data types with their respective encoder architectures. Experimental evaluation using 3D shapes and 2D images demonstrates versatility as well as high accuracy of the DD algorithm. Code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Structure Learning with Variational Information Bottleneck

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have shown promising results on a broad spectrum of applications. Most empirical studies of GNNs directly take the observed graph as input, assuming the observed structure perfectly depicts the accurate and complete relations between nodes. However, graphs in the real world are inevitably noisy or incomplete, which could even exacerbate the quality of graph representations. In this work, we propose a novel Variational Information Bottleneck guided Graph Structure Learning framework, namely VIB-GSL, in the perspective of information theory. VIB-GSL advances the Information Bottleneck (IB) principle for graph structure learning, providing a more elegant and universal framework for mining underlying task-relevant relations. VIB-GSL learns an informative and compressive graph structure to distill the actionable information for specific downstream tasks. VIB-GSL deduces a variational approximation for irregular graph data to form a tractable IB objective function, which facilitates training stability. Extensive experimental results demonstrate that the superior effectiveness and robustness of VIB-GSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Intelli-Paint: Towards Developing Human-like Painting Agents

The generation of well-designed artwork is often quite time-consuming and assumes a high degree of proficiency on part of the human painter. In order to facilitate the human painting process, substantial research efforts have been made on teaching machines how to "paint like a human", and then using the trained agent as a painting assistant tool for human users. However, current research in this direction is often reliant on a progressive grid-based division strategy wherein the agent divides the overall image into successively finer grids, and then proceeds to paint each of them in parallel. This inevitably leads to artificial painting sequences which are not easily intelligible to human users. To address this, we propose a novel painting approach which learns to generate output canvases while exhibiting a more human-like painting style. The proposed painting pipeline Intelli-Paint consists of 1) a progressive layering strategy which allows the agent to first paint a natural background scene representation before adding in each of the foreground objects in a progressive fashion. 2) We also introduce a novel sequential brushstroke guidance strategy which helps the painting agent to shift its attention between different image regions in a semantic-aware manner. 3) Finally, we propose a brushstroke regularization strategy which allows for ~60-80% reduction in the total number of required brushstrokes without any perceivable differences in the quality of the generated canvases. Through both quantitative and qualitative results, we show that the resulting agents not only show enhanced efficiency in output canvas generation but also exhibit a more natural-looking painting style which would better assist human users express their ideas through digital artwork.
VISUAL ART
arxiv.org

GOSH: Task Scheduling Using Deep Surrogate Models in Fog Computing Environments

Recently, intelligent scheduling approaches using surrogate models have been proposed to efficiently allocate volatile tasks in heterogeneous fog environments. Advances like deterministic surrogate models, deep neural networks (DNN) and gradient-based optimization allow low energy consumption and response times to be reached. However, deterministic surrogate models, which estimate objective values for optimization, do not consider the uncertainties in the distribution of the Quality of Service (QoS) objective function that can lead to high Service Level Agreement (SLA) violation rates. Moreover, the brittle nature of DNN training and prevent such models from reaching minimal energy or response times. To overcome these difficulties, we present a novel scheduler: GOSH i.e. Gradient Based Optimization using Second Order derivatives and Heteroscedastic Deep Surrogate Models. GOSH uses a second-order gradient based optimization approach to obtain better QoS and reduce the number of iterations to converge to a scheduling decision, subsequently lowering the scheduling time. Instead of a vanilla DNN, GOSH uses a Natural Parameter Network to approximate objective scores. Further, a Lower Confidence Bound optimization approach allows GOSH to find an optimal trade-off between greedy minimization of the mean latency and uncertainty reduction by employing error-based exploration. Thus, GOSH and its co-simulation based extension GOSH*, can adapt quickly and reach better objective scores than baseline methods. We show that GOSH* reaches better objective scores than GOSH, but it is suitable only for high resource availability settings, whereas GOSH is apt for limited resource settings. Real system experiments for both GOSH and GOSH* show significant improvements against the state-of-the-art in terms of energy consumption, response time and SLA violations by up to 18, 27 and 82 percent, respectively.
SOFTWARE

