Colorado Springs sustains significant wind damage during Wednesday storms
COLORADO SPRINGS– FOX21 News’s Valerie Mills is out in the community tonight, speaking to individuals impacted by today’s severe weather and wind damage sustained in the community.
Residents saw trees uprooted, cars damaged, roofing tiles thrown into the wind and outdoor Christmas decorations scattered, among other damage.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
