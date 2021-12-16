ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs sustains significant wind damage during Wednesday storms

By Valerie Mills, Dani Birzer
 1 day ago

COLORADO SPRINGS– FOX21 News’s Valerie Mills is out in the community tonight, speaking to individuals impacted by today’s severe weather and wind damage sustained in the community.

Residents saw trees uprooted, cars damaged, roofing tiles thrown into the wind and outdoor Christmas decorations scattered, among other damage.

