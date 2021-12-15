ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hierarchical Variational Memory for Few-shot Learning Across Domains

By Yingjun Du, Xiantong Zhen, Ling Shao, Cees G. M. Snoek
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Neural memory enables fast adaptation to new tasks with just a few training samples. Existing memory models store features only from the single last layer, which does not generalize well in presence of a domain shift between training and test distributions. Rather than relying...

AFP

NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument -- which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space -- in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope's original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Few-shot Keypoint Detection with Uncertainty Learning for Unseen Species

Current non-rigid object keypoint detectors perform well on a chosen kind of species and body parts, and require a large amount of labelled keypoints for training. Moreover, their heatmaps, tailored to specific body parts, cannot recognize novel keypoints (keypoints not labelled for training) on unseen species. We raise an interesting yet challenging question: how to detect both base (annotated for training) and novel keypoints for unseen species given a few annotated samples? Thus, we propose a versatile Few-shot Keypoint Detection (FSKD) pipeline, which can detect a varying number of keypoints of different kinds. Our FSKD provides the uncertainty estimation of predicted keypoints. Specifically, FSKD involves main and auxiliary keypoint representation learning, similarity learning, and keypoint localization with uncertainty modeling to tackle the localization noise. Moreover, we model the uncertainty across groups of keypoints by multivariate Gaussian distribution to exploit implicit correlations between neighboring keypoints. We show the effectiveness of our FSKD on (i) novel keypoint detection for unseen species, and (ii) few-shot Fine-Grained Visual Recognition (FGVR) and (iii) Semantic Alignment (SA) downstream tasks. For FGVR, detected keypoints improve the classification accuracy. For SA, we showcase a novel thin-plate-spline warping that uses estimated keypoint uncertainty under imperfect keypoint corespondences.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Few-shot Instruction Prompts for Pretrained Language Models to Detect Social Biases

Detecting social bias in text is challenging due to nuance, subjectivity, and difficulty in obtaining good quality labeled datasets at scale, especially given the evolving nature of social biases and society. To address these challenges, we propose a few-shot instruction-based method for prompting pre-trained language models (LMs). We select a few label-balanced exemplars from a small support repository that are closest to the query to be labeled in the embedding space. We then provide the LM with instruction that consists of this subset of labeled exemplars, the query text to be classified, a definition of bias, and prompt it to make a decision. We demonstrate that large LMs used in a few-shot context can detect different types of fine-grained biases with similar and sometimes superior accuracy to fine-tuned models. We observe that the largest 530B parameter model is significantly more effective in detecting social bias compared to smaller models (achieving at least 20% improvement in AUC metric compared to other models). It also maintains a high AUC (dropping less than 5%) in a few-shot setting with a labeled repository reduced to as few as 100 samples. Large pretrained language models thus make it easier and quicker to build new bias detectors.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
arxiv.org

Label Hallucination for Few-Shot Classification

Few-shot classification requires adapting knowledge learned from a large annotated base dataset to recognize novel unseen classes, each represented by few labeled examples. In such a scenario, pretraining a network with high capacity on the large dataset and then finetuning it on the few examples causes severe overfitting. At the same time, training a simple linear classifier on top of "frozen" features learned from the large labeled dataset fails to adapt the model to the properties of the novel classes, effectively inducing underfitting. In this paper we propose an alternative approach to both of these two popular strategies. First, our method pseudo-labels the entire large dataset using the linear classifier trained on the novel classes. This effectively "hallucinates" the novel classes in the large dataset, despite the novel categories not being present in the base database (novel and base classes are disjoint). Then, it finetunes the entire model with a distillation loss on the pseudo-labeled base examples, in addition to the standard cross-entropy loss on the novel dataset. This step effectively trains the network to recognize contextual and appearance cues that are useful for the novel-category recognition but using the entire large-scale base dataset and thus overcoming the inherent data-scarcity problem of few-shot learning. Despite the simplicity of the approach, we show that that our method outperforms the state-of-the-art on four well-established few-shot classification benchmarks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

MetaCloth: Learning Unseen Tasks of Dense Fashion Landmark Detection from a Few Samples

Recent advanced methods for fashion landmark detection are mainly driven by training convolutional neural networks on large-scale fashion datasets, which has a large number of annotated landmarks. However, such large-scale annotations are difficult and expensive to obtain in real-world applications, thus models that can generalize well from a small amount of labelled data are desired. We investigate this problem of few-shot fashion landmark detection, where only a few labelled samples are available for an unseen task. This work proposes a novel framework named MetaCloth via meta-learning, which is able to learn unseen tasks of dense fashion landmark detection with only a few annotated samples. Unlike previous meta-learning work that focus on solving "N-way K-shot" tasks, where each task predicts N number of classes by training with K annotated samples for each class (N is fixed for all seen and unseen tasks), a task in MetaCloth detects N different landmarks for different clothing categories using K samples, where N varies across tasks, because different clothing categories usually have various number of landmarks. Therefore, numbers of parameters are various for different seen and unseen tasks in MetaCloth. MetaCloth is carefully designed to dynamically generate different numbers of parameters for different tasks, and learn a generalizable feature extraction network from a few annotated samples with a set of good initialization parameters. Extensive experiments show that MetaCloth outperforms its counterparts by a large margin.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Adversarial Machine Learning In Network Intrusion Detection Domain: A Systematic Review

Due to their massive success in various domains, deep learning techniques are increasingly used to design network intrusion detection solutions that detect and mitigate unknown and known attacks with high accuracy detection rates and minimal feature engineering. However, it has been found that deep learning models are vulnerable to data instances that can mislead the model to make incorrect classification decisions so-called (adversarial examples). Such vulnerability allows attackers to target NIDSs by adding small crafty perturbations to the malicious traffic to evade detection and disrupt the system's critical functionalities. The problem of deep adversarial learning has been extensively studied in the computer vision domain; however, it is still an area of open research in network security applications. Therefore, this survey explores the researches that employ different aspects of adversarial machine learning in the area of network intrusion detection in order to provide directions for potential solutions. First, the surveyed studies are categorized based on their contribution to generating adversarial examples, evaluating the robustness of ML-based NIDs towards adversarial examples, and defending these models against such attacks. Second, we highlight the characteristics identified in the surveyed research. Furthermore, we discuss the applicability of the existing generic adversarial attacks for the NIDS domain, the feasibility of launching the proposed attacks in real-world scenarios, and the limitations of the existing mitigation solutions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Style Mixing and Patchwise Prototypical Matching for One-Shot Unsupervised Domain Adaptive Semantic Segmentation

In this paper, we tackle the problem of one-shot unsupervised domain adaptation (OSUDA) for semantic segmentation where the segmentors only see one unlabeled target image during training. In this case, traditional unsupervised domain adaptation models usually fail since they cannot adapt to the target domain with over-fitting to one (or few) target samples. To address this problem, existing OSUDA methods usually integrate a style-transfer module to perform domain randomization based on the unlabeled target sample, with which multiple domains around the target sample can be explored during training. However, such a style-transfer module relies on an additional set of images as style reference for pre-training and also increases the memory demand for domain adaptation. Here we propose a new OSUDA method that can effectively relieve such computational burden. Specifically, we integrate several style-mixing layers into the segmentor which play the role of style-transfer module to stylize the source images without introducing any learned parameters. Moreover, we propose a patchwise prototypical matching (PPM) method to weighted consider the importance of source pixels during the supervised training to relieve the negative adaptation. Experimental results show that our method achieves new state-of-the-art performance on two commonly used benchmarks for domain adaptive semantic segmentation under the one-shot setting and is more efficient than all comparison approaches.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Few-Shot Keypoint Detection as Task Adaptation via Latent Embeddings

Dense object tracking, the ability to localize specific object points with pixel-level accuracy, is an important computer vision task with numerous downstream applications in robotics. Existing approaches either compute dense keypoint embeddings in a single forward pass, meaning the model is trained to track everything at once, or allocate their full capacity to a sparse predefined set of points, trading generality for accuracy. In this paper we explore a middle ground based on the observation that the number of relevant points at a given time are typically relatively few, e.g. grasp points on a target object. Our main contribution is a novel architecture, inspired by few-shot task adaptation, which allows a sparse-style network to condition on a keypoint embedding that indicates which point to track. Our central finding is that this approach provides the generality of dense-embedding models, while offering accuracy significantly closer to sparse-keypoint approaches. We present results illustrating this capacity vs. accuracy trade-off, and demonstrate the ability to zero-shot transfer to new object instances (within-class) using a real-robot pick-and-place task.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

JueWu-MC: Playing Minecraft with Sample-efficient Hierarchical Reinforcement Learning

Learning rational behaviors in open-world games like Minecraft remains to be challenging for Reinforcement Learning (RL) research due to the compound challenge of partial observability, high-dimensional visual perception and delayed reward. To address this, we propose JueWu-MC, a sample-efficient hierarchical RL approach equipped with representation learning and imitation learning to deal with perception and exploration. Specifically, our approach includes two levels of hierarchy, where the high-level controller learns a policy to control over options and the low-level workers learn to solve each sub-task. To boost the learning of sub-tasks, we propose a combination of techniques including 1) action-aware representation learning which captures underlying relations between action and representation, 2) discriminator-based self-imitation learning for efficient exploration, and 3) ensemble behavior cloning with consistency filtering for policy robustness. Extensive experiments show that JueWu-MC significantly improves sample efficiency and outperforms a set of baselines by a large margin. Notably, we won the championship of the NeurIPS MineRL 2021 research competition and achieved the highest performance score ever.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Combining Learning from Human Feedback and Knowledge Engineering to Solve Hierarchical Tasks in Minecraft

Real-world tasks of interest are generally poorly defined by human-readable descriptions and have no pre-defined reward signals unless it is defined by a human designer. Conversely, data-driven algorithms are often designed to solve a specific, narrowly defined, task with performance metrics that drives the agent's learning. In this work, we present the solution that won first place and was awarded the most human-like agent in the 2021 NeurIPS Competition MineRL BASALT Challenge: Learning from Human Feedback in Minecraft, which challenged participants to use human data to solve four tasks defined only by a natural language description and no reward function. Our approach uses the available human demonstration data to train an imitation learning policy for navigation and additional human feedback to train an image classifier. These modules, together with an estimated odometry map, are then combined into a state-machine designed based on human knowledge of the tasks that breaks them down in a natural hierarchy and controls which macro behavior the learning agent should follow at any instant. We compare this hybrid intelligence approach to both end-to-end machine learning and pure engineered solutions, which are then judged by human evaluators. Codebase is available at this https URL.
VIDEO GAMES
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Variational Regularization in Inverse Problems and Machine Learning

This paper discusses basic results and recent developments on variational regularization methods, as developed for inverse problems. In a typical setup we review basic properties needed to obtain a convergent regularization scheme and further discuss the derivation of quantitative estimates respectively needed ingredients such as Bregman distances for convex functionals.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Learning Instance and Task-Aware Dynamic Kernels for Few Shot Learning

Learning and generalizing to novel concepts with few samples (Few-Shot Learning) is still an essential challenge to real-world applications. A principle way of achieving few-shot learning is to realize a model that can rapidly adapt to the context of a given task. Dynamic networks have been shown capable of learning content-adaptive parameters efficiently, making them suitable for few-shot learning. In this paper, we propose to learn the dynamic kernels of a convolution network as a function of the task at hand, enabling faster generalization. To this end, we obtain our dynamic kernels based on the entire task and each sample and develop a mechanism further conditioning on each individual channel and position independently. This results in dynamic kernels that simultaneously attend to the global information whilst also considering minuscule details available. We empirically show that our model improves performance on few-shot classification and detection tasks, achieving a tangible improvement over several baseline models. This includes state-of-the-art results on 4 few-shot classification benchmarks: mini-ImageNet, tiered-ImageNet, CUB and FC100 and competitive results on a few-shot detection dataset: MS COCO-PASCAL-VOC.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Few-Shot Image Classification Along Sparse Graphs

Few-shot learning remains a challenging problem, with unsatisfactory 1-shot accuracies for most real-world data. Here, we present a different perspective for data distributions in the feature space of a deep network and show how to exploit it for few-shot learning. First, we observe that nearest neighbors in the feature space are with high probability members of the same class while generally two random points from one class are not much closer to each other than points from different classes. This observation suggests that classes in feature space form sparse, loosely connected graphs instead of dense clusters. To exploit this property, we propose using a small amount of label propagation into the unlabeled space and then using a kernel PCA reconstruction error as decision boundary for the feature-space data distribution of each class. Using this method, which we call "K-Prop," we demonstrate largely improved few-shot learning performances (e.g., 83% accuracy for 1-shot 5-way classification on the RESISC45 satellite-images dataset) for datasets for which a backbone network can be trained with high within-class nearest-neighbor probabilities. We demonstrate this relationship using six different datasets.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatio-temporal Relation Modeling for Few-shot Action Recognition

We propose a novel few-shot action recognition framework, STRM, which enhances class-specific feature discriminability while simultaneously learning higher-order temporal representations. The focus of our approach is a novel spatio-temporal enrichment module that aggregates spatial and temporal contexts with dedicated local patch-level and global frame-level feature enrichment sub-modules. Local patch-level enrichment captures the appearance-based characteristics of actions. On the other hand, global frame-level enrichment explicitly encodes the broad temporal context, thereby capturing the relevant object features over time. The resulting spatio-temporally enriched representations are then utilized to learn the relational matching between query and support action sub-sequences. We further introduce a query-class similarity classifier on the patch-level enriched features to enhance class-specific feature discriminability by reinforcing the feature learning at different stages in the proposed framework. Experiments are performed on four few-shot action recognition benchmarks: Kinetics, SSv2, HMDB51 and UCF101. Our extensive ablation study reveals the benefits of the proposed contributions. Furthermore, our approach sets a new state-of-the-art on all four benchmarks. On the challenging SSv2 benchmark, our approach achieves an absolute gain of 3.5% in classification accuracy, as compared to the best existing method in the literature. Our code and models will be publicly released.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

ActiveZero: Mixed Domain Learning for Active Stereovision with Zero Annotation

Traditional depth sensors generate accurate real world depth estimates that surpass even the most advanced learning approaches trained only on simulation domains. Since ground truth depth is readily available in the simulation domain but quite difficult to obtain in the real domain, we propose a method that leverages the best of both worlds. In this paper we present a new framework, ActiveZero, which is a mixed domain learning solution for active stereovision systems that requires no real world depth annotation. First, we demonstrate the transferability of our method to out-of-distribution real data by using a mixed domain learning strategy. In the simulation domain, we use a combination of supervised disparity loss and self-supervised losses on a shape primitives dataset. By contrast, in the real domain, we only use self-supervised losses on a dataset that is out-of-distribution from either training simulation data or test real data. Second, our method introduces a novel self-supervised loss called temporal IR reprojection to increase the robustness and accuracy of our reprojections in hard-to-perceive regions. Finally, we show how the method can be trained end-to-end and that each module is important for attaining the end result. Extensive qualitative and quantitative evaluations on real data demonstrate state of the art results that can even beat a commercial depth sensor.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Few-Shot NLU with Vector Projection Distance and Abstract Triangular CRF

Data sparsity problem is a key challenge of Natural Language Understanding (NLU), especially for a new target domain. By training an NLU model in source domains and applying the model to an arbitrary target domain directly (even without fine-tuning), few-shot NLU becomes crucial to mitigate the data scarcity issue. In this paper, we propose to improve prototypical networks with vector projection distance and abstract triangular Conditional Random Field (CRF) for the few-shot NLU. The vector projection distance exploits projections of contextual word embeddings on label vectors as word-label similarities, which is equivalent to a normalized linear model. The abstract triangular CRF learns domain-agnostic label transitions for joint intent classification and slot filling tasks. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our proposed methods can significantly surpass strong baselines. Specifically, our approach can achieve a new state-of-the-art on two few-shot NLU benchmarks (Few-Joint and SNIPS) in Chinese and English without fine-tuning on target domains.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Transferable Motor Skills with Hierarchical Latent Mixture Policies

Dushyant Rao, Fereshteh Sadeghi, Leonard Hasenclever, Markus Wulfmeier, Martina Zambelli, Giulia Vezzani, Dhruva Tirumala, Yusuf Aytar, Josh Merel, Nicolas Heess, Raia Hadsell. For robots operating in the real world, it is desirable to learn reusable behaviours that can effectively be transferred and adapted to numerous tasks and scenarios. We propose an approach to learn abstract motor skills from data using a hierarchical mixture latent variable model. In contrast to existing work, our method exploits a three-level hierarchy of both discrete and continuous latent variables, to capture a set of high-level behaviours while allowing for variance in how they are executed. We demonstrate in manipulation domains that the method can effectively cluster offline data into distinct, executable behaviours, while retaining the flexibility of a continuous latent variable model. The resulting skills can be transferred and fine-tuned on new tasks, unseen objects, and from state to vision-based policies, yielding better sample efficiency and asymptotic performance compared to existing skill- and imitation-based methods. We further analyse how and when the skills are most beneficial: they encourage directed exploration to cover large regions of the state space relevant to the task, making them most effective in challenging sparse-reward settings.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

A Survey of Deep Learning for Low-Shot Object Detection

Object detection is a fundamental task in computer vision and image processing. Current deep learning based object detectors have been highly successful with abundant labeled data. But in real life, it is not guaranteed that each object category has enough labeled samples for training. These large object detectors are easy to overfit when the training data is limited. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce few-shot learning and zero-shot learning into object detection, which can be named low-shot object detection together. Low-Shot Object Detection (LSOD) aims to detect objects from a few or even zero labeled data, which can be categorized into few-shot object detection (FSOD) and zero-shot object detection (ZSD), respectively. This paper conducts a comprehensive survey for deep learning based FSOD and ZSD. First, this survey classifies methods for FSOD and ZSD into different categories and discusses the pros and cons of them. Second, this survey reviews dataset settings and evaluation metrics for FSOD and ZSD, then analyzes the performance of different methods on these benchmarks. Finally, this survey discusses future challenges and promising directions for FSOD and ZSD.
COMPUTERS

