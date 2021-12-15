ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDAssistant: Supporting Exploratory Data Analysis in Computational Notebooks with In-Situ Code Search and Recommendation

By Xingjun Li, Yizhi Zhang, Justin Leung, Chengnian Sun, Jian Zhao
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Using computational notebooks (e.g., Jupyter Notebook), data scientists rationalize their exploratory data analysis (EDA) based on their prior experience and external knowledge such as online examples. For novices or data scientists who lack specific knowledge about...

