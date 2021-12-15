Ten years of image analysis and machine learning competitions in dementia
By Esther E. Bron, Stefan Klein, Annika Reinke, Janne M. Papma, Lena Maier-Hein, Daniel C. Alexander, Neil P. Oxtoby
Esther E. Bron, Stefan Klein, Annika Reinke, Janne M. Papma, Lena Maier-Hein, Daniel C. Alexander, Neil P. Oxtoby. Machine learning methods exploiting multi-parametric biomarkers, especially based on neuroimaging, have huge potential to improve early diagnosis of dementia and to predict which individuals are at-risk of developing dementia. To benchmark algorithms in...
Recently, research has been conducted to automatically control anesthesia using machine learning, with the aim of alleviating the shortage of anesthesiologists. In this study, we address the problem of predicting decisions made by anesthesiologists during surgery using machine learning; specifically, we formulate a decision making problem by increasing the flow rate at each time point in the continuous administration of analgesic remifentanil as a supervised binary classification problem. The experiments were conducted to evaluate the prediction performance using six machine learning models: logistic regression, support vector machine, random forest, LightGBM, artificial neural network, and long short-term memory (LSTM), using 210 case data collected during actual surgeries. The results demonstrated that when predicting the future increase in flow rate of remifentanil after 1 min, the model using LSTM was able to predict with scores of 0.659 for sensitivity, 0.732 for specificity, and 0.753 for ROC-AUC; this demonstrates the potential to predict the decisions made by anesthesiologists using machine learning. Furthermore, we examined the importance and contribution of the features of each model using Shapley additive explanations-a method for interpreting predictions made by machine learning models. The trends indicated by the results were partially consistent with known clinical findings.
Probabilistic machine learning increasingly informs critical decisions in medicine, economics, politics, and beyond. We need evidence to support that the resulting decisions are well-founded. To aid development of trust in these decisions, we develop a taxonomy delineating where trust in an analysis can break down: (1) in the translation of real-world goals to goals on a particular set of available training data, (2) in the translation of abstract goals on the training data to a concrete mathematical problem, (3) in the use of an algorithm to solve the stated mathematical problem, and (4) in the use of a particular code implementation of the chosen algorithm. We detail how trust can fail at each step and illustrate our taxonomy with two case studies: an analysis of the efficacy of microcredit and The Economist's predictions of the 2020 US presidential election. Finally, we describe a wide variety of methods that can be used to increase trust at each step of our taxonomy. The use of our taxonomy highlights steps where existing research work on trust tends to concentrate and also steps where establishing trust is particularly challenging.
Recent advances in genomic sequencing technology have resulted in an abundance of genome sequence data. Despite the progress in interpreting those data, there remains a broad scope for their translation into clinical and societal benefits. Loss-of-function variations in the human genome can be causal in disease development. Precise identification of such variations and pathogenicity prediction may lead to better drug targeting, among other benefits. Machine learning comes across as a promising method for its proven predictive ability. We have curated a novel dataset for the classification of LOF variants using high-quality databases of genetic variation. We trained and validated seven different classification algorithms using the new dataset to classify the variants as Benign, Pathogenic and Likely pathogenic. We recorded the best overall performance using the XG-Boost algorithm with an F1-score of 0.88 on the test set. We observed fair performance on Pathogenic samples with high recall and moderate precision and subpar performance on Likely pathogenic class, albeit with moderate precision. Overall, the encouraging results make our final model a promising candidate for further real-world tests.
Open quantum systems can undergo dissipative phase transitions, and their critical behavior can be exploited in sensing applications. For example, it can be used to enhance the fidelity of superconducting qubit readout measurements, a central problem toward the creation of reliable quantum hardware. A recently introduced measurement protocol, named ``critical parametric quantum sensing'', uses the parametric (two-photon driven) Kerr resonator's driven-dissipative phase transition to reach single-qubit detection fidelity of 99.9\% [arXiv:2107.04503]. In this work, we improve upon the previous protocol by using machine learning-based classification algorithms to \textit{efficiently and rapidly} extract information from this critical dynamics, which has so far been neglected to focus only on stationary properties. These classification algorithms are applied to the time series data of weak quantum measurements (homodyne detection) of a circuit-QED implementation of the Kerr resonator coupled to a superconducting qubit. This demonstrates how machine learning methods enable a faster and more reliable measurement protocol in critical open quantum systems.
Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Traditional cameras measure image intensity. Event cameras, by contrast, measure per-pixel temporal intensity changes asynchronously. Recovering intensity from events is a popular research topic since the reconstructed images inherit the high dynamic range (HDR) and high-speed properties of events; hence they can be used in many robotic vision applications and to generate slow-motion HDR videos. However, state-of-the-art methods tackle this problem by training an event-to-image recurrent neural network (RNN), which lacks explainability and is difficult to tune. In this work we show, for the first time, how tackling the joint problem of motion and intensity estimation leads us to model event-based image reconstruction as a linear inverse problem that can be solved without training an image reconstruction RNN. Instead, classical and learning-based image priors can be used to solve the problem and remove artifacts from the reconstructed images. The experiments show that the proposed approach generates images with visual quality on par with state-of-the-art methods despite only using data from a short time interval (i.e., without recurrent connections). Our method can also be used to improve the quality of images reconstructed by approaches that first estimate the image Laplacian; here our method can be interpreted as Poisson reconstruction guided by image priors.
We are almost at the finish line of the Hour of Code. You are doing great! If you haven’t read our previous “Learn in 1 Hour” posts, check out our lineup in Hour of Code at JetBrains Academy. The next one hour of learning we dedicate to linear regression, which is an essential topic for those who are interested in machine learning!
This paper discusses basic results and recent developments on variational regularization methods, as developed for inverse problems. In a typical setup we review basic properties needed to obtain a convergent regularization scheme and further discuss the derivation of quantitative estimates respectively needed ingredients such as Bregman distances for convex functionals.
Training neural machine translation (NMT) models in federated learning (FL) settings could be inefficient both computationally and communication-wise, due to the large size of translation engines as well as the multiple rounds of updates required to train clients and a central server. In this paper, we explore how to efficiently build NMT models in an FL setup by proposing a novel solution. In order to reduce the communication overhead, out of all neural layers we only exchange what we term "Controller" layers. Controllers are a small number of additional neural components connected to our pre-trained architectures. These new components are placed in between original layers. They act as liaisons to communicate with the central server and learn minimal information that is sufficient enough to update clients.
For all that neural networks can accomplish, we still don’t really understand how they operate. Sure, we can program them to learn, but making sense of a machine’s decision-making process remains much like a fancy puzzle with a dizzying, complex pattern where plenty of integral pieces have yet to be fitted.
Just the first sentence alone here from Stepanie Yee and Tony Chu is solid:. In machine learning, computers apply statistical learning techniques to automatically identify patterns in data. These techniques can be used to make highly accurate predictions. And what follows is one of those two-column “scrollytelling” websites that does...
The widespread diffusion of synthetically generated content is a serious threat that needs urgent countermeasures. The generation of synthetic content is not restricted to multimedia data like videos, photographs, or audio sequences, but covers a significantly vast area that can include biological images as well, such as western-blot and microscopic images. In this paper, we focus on the detection of synthetically generated western-blot images. Western-blot images are largely explored in the biomedical literature and it has been already shown how these images can be easily counterfeited with few hope to spot manipulations by visual inspection or by standard forensics detectors. To overcome the absence of a publicly available dataset, we create a new dataset comprising more than 14K original western-blot images and 18K synthetic western-blot images, generated by three different state-of-the-art generation methods. Then, we investigate different strategies to detect synthetic western blots, exploring binary classification methods as well as one-class detectors. In both scenarios, we never exploit synthetic western-blot images at training stage. The achieved results show that synthetically generated western-blot images can be spot with good accuracy, even though the exploited detectors are not optimized over synthetic versions of these scientific images.
Accurate models of real quantum systems are important for investigating their behaviour, yet are difficult to distill empirically. Here, we report an algorithm -- the Quantum Model Learning Agent (QMLA) -- to reverse engineer Hamiltonian descriptions of a target system. We test the performance of QMLA on a number of simulated experiments, demonstrating several mechanisms for the design of candidate Hamiltonian models and simultaneously entertaining numerous hypotheses about the nature of the physical interactions governing the system under study. QMLA is shown to identify the true model in the majority of instances, when provided with limited a priori information, and control of the experimental setup. Our protocol can explore Ising, Heisenberg and Hubbard families of models in parallel, reliably identifying the family which best describes the system dynamics. We demonstrate QMLA operating on large model spaces by incorporating a genetic algorithm to formulate new hypothetical models. The selection of models whose features propagate to the next generation is based upon an objective function inspired by the Elo rating scheme, typically used to rate competitors in games such as chess and football. In all instances, our protocol finds models that exhibit $F_1$-score $\geq 0.88$ when compared with the true model, and it precisely identifies the true model in 72% of cases, whilst exploring a space of over $250,000$ potential models. By testing which interactions actually occur in the target system, QMLA is a viable tool for both the exploration of fundamental physics and the characterisation and calibration of quantum devices.
Clinical and operational machine learning models are gaining ground at hospitals and health systems throughout the country, and new ones are evolving rapidly. But at this point, the challenge is not so much development of new models, as effectively evaluating their use, said panelists at the HIMSS Machine Learning and AI for Healthcare Forum this week. (HIMSS is the parent company of Healthcare IT News.)
Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
The system will give medical professionals the opportunity to check the risk of certain treatments. Sepsis claims the lives of nearly 270,000 people in the U.S. each year. The unpredictable medical condition can progress rapidly, leading to a swift drop in blood pressure, tissue damage, multiple organ failure, and death.
This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
The increasing deployment of advanced digital technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices and Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) in industrial environments is enabling the productive use of machine learning (ML) algorithms in the manufacturing domain. As ML applications transcend from research to productive use in real-world industrial environments, the question of reliability arises. Since the majority of ML models are trained and evaluated on static datasets, continuous online monitoring of their performance is required to build reliable systems. Furthermore, concept and sensor drift can lead to degrading accuracy of the algorithm over time, thus compromising safety, acceptance and economics if undetected and not properly addressed. In this work, we exemplarily highlight the severity of the issue on a publicly available industrial dataset which was recorded over the course of 36 months and explain possible sources of drift. We assess the robustness of ML algorithms commonly used in manufacturing and show, that the accuracy strongly declines with increasing drift for all tested algorithms. We further investigate how uncertainty estimation may be leveraged for online performance estimation as well as drift detection as a first step towards continually learning applications. The results indicate, that ensemble algorithms like random forests show the least decay of confidence calibration under drift.
Federated learning (FL) can be used to improve data privacy and efficiency in magnetic resonance (MR) image reconstruction by enabling multiple institutions to collaborate without needing to aggregate local data. However, the domain shift caused by different MR imaging protocols can substantially degrade the performance of FL models. Recent FL techniques tend to solve this by enhancing the generalization of the global model, but they ignore the domain-specific features, which may contain important information about the device properties and be useful for local reconstruction. In this paper, we propose a specificity-preserving FL algorithm for MR image reconstruction (FedMRI). The core idea is to divide the MR reconstruction model into two parts: a globally shared encoder to obtain a generalized representation at the global level, and a client-specific decoder to preserve the domain-specific properties of each client, which is important for collaborative reconstruction when the clients have unique distribution. Moreover, to further boost the convergence of the globally shared encoder when a domain shift is present, a weighted contrastive regularization is introduced to directly correct any deviation between the client and server during optimization. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our FedMRI's reconstructed results are the closest to the ground-truth for multi-institutional data, and that it outperforms state-of-the-art FL methods.
Most often, we recognize deep learning as the magic behind self-driving cars and facial recognition, but what about its ability to safeguard the quality of the materials that make up these advanced devices? Professor of Materials Science and Engineering Elizabeth Holm and Ph.D. student Bo Lei have adopted computer vision methods for microstructural images that not only require a fraction of the data deep learning typically relies on but can save materials researchers an abundance of time and money.
