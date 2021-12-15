ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Feature Selection for Efficient Learning in Networked Systems

By Xiaoxuan Wang, Rolf Stadler
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Current AI/ML methods for data-driven engineering use models that are mostly trained offline. Such models can be expensive to build in terms of communication and computing cost, and they rely on data that is collected over extended periods of time. Further, they become out-of-date when changes in the system occur. To...

arxiv.org

