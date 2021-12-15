ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guaranteed Contraction Control in the Presence of Imperfectly Learned Dynamics

By Pan Zhao, Ziyao Guo, Yikun Cheng, Aditya Gahlawat, Naira Hovakimyan
This paper presents an approach for trajectory-centric learning control based on contraction metrics and disturbance estimation for nonlinear systems subject to matched uncertainties. The approach allows for the use of a broad class of model learning tools including deep neural networks...

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
Flexible Networks for Learning Physical Dynamics of Deformable Objects

Learning the physical dynamics of deformable objects with particle-based representation has been the objective of many computational models in machine learning. While several state-of-the-art models have achieved this objective in simulated environments, most existing models impose a precondition, such that the input is a sequence of ordered point sets - i.e., the order of the points in each point set must be the same across the entire input sequence. This restrains the model to generalize to real-world data, which is considered to be a sequence of unordered point sets. In this paper, we propose a model named time-wise PointNet (TP-Net) that solves this problem by directly consuming a sequence of unordered point sets to infer the future state of a deformable object with particle-based representation. Our model consists of a shared feature extractor that extracts global features from each input point set in parallel and a prediction network that aggregates and reasons on these features for future prediction. The key concept of our approach is that we use global features rather than local features to achieve invariance to input permutations and ensure the stability and scalability of our model. Experiments demonstrate that our model achieves state-of-the-art performance in both synthetic dataset and in real-world dataset, with real-time prediction speed. We provide quantitative and qualitative analysis on why our approach is more effective and efficient than existing approaches.
Control Parameters Considered Harmful: Detecting Range Specification Bugs in Drone Configuration Modules via Learning-Guided Search

In order to support a variety of missions and deal with different flight environments, drone control programs typically provide configurable control parameters. However, such a flexibility introduces vulnerabilities. One such vulnerability, referred to as range specification bugs, has been recently identified. The vulnerability originates from the fact that even though each individual parameter receives a value in the recommended value range, certain combinations of parameter values may affect the drone physical stability. In this paper we develop a novel learning-guided search system to find such combinations, that we refer to as incorrect configurations. Our system applies metaheuristic search algorithms mutating configurations to detect the configuration parameters that have values driving the drone to unstable physical states. To guide the mutations, our system leverages a machine learning predictor as the fitness evaluator. Finally, by utilizing multi-objective optimization, our system returns the feasible ranges based on the mutation search results. Because in our system the mutations are guided by a predictor, evaluating the parameter configurations does not require realistic/simulation executions. Therefore, our system supports a comprehensive and yet efficient detection of incorrect configurations. We have carried out an experimental evaluation of our system. The evaluation results show that the system successfully reports potentially incorrect configurations, of which over 85% lead to actual unstable physical states.
Input Beam Matching and Beam Dynamics Design Optimization of the IsoDAR RFQ using Statistical and Machine Learning Techniques

We present a novel machine learning-based approach to generate fast-executing virtual radiofrequency quadrupole (RFQ) particle accelerators using surrogate modelling. These could potentially be used as on-line feedback tools during beam commissioning and operation, and to optimize the RFQ beam dynamics design prior to construction. Since surrogate models execute orders of magnitude faster than corresponding physics beam dynamics simulations using standard tools like PARMTEQM and RFQGen, the computational complexity of the multi-objective optimization problem reduces significantly. Ultimately, this presents a computationally inexpensive and time efficient method to perform sensitivity studies and an optimization of the crucial RFQ beam output parameters like transmission and emittances. Two different methods of surrogate model creation (polynomial chaos expansion and neural networks) are discussed and the achieved model accuracy is evaluated for different study cases with gradually increasing complexity, ranging from a simple FODO cell example to the full RFQ optimization. We find that variations of the beam input Twiss parameters can be reproduced well. The prediction of the beam with respect to hardware changes, e.g. of the electrode modulation, are challenging on the other hand. We discuss possible reasons.
Ambiguous Dynamic Treatment Regimes: A Reinforcement Learning Approach

A main research goal in various studies is to use an observational data set and provide a new set of counterfactual guidelines that can yield causal improvements. Dynamic Treatment Regimes (DTRs) are widely studied to formalize this process. However, available methods in finding optimal DTRs often rely on assumptions that are violated in real-world applications (e.g., medical decision-making or public policy), especially when (a) the existence of unobserved confounders cannot be ignored, and (b) the unobserved confounders are time-varying (e.g., affected by previous actions). When such assumptions are violated, one often faces ambiguity regarding the underlying causal model that is needed to be assumed to obtain an optimal DTR. This ambiguity is inevitable, since the dynamics of unobserved confounders and their causal impact on the observed part of the data cannot be understood from the observed data. Motivated by a case study of finding superior treatment regimes for patients who underwent transplantation in our partner hospital and faced a medical condition known as New Onset Diabetes After Transplantation (NODAT), we extend DTRs to a new class termed Ambiguous Dynamic Treatment Regimes (ADTRs), in which the casual impact of treatment regimes is evaluated based on a "cloud" of potential causal models. We then connect ADTRs to Ambiguous Partially Observable Mark Decision Processes (APOMDPs) proposed by Saghafian (2018), and develop two Reinforcement Learning methods termed Direct Augmented V-Learning (DAV-Learning) and Safe Augmented V-Learning (SAV-Learning), which enable using the observed data to efficiently learn an optimal treatment regime. We establish theoretical results for these learning methods, including (weak) consistency and asymptotic normality. We further evaluate the performance of these learning methods both in our case study and in simulation experiments.
Scalable and Decentralized Algorithms for Anomaly Detection via Learning-Based Controlled Sensing

We address the problem of sequentially selecting and observing processes from a given set to find the anomalies among them. The decision-maker observes a subset of the processes at any given time instant and obtains a noisy binary indicator of whether or not the corresponding process is anomalous. In this setting, we develop an anomaly detection algorithm that chooses the processes to be observed at a given time instant, decides when to stop taking observations, and declares the decision on anomalous processes. The objective of the detection algorithm is to identify the anomalies with an accuracy exceeding the desired value while minimizing the delay in decision making. We devise a centralized algorithm where the processes are jointly selected by a common agent as well as a decentralized algorithm where the decision of whether to select a process is made independently for each process. Our algorithms rely on a Markov decision process defined using the marginal probability of each process being normal or anomalous, conditioned on the observations. We implement the detection algorithms using the deep actor-critic reinforcement learning framework. Unlike prior work on this topic that has exponential complexity in the number of processes, our algorithms have computational and memory requirements that are both polynomial in the number of processes. We demonstrate the efficacy of these algorithms using numerical experiments by comparing them with state-of-the-art methods.
Federated Deep Reinforcement Learning for the Distributed Control of NextG Wireless Networks

Next Generation (NextG) networks are expected to support demanding tactile internet applications such as augmented reality and connected autonomous vehicles. Whereas recent innovations bring the promise of larger link capacity, their sensitivity to the environment and erratic performance defy traditional model-based control rationales. Zero-touch data-driven approaches can improve the ability of the network to adapt to the current operating conditions. Tools such as reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms can build optimal control policy solely based on a history of observations. Specifically, deep RL (DRL), which uses a deep neural network (DNN) as a predictor, has been shown to achieve good performance even in complex environments and with high dimensional inputs. However, the training of DRL models require a large amount of data, which may limit its adaptability to ever-evolving statistics of the underlying environment. Moreover, wireless networks are inherently distributed systems, where centralized DRL approaches would require excessive data exchange, while fully distributed approaches may result in slower convergence rates and performance degradation. In this paper, to address these challenges, we propose a federated learning (FL) approach to DRL, which we refer to federated DRL (F-DRL), where base stations (BS) collaboratively train the embedded DNN by only sharing models' weights rather than training data. We evaluate two distinct versions of F-DRL, value and policy based, and show the superior performance they achieve compared to distributed and centralized DRL.
Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
Learning Reinforced Dynamic Representations for Sequential Recommendation

Recently, sequential recommendation systems are important in solving the information overload in many online services. Current methods in sequential recommendation focus on learning a fixed number of representations for each user at any time, with a single representation or multi-interest representations for the user. However, when a user is exploring items on an e-commerce recommendation system, the number of this user's interests may change overtime (e.g. increase/reduce one interest), affected by the user's evolving self needs. Moreover, different users may have various number of interests. In this paper, we argue that it is meaningful to explore a personalized dynamic number of user interests, and learn a dynamic group of user interest representations accordingly. We propose a Reinforced sequential model with dynamic number of interest representations for recommendation systems (RDRSR). Specifically, RDRSR is composed of a dynamic interest discriminator (DID) module and a dynamic interest allocator (DIA) module. The DID module explores the number of a user's interests by learning the overall sequential characteristics with bi-directional self-attention and Gumbel-Softmax. The DIA module allocates the historical clicked items into a group of sub-sequences and constructs user's dynamic interest representations. We formalize the allocation problem in the form of Markov Decision Process(MDP), and sample an action from policy pi for each item to determine which sub-sequence it belongs to. Additionally, experiments on the real-world datasets demonstrates our model's effectiveness.
Learning-based synthesis of robust linear time-invariant controllers

Recent advances in learning for control allow to synthesize controllers from learned system dynamics and maintain robust stability guarantees. However, no approach is well-suited for training linear time-invariant (LTI) controllers using arbitrary learned models of the dynamics. This article introduces a method to do so. It uses a robust control framework to derive robust stability criteria. It also uses simulated policy rollouts to obtain gradients on the controller parameters, which serve to improve the closed-loop performance. By formulating the stability criteria as penalties with computable gradients, they can be used to guide the controller parameters toward robust stability during gradient descent. The approach is flexible as it does not restrict the type of learned model for the simulated rollouts. The robust control framework ensures that the controller is already robustly stabilizing when first implemented on the actual system and no data is yet collected. It also ensures that the system stays stable in the event of a shift in dynamics, given the system behavior remains within assumed uncertainty bounds. We demonstrate the approach by synthesizing a controller for simulated autonomous lane change maneuvers. This work thus presents a flexible approach to learning robustly stabilizing LTI controllers that take advantage of modern machine learning techniques.
Out-of-equilibrium quantum dynamics of fermionic gases in the presence of localized particle loss

We address the effects of dissipative defects giving rise to a localized particle loss, in one-dimensional non-interacting lattice fermionic gases confined within a region of size $\ell$. We consider homogeneous systems within hard walls and inhomogeneous systems where the particles are trapped by space-dependent external potentials, such as harmonic traps. We model the dissipative particle-decay mechanism by Lindblad master equations governing the time evolution of the density matrix. The resulting quantum dynamics is analyzed in protocols starting from the ground state of the Hamiltonian for $N_0$ particles, then evolving under the effect of one dissipative particle-loss defect, for example at the center of the system. We study the interplay between time, size $\ell$ and the number $N_0$ of initial particles, considering two different situations: (i) fixed number $N_0$ of initial particles; (ii) fixed ratio $N_0/\ell$, corresponding to the thermodynamic limit of the initial equilibrium state. We show that the quantum evolutions of the particle number and density develop various asymptotic and intermediate dynamic regimes, and nontrivial large-time states when the dissipative mechanism acts at the center of the system.
Learning Instance and Task-Aware Dynamic Kernels for Few Shot Learning

Learning and generalizing to novel concepts with few samples (Few-Shot Learning) is still an essential challenge to real-world applications. A principle way of achieving few-shot learning is to realize a model that can rapidly adapt to the context of a given task. Dynamic networks have been shown capable of learning content-adaptive parameters efficiently, making them suitable for few-shot learning. In this paper, we propose to learn the dynamic kernels of a convolution network as a function of the task at hand, enabling faster generalization. To this end, we obtain our dynamic kernels based on the entire task and each sample and develop a mechanism further conditioning on each individual channel and position independently. This results in dynamic kernels that simultaneously attend to the global information whilst also considering minuscule details available. We empirically show that our model improves performance on few-shot classification and detection tasks, achieving a tangible improvement over several baseline models. This includes state-of-the-art results on 4 few-shot classification benchmarks: mini-ImageNet, tiered-ImageNet, CUB and FC100 and competitive results on a few-shot detection dataset: MS COCO-PASCAL-VOC.
Surrogate models for manufactured materials with random imperfections

Manufactured materials usually contain random imperfections due to the fabrication process, e.g., the 3D-printing, casting, etc. In this work, we present a new flexible class of digital surrogate models which imitate the manufactured material respecting the statistical features of random imperfections. The surrogate model is constructed as the level-set of a linear combination of the intensity field representing the topological shape and the Gaussian perturbation representing the imperfections. The mathematical design parameters of the model are related to physical ones and thus easy to comprehend. The calibration of the model parameters is performed using progressive batching sub-sampled quasi-Newtion minimization, using a designed distance measure between synthetic samples and the data. Then, owing to a fast sampling algorithm, we have access to an arbitrary number of synthetic samples that can be used in Monte Carlo type methods for uncertainty quantification of the material response. In particular, we illustrate the method with a surrogate model for an imperfect octet-truss lattice cell, which plays an important role in additive manufacturing. We also discuss potential model extensions.
An FPGA-based Timing and Control System for the Dynamic Compression Sector

A field programmable gate array (FPGA) based timing and trigger control system has been developed for the Dynamic Compression Sector (DCS) user facility located at the Advanced Photon Source (APS) at Argonne National Laboratory. The DCS is a first-of-its-kind capability dedicated to dynamic compression science. All components of the DCS laser shock station - x-ray choppers, single-shot shutter, internal laser triggers, and shot diagnostics-must be synchronized with respect to the arrival of x-rays in the hutch. A field-programmable gate array (FPGA) synchronized to the APS storage ring radio frequency (RF) clock (352 MHz) generates trigger signals for each stage of the laser and x-ray shutter system with low jitter. The system is composed of a Zynq FPGA, a debug card, line drivers and power supply. The delay and offsets of trigger signals can be adjusted using a user-friendly graphical user interface (GUI) with high precision. The details of the system architecture, timing requirements, firmware, and software implementation along with the performance evaluation are presented in this paper. The system offers low timing jitter (15.5 ps r.m.s.) with respect to APS 352 MHz clock, suitable for the 50 ps r.m.s. x-ray bunch duration at the APS.
Carbon charges on travel: Imperfect yet important

On Nov. 17, the Campus Environmental Advisory Committee (CEAC) presented a drafted policy proposal for faculty consideration: a carbon charge on College-funded travel. Reducing emissions from travel is a necessary step that the College must take to limit its emissions, yet the current version of this policy appears neither equitable nor sufficient.
Learning Contraction Policies from Offline Data

This paper proposes a data-driven method for learning convergent control policies from offline data using Contraction theory. Contraction theory enables constructing a policy that makes the closed-loop system trajectories inherently convergent towards a unique trajectory. At the technical level, identifying the contraction metric, which is the distance metric with respect to which a robot's trajectories exhibit contraction is often non-trivial. We propose to jointly learn the control policy and its corresponding contraction metric while enforcing contraction. To achieve this, we learn an implicit dynamics model of the robotic system from an offline data set consisting of the robot's state and input trajectories. Using this learned dynamics model, we propose a data augmentation algorithm for learning contraction policies. We randomly generate samples in the state-space and propagate them forward in time through the learned dynamics model to generate auxiliary sample trajectories. We then learn both the control policy and the contraction metric such that the distance between the trajectories from the offline data set and our generated auxiliary sample trajectories decreases over time. We evaluate the performance of our proposed framework on simulated robotic goal-reaching tasks and demonstrate that enforcing contraction results in faster convergence and greater robustness of the learned policy.
Many-Body Quantum State Control in the Presence of Environmental Noise

Inspired by the striking phenomenon that cats can land on their feet when they fall, we consider a simple model to simulate a quantum version of the orientation change of a falling cat. Our model consists of a set of coupled harmonic oscillators where both the oscillators' eigen-frequencies and the couplings are time-dependent to mimic the time-dependent shape deformation of a cat's body. In our simulations, we use the gradient-based Krotov's method to find an optimal control shape, enabling the quantum system under consideration to realize the state control within limited times, which is a quantum analogue of a cat's remarkable ability to orient itself to land on its feet when falling. We find that the quantum state control of the "cat system" may be precisely achieved and explore the control's robustness against a generic environmental influence. Our findings will be of interest for the optimal control of open quantum systems that is a subject of great importance in quantum computing, quantum information and quantum technology in general.
End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
BrainBox AI brings machine learning to building controls

Having spent more than a decade working on smart buildings and energy efficiency for commercial property, BrainBox AI cofounder and chief technology officer, Jean-Simon Venne, sees AI-powered autonomy as the necessary next step in the battle against entropy — and against climate change. The problem with engineering buildings any...
Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.

