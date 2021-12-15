A learning-based approach to feature recognition of Engineering shapes

In this paper we study some open questions related to the smallest order $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ of a 4-regular graph which has a connectivity property ${\cal C}$ but does not have a hamiltonian property ${\cal H}$. In particular, ${\cal C}$ is either connectivity, 2-connectivity or 1-toughness and ${\cal H}$ is hamiltonicity, homogeneously traceability or traceability. A standard theoretical approach to these questions had already been used in the literature, but did not succeed in determining the exact value of $f()$. Here we have chosen to use Integer Linear Programming and to encode the graphs that we are looking for as the binary solutions to a suitable set of linear inequalities. This way, there would exist a graph of order $n$ with certain properties if and only if the corresponding ILP had a feasible solution, which we have determined through a branch-and-cut procedure. By using our approach, we have been able to compute $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ for all the pairs of considered properties with the exception of ${\cal C}=$1-toughness, ${\cal H}=$traceability. Even in this last case, we have nonetheless significantly reduced the interval $[LB, UB]$ in which $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ was known to lie. Finally, we have shown that for each $n \geq f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ ($n \geq UB$ in the last case) there exists a 4-regular graph on $n$ vertices which has property ${\cal C}$ but not property ${\cal H}$.

MATHEMATICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO