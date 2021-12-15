ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A learning-based approach to feature recognition of Engineering shapes

By Lakshmi Priya Muraleedharan, Ramanathan Muthuganapathy
 4 days ago

Lakshmi Priya Muraleedharan, Ramanathan Muthuganapathy. In this paper, we propose a machine learning approach to recognise engineering shape features such as holes, slots, etc. in a CAD mesh model. With the advent of digital archiving, newer manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing, scanning of components and reverse engineering, CAD data is...

Learning Connectivity with Graph Convolutional Networks for Skeleton-based Action Recognition

Learning graph convolutional networks (GCNs) is an emerging field which aims at generalizing convolutional operations to arbitrary non-regular domains. In particular, GCNs operating on spatial domains show superior performances compared to spectral ones, however their success is highly dependent on how the topology of input graphs is defined. In this paper, we introduce a novel framework for graph convolutional networks that learns the topological properties of graphs. The design principle of our method is based on the optimization of a constrained objective function which learns not only the usual convolutional parameters in GCNs but also a transformation basis that conveys the most relevant topological relationships in these graphs. Experiments conducted on the challenging task of skeleton-based action recognition shows the superiority of the proposed method compared to handcrafted graph design as well as the related work.
Secure learning-based MPC via garbled circuit

Encrypted control seeks confidential controller evaluation in cloud-based or networked systems. Many existing approaches build on homomorphic encryption (HE) that allow simple mathematical operations to be carried out on encrypted data. Unfortunately, HE is computationally demanding and many control laws (in particular non-polynomial ones) cannot be efficiently implemented with this technology.
A deep learning model rapidly predicts the 3D shapes of drug-like molecules

In their quest to discover effective new medicines, scientists search for drug-like molecules that can attach to disease-causing proteins and change their functionality. It is crucial that they know the 3D shape of a molecule to understand how it will attach to specific surfaces of the protein. But a single...
Proving hamiltonian properties in connected 4-regular graphs: an ILP-based approach

In this paper we study some open questions related to the smallest order $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ of a 4-regular graph which has a connectivity property ${\cal C}$ but does not have a hamiltonian property ${\cal H}$. In particular, ${\cal C}$ is either connectivity, 2-connectivity or 1-toughness and ${\cal H}$ is hamiltonicity, homogeneously traceability or traceability. A standard theoretical approach to these questions had already been used in the literature, but did not succeed in determining the exact value of $f()$. Here we have chosen to use Integer Linear Programming and to encode the graphs that we are looking for as the binary solutions to a suitable set of linear inequalities. This way, there would exist a graph of order $n$ with certain properties if and only if the corresponding ILP had a feasible solution, which we have determined through a branch-and-cut procedure. By using our approach, we have been able to compute $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ for all the pairs of considered properties with the exception of ${\cal C}=$1-toughness, ${\cal H}=$traceability. Even in this last case, we have nonetheless significantly reduced the interval $[LB, UB]$ in which $f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ was known to lie. Finally, we have shown that for each $n \geq f({\cal C},\lnot {\cal H})$ ($n \geq UB$ in the last case) there exists a 4-regular graph on $n$ vertices which has property ${\cal C}$ but not property ${\cal H}$.
A Function-Based Approach to Model the Measurement Error in Wearable Devices

Physical activity (PA) is an important risk factor for many health outcomes. Wearable-devices such as accelerometers are increasingly used in biomedical studies to understand the associations between PA and health outcomes. Statistical analyses involving accelerometer data are challenging due to the following three characteristics: (i) high-dimensionality, (ii) temporal dependence, and (iii) measurement error. To address these challenges we treat accelerometer-based measures of physical activity as a single function-valued covariate prone to measurement error. Specifically, in order to determine the relationship between PA and a health outcome of interest, we propose a regression model with a functional covariate that accounts for measurement error. Using regression calibration, we develop a two-step estimation method for the model parameters and establish their consistency. A test is also proposed to test the significance of the estimated model parameters. Simulation studies are conducted to compare the proposed methods with existing alternative approaches under varying scenarios. Finally, the developed methods are used to assess the relationship between PA intensity and BMI obtained from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data.
DeepDiffusion: Unsupervised Learning of Retrieval-adapted Representations via Diffusion-based Ranking on Latent Feature Manifold

Unsupervised learning of feature representations is a challenging yet important problem for analyzing a large collection of multimedia data that do not have semantic labels. Recently proposed neural network-based unsupervised learning approaches have succeeded in obtaining features appropriate for classification of multimedia data. However, unsupervised learning of feature representations adapted to content-based matching, comparison, or retrieval of multimedia data has not been explored well. To obtain such retrieval-adapted features, we introduce the idea of combining diffusion distance on a feature manifold with neural network-based unsupervised feature learning. This idea is realized as a novel algorithm called DeepDiffusion (DD). DD simultaneously optimizes two components, a feature embedding by a deep neural network and a distance metric that leverages diffusion on a latent feature manifold, together. DD relies on its loss function but not encoder architecture. It can thus be applied to diverse multimedia data types with their respective encoder architectures. Experimental evaluation using 3D shapes and 2D images demonstrates versatility as well as high accuracy of the DD algorithm. Code is available at this https URL.
Data Valuation for Vertical Federated Learning: An Information-Theoretic Approach

Federated learning (FL) is a promising machine learning paradigm that enables cross-party data collaboration for real-world AI applications in a privacy-preserving and law-regulated way. How to valuate parties' data is a critical but challenging FL issue. In the literature, data valuation either relies on running specific models for a given task or is just task irrelevant; however, it is often requisite for party selection given a specific task when FL models have not been determined yet. This work thus fills the gap and proposes \emph{FedValue}, to our best knowledge, the first privacy-preserving, task-specific but model-free data valuation method for vertical FL tasks. Specifically, FedValue incorporates a novel information-theoretic metric termed Shapley-CMI to assess data values of multiple parties from a game-theoretic perspective. Moreover, a novel server-aided federated computation mechanism is designed to compute Shapley-CMI and meanwhile protects each party from data leakage. We also propose several techniques to accelerate Shapley-CMI computation in practice. Extensive experiments on six open datasets validate the effectiveness and efficiency of FedValue for data valuation of vertical FL tasks. In particular, Shapley-CMI as a model-free metric performs comparably with the measures that depend on running an ensemble of well-performing models.
A CNN based method for Sub-pixel Urban Land Cover Classification using Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV Imagery

Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
Handwritten Mathematical Expression Recognition via Attention Aggregation based Bi-directional Mutual Learning

Handwritten mathematical expression recognition aims to automatically generate LaTeX sequences from given images. Currently, attention-based encoder-decoder models are widely used in this task. They typically generate target sequences in a left-to-right (L2R) manner, leaving the right-to-left (R2L) contexts unexploited. In this paper, we propose an Attention aggregation based Bi-directional Mutual learning Network (ABM) which consists of one shared encoder and two parallel inverse decoders (L2R and R2L). The two decoders are enhanced via mutual distillation, which involves one-to-one knowledge transfer at each training step, making full use of the complementary information from two inverse directions. Moreover, in order to deal with mathematical symbols in diverse scales, an Attention Aggregation Module (AAM) is proposed to effectively integrate multi-scale coverage attentions. Notably, in the inference phase, given that the model already learns knowledge from two inverse directions, we only use the L2R branch for inference, keeping the original parameter size and inference speed. Extensive experiments demonstrate that our proposed approach achieves the recognition accuracy of 56.85 % on CROHME 2014, 52.92 % on CROHME 2016, and 53.96 % on CROHME 2019 without data augmentation and model ensembling, substantially outperforming the state-of-the-art methods. The source code is available in the supplementary materials.
Dell Technologies takes a holistic, risk-based approach to build resilience

With data and team members’ health and safety top of mind, Dell Technologies, one of the world’s leading technology companies helping to transform the digital landscape and providing organizations with secure and agile IT solutions, made the decision on March 15, 2020, to close office sites and move 90% of its team members to remote work over the course of one weekend.
Leading a DevOps Transformation - a Collaborative Engineering Approach

When leading a DevOps transformation, transparency and visibility can help to get teams engaged in chance. Once involved, developers can act as knowledge multipliers and contribute to change initiatives. A mixture of solving frequently-occurring problems, addressing complex problems, and showing progress of the transformation can help to keep stakeholders involved.
From Scattered Sources to Comprehensive Technology Landscape: A Recommendation-based Retrieval Approach

Mapping the technology landscape is crucial for market actors to take informed investment decisions. However, given the large amount of data on the Web and its subsequent information overload, manually retrieving information is a seemingly ineffective and incomplete approach. In this work, we propose an end-to-end recommendation based retrieval approach to support automatic retrieval of technologies and their associated companies from raw Web data. This is a two-task setup involving (i) technology classification of entities extracted from company corpus, and (ii) technology and company retrieval based on classified technologies. Our proposed framework approaches the first task by leveraging DistilBERT which is a state-of-the-art language model. For the retrieval task, we introduce a recommendation-based retrieval technique to simultaneously support retrieving related companies, technologies related to a specific company and companies relevant to a technology. To evaluate these tasks, we also construct a data set that includes company documents and entities extracted from these documents together with company categories and technology labels. Experiments show that our approach is able to return 4 times more relevant companies while outperforming traditional retrieval baseline in retrieving technologies.
Federated Two-stage Learning with Sign-based Voting

Federated learning is a distributed machine learning mechanism where local devices collaboratively train a shared global model under the orchestration of a central server, while keeping all private data decentralized. In the system, model parameters and its updates are transmitted instead of raw data, and thus the communication bottleneck has become a key challenge. Besides, recent larger and deeper machine learning models also pose more difficulties in deploying them in a federated environment. In this paper, we design a federated two-stage learning framework that augments prototypical federated learning with a cut layer on devices and uses sign-based stochastic gradient descent with the majority vote method on model updates. Cut layer on devices learns informative and low-dimension representations of raw data locally, which helps reduce global model parameters and prevents data leakage. Sign-based SGD with the majority vote method for model updates also helps alleviate communication limitations. Empirically, we show that our system is an efficient and privacy preserving federated learning scheme and suits for general application scenarios.
SPH Engineering Introduces UAV-based Remote Water Sampling System

SPH Engineering introduces the Remote Water Sampling System, a new UAV-based solution within UgCS Integrated Systems product line. The trial flight was conducted at a Latvian lake to proceed with water sampling for subsequent analysis in a laboratory. The main benefit of this brand new system is the possibility to...
Report on A Formally-Founded Model-Based Approach to Engineer Self-Adaptive Systems

Self-adaptive systems manage themselves to deal with uncertainties that can only be resolved during operation. A common approach to realize self-adaptation is by adding a feedback loop to the system that monitors the system and adapts it to realize a set of adaptation goals. ActivFORMS (Active FORmal Models for Self-adaptation) provides an end-to-end approach for engineering self-adaptive systems. ActivFORMS relies on feedback loops that consists of formally verified models that are directly deployed and executed at runtime to realize self-adaptation. At runtime, the approach relies on statistical verification techniques that allow efficient analysis of the possible options for adaptation. Further, ActivFORMS supports on-the-fly changes of adaptation goals and updates of the verified models to to meet the new goals. ActivFORMSi provides a tool-supported instance of ActivFORMS. The approach has been validates using an IoT application for building security monitoring. This report provides complementary material to the paper ``ActivFORMS: A Formally-Founded Model-Based Approach to Engineer Self-Adaptive Systems'' [Weyns and Iftikhar 2019].
Mimicking the Oracle: An Initial Phase Decorrelation Approach for Class Incremental Learning

Class Incremental Learning (CIL) aims at learning a multi-class classifier in a phase-by-phase manner, in which only data of a subset of the classes are provided at each phase. Previous works mainly focus on mitigating forgetting in phases after the initial one. However, we find that improving CIL at its initial phase is also a promising direction. Specifically, we experimentally show that directly encouraging CIL Learner at the initial phase to output similar representations as the model jointly trained on all classes can greatly boost the CIL performance. Motivated by this, we study the difference between a naïvely-trained initial-phase model and the oracle model. Specifically, since one major difference between these two models is the number of training classes, we investigate how such difference affects the model representations. We find that, with fewer training classes, the data representations of each class lie in a long and narrow region; with more training classes, the representations of each class scatter more uniformly. Inspired by this observation, we propose Class-wise Decorrelation (CwD) that effectively regularizes representations of each class to scatter more uniformly, thus mimicking the model jointly trained with all classes (i.e., the oracle model). Our CwD is simple to implement and easy to plug into existing methods. Extensive experiments on various benchmark datasets show that CwD consistently and significantly improves the performance of existing state-of-the-art methods by around 1\% to 3\%. Code will be released.
Interpretable Feature Learning Framework for Smoking Behavior Detection

Smoking in public has been proven to be more harmful to nonsmokers, making it a huge public health concern with urgent need for proactive measures and attention by authorities. With the world moving towards the 4th Industrial Revolution, there is a need for reliable eco-friendly detective measures towards this harmful intoxicating behavior to public health in and out of smart cities. We developed an Interpretable feature learning framework for smoking behavior detection which utilizes a Deep Learning VGG-16 pretrained network to predict and classify the input Image class and a Layer-wise Relevance Propagation (LRP) to explain the network detection or prediction of smoking behavior based on the most relevant learned features or pixels or neurons. The network's classification decision is based mainly on features located at the mouth especially the smoke seems to be of high importance to the network's decision. The outline of the smoke is highlighted as evidence for the corresponding class. Some elements are seen as having a negative effect on the smoke neuron and are consequently highlighted differently. It is interesting to see that the network distinguishes important from unimportant features based on the image regions. The technology can also detect other smokeable drugs like weed, shisha, marijuana etc. The framework allows for reliable identification of action-based smokers in unsafe zones like schools, shopping malls, bus stops, railway compartments or other violated places for smoking as per the government's regulatory health policies. With installation clearly defined in smoking zones, this technology can detect smokers out of range.
Tree-based Focused Web Crawling with Reinforcement Learning

A focused crawler aims at discovering as many web pages relevant to a target topic as possible, while avoiding irrelevant ones; i.e. maximizing the harvest rate. Reinforcement Learning (RL) has been utilized to optimize the crawling process, yet it deals with huge state and action spaces, which can constitute a serious challenge. In this paper, we propose TRES, an end-to-end RL-empowered framework for focused crawling. Unlike other approaches, we properly model a crawling environment as a Markov Decision Process, by representing the state as a subgraph of the Web and actions as its expansion edges. TRES adopts a keyword expansion strategy based on the cosine similarity of keyword embeddings. To learn a reward function, we propose a deep neural network, called KwBiLSTM, leveraging the discovered keywords. To reduce the time complexity of selecting a best action, we propose Tree-Frontier, a two-fold decision tree, which also speeds up training by discretizing the state and action spaces. Experimentally, we show that TRES outperforms state-of-the-art methods in terms of harvest rate by at least 58%, while it has competitive results in the domain maximization. Our implementation code can be found on this https URL.
