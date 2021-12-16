ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump blasts NY attorney general for ongoing civil investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Former president Donald Trump has blasted the New York Attorney General’s civil investigation into his Trump family business.

Investigation underway into President Trump’s taxes

The former president said AG Letitia James is “weaponizing her position” and attacking Trump and his allies instead of protecting the interests of New Yorkers.

His full statement reads:

Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers. While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal—she had no chance of even coming close to winning. Despite weeks of campaigning, she was losing to Governor Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide. She didn’t drop out of the race for a higher purpose, or to “finish existing business” (I wonder what that would be?). She dropped out because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because the citizens of New York saw how unfairly and viciously she and other highly partisan New York Democrat prosecutors were treating President Donald J. Trump. It’s called Prosecutorial Misconduct. Rather than continue to waste her time and taxpayer resources on a long continuing Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the Nation. New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!

Donald J. Trump

James’s office is asking the former president to testify on January 7 .

AG James suspends her gubernatorial campaign to run for re-election

Her office has spent the last two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of its assets in order to get favorable loan terms or tax savings.

It’s one of the cases James cited as a reason behind her decision to suspend her run for Governor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 14

Michael Losee
1d ago

Poor Trump. Why be upset if there's nothing to hide?

Reply(3)
11
 

