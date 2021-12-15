Energy-Efficient Real-Time Heart Monitoring on Edge-Fog-Cloud Internet-of-Medical-Things

Tiantian Zhu, Jinkai Yu, Tieming Chen, Jiayu Wang, Jie Ying, Ye Tian, Mingqi Lv, Yan Chen, Yuan Fan, Ting Wang. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) attack usually refers to the form of long-term, covert and sustained attack on specific targets, with an adversary using advanced attack techniques to destroy the key facilities of an organization. APT attacks have caused serious security threats and massive financial loss worldwide. Academics and industry thereby have proposed a series of solutions to detect APT attacks, such as dynamic/static code analysis, traffic detection, sandbox technology, endpoint detection and response (EDR), etc. However, existing defenses are failed to accurately and effectively defend against the current APT attacks that exhibit strong persistent, stealthy, diverse and dynamic characteristics due to the weak data source integrity, large data processing overhead and poor real-time performance in the process of real-world scenarios.
Comments / 0