Investigating myocardial infarction and its effects in patients with urgent medical problems using advanced data mining tools

By Tanya Aghazadeh, Mostafa Bagheri
 4 days ago

In medical science, it is very important to gather multiple data on different diseases and one of the most important objectives of the data is to investigate the diseases. Myocardial infarction is a serious risk factor in mortality and in previous studies, the main emphasis has been on people...

Gains in Life Quality Evident With Duodopa Use by Advanced Patients

Duodopa (levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel) reduces motor and non-motor symptoms and improves well-being and quality of life in adults with advanced Parkinson’s disease, according to six-month data from an observational study in Spain. These real-world findings add to previous clinical trial data showing an easing of symptoms and a better quality...
CoBWeb: a user-friendly web application to estimate causal treatment effects from observational data using multiple algorithms

Background/aims: While randomized controlled trials are the gold standard for measuring causal effects, robust conclusions about causal relationships can be obtained using data from observational studies if proper statistical techniques are used to account for the imbalance of pretreatment confounders across groups. Propensity score (PS) and balance weighting are useful techniques that aim to reduce the observed imbalances between treatment groups by weighting the groups to be as similar as possible with respect to observed confounders. Methods: We have created CoBWeb, a free and easy-to-use web application for the estimation of causal treatment effects from observational data, using PS and balancing weights to control for confounding bias. CoBWeb uses multiple algorithms to estimate the PS and balancing weights, to allow for more flexible relations between the treatment indicator and the observed confounders (as different algorithms make different (or no) assumptions about the structural relationship between the treatment covariate and the confounders). The optimal algorithm can be chosen by selecting the one that achieves the best trade-off between balance and effective sample size. Results: CoBWeb follows all the key steps required for robust estimation of the causal treatment effect from observational study data and includes sensitivity analysis of the potential impact of unobserved confounders. We illustrate the practical use of the app using a dataset derived from a study of an intervention for adolescents with substance use disorder, which is available for users within the app environment. Conclusion: CoBWeb is intended to enable non-specialists to understand and apply all the key steps required to perform robust estimation of causal treatment effects using observational data.
10 Cancer-Causing Foods You Should Never Put In Your Mouth Again

Research has shown that most cancers can be prevented. Scientists now estimate that 60 percent to 70 percent of cancers are all preventable through currently available information and simple changes in diet and lifestyle. With that encouraging statement in mind, this article addresses changes you can make in your day to day dietary lifestyle that will not only improve your health, but help you to avoid toxins that can increase your chance of cancer.
These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
Chewing Gum Helps Reduction of COVID-19 Transmission: Study

A chewing gum laced with a plant-grown protein serves as a "trap" for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing viral load in saliva and potentially tamping down transmission, finds a new study. The researchers exposed saliva samples from COVID-19 patients to the ACE2 gum and found that levels of viral RNA fell...
This 29-Year-Old's Backache Led to a Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis: 'I See Life in a Completely Different Way'

When Becca Smith, a 29-year-old personal trainer in the UK, started experiencing severe back pain in the beginning of 2020, she thought it was due to a weightlifting injury. At the time, the former bikini contest champion was opening her own yoga studio, training clients seven days a week, and regularly exercising. It made sense to her that her body needed a break.
Cancer fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet

Did you know that you might have some great cancer-fighting drugs in your medicine cabinet at home?. It turns out that many drugs, originally approved for non-cancer indications, have been found in subsequent research to have an anticancer effect. The most well-known of these is the diabetes drug metformin. In addition to its blood sugar lowering effects, metformin has also been shown to kill cancer stem cells, a key in cancer’s spread.
New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
Magnesium deficiency symptoms, causes, and treatments

Magnesium is an important mineral and nutrient. Doctors usually diagnose a magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, if there are low levels of magnesium in the blood. Doctors define hypomagnesemia as a blood serum magnesium level of less than. 0.75 millimoles per liter (mmol/l) . They can measure this using a blood...
By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent.Image via Creative Commons. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
