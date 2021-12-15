ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domain-informed neural networks for interaction localization within astroparticle experiments

By Shixiao Liang, Aaron Higuera, Christina Peters, Venkat Roy, Waheed U. Bajwa, Hagit Shatkay, Christopher D. Tunnell
 4 days ago

Shixiao Liang, Aaron Higuera, Christina Peters, Venkat Roy, Waheed U. Bajwa, Hagit Shatkay, Christopher D. Tunnell. This work proposes a domain-informed neural network architecture for experimental particle physics, using particle interaction localization with the time-projection chamber (TPC) technology for dark matter research as an example application. A key feature of the...

GraphPAS: Parallel Architecture Search for Graph Neural Networks

Graph neural architecture search has received a lot of attention as Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) has been successfully applied on the non-Euclidean data recently. However, exploring all possible GNNs architectures in the huge search space is too time-consuming or impossible for big graph data. In this paper, we propose a parallel graph architecture search (GraphPAS) framework for graph neural networks. In GraphPAS, we explore the search space in parallel by designing a sharing-based evolution learning, which can improve the search efficiency without losing the accuracy. Additionally, architecture information entropy is adopted dynamically for mutation selection probability, which can reduce space exploration. The experimental result shows that GraphPAS outperforms state-of-art models with efficiency and accuracy simultaneously.
CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
Predicting the Travel Distance of Patients to Access Healthcare using Deep Neural Networks

Objective: Improving geographical access remains a key issue in determining the sufficiency of regional medical resources during health policy design. However, patient choices can be the result of the complex interactivity of various factors. The aim of this study is to propose a deep neural network approach to model the complex decision of patient choice in travel distance to access care, which is an important indicator for policymaking in allocating resources. Method: We used the 4-year nationwide insurance data of Taiwan and accumulated the possible features discussed in earlier literature. This study proposes the use of a convolutional neural network (CNN)-based framework to make predictions. The model performance was tested against other machine learning methods. The proposed framework was further interpreted using Integrated Gradients (IG) to analyze the feature weights. Results: We successfully demonstrated the effectiveness of using a CNN-based framework to predict the travel distance of patients, achieving an accuracy of 0.968, AUC of 0.969, sensitivity of 0.960, and specificity of 0.989. The CNN-based framework outperformed all other methods. In this research, the IG weights are potentially explainable; however, the relationship does not correspond to known indicators in public health, similar to common consensus. Conclusions: Our results demonstrate the feasibility of the deep learning-based travel distance prediction model. It has the potential to guide policymaking in resource allocation.
Graph Neural Networks Accelerated Molecular Dynamics

Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulation is a powerful tool for understanding the dynamics and structure of matter. Since the resolution of MD is atomic-scale, achieving long time-scale simulations with femtosecond integration is very expensive. In each MD step, numerous redundant computations are performed which can be learnt and avoided. These redundant computations can be surrogated and modeled by a deep learning model like a Graph Neural Network (GNN). In this work, we developed a GNN Accelerated Molecular Dynamics (GAMD) model that achieves fast and accurate force predictions and generates trajectories consistent with the classical MD simulations. Our results show that GAMD can accurately predict the dynamics of two typical molecular systems, Lennard-Jones (LJ) particles and Water (LJ+Electrostatics). GAMD's learning and inference are agnostic to the scale, where it can scale to much larger systems at test time. We also performed a comprehensive benchmark test comparing our implementation of GAMD to production-level MD softwares, where we showed GAMD is competitive with them on the large-scale simulation.
#Neural Networks#Particle Physics#Localization#Tpc#Dinn#Mlp
OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
Progressive Multi-stage Interactive Training in Mobile Network for Fine-grained Recognition

Fine-grained Visual Classification (FGVC) aims to identify objects from subcategories. It is a very challenging task because of the subtle inter-class differences. Existing research applies large-scale convolutional neural networks or visual transformers as the feature extractor, which is extremely computationally expensive. In fact, real-world scenarios of fine-grained recognition often require a more lightweight mobile network that can be utilized offline. However, the fundamental mobile network feature extraction capability is weaker than large-scale models. In this paper, based on the lightweight MobilenetV2, we propose a Progressive Multi-Stage Interactive training method with a Recursive Mosaic Generator (RMG-PMSI). First, we propose a Recursive Mosaic Generator (RMG) that generates images with different granularities in different phases. Then, the features of different stages pass through a Multi-Stage Interaction (MSI) module, which strengthens and complements the corresponding features of different stages. Finally, using the progressive training (P), the features extracted by the model in different stages can be fully utilized and fused with each other. Experiments on three prestigious fine-grained benchmarks show that RMG-PMSI can significantly improve the performance with good robustness and transferability.
Explicitly antisymmetrized neural network layers for variational Monte Carlo simulation

The combination of neural networks and quantum Monte Carlo methods has arisen as a path forward for highly accurate electronic structure calculations. Previous proposals have combined equivariant neural network layers with an antisymmetric layer to satisfy the antisymmetry requirements of the electronic wavefunction. However, to date it is unclear if one can represent antisymmetric functions of physical interest, and it is difficult to measure the expressiveness of the antisymmetric layer. This work attempts to address this problem by introducing explicitly antisymmetrized universal neural network layers as a diagnostic tool. We first introduce a generic antisymmetric (GA) layer, which we use to replace the entire antisymmetric layer of the highly accurate ansatz known as the FermiNet. We demonstrate that the resulting FermiNet-GA architecture can yield effectively the exact ground state energy for small systems. We then consider a factorized antisymmetric (FA) layer which more directly generalizes the FermiNet by replacing products of determinants with products of antisymmetrized neural networks. Interestingly, the resulting FermiNet-FA architecture does not outperform the FermiNet. This suggests that the sum of products of antisymmetries is a key limiting aspect of the FermiNet architecture. To explore this further, we investigate a slight modification of the FermiNet called the full determinant mode, which replaces each product of determinants with a single combined determinant. The full single-determinant FermiNet closes a large part of the gap between the standard single-determinant FermiNet and FermiNet-GA. Surprisingly, on the nitrogen molecule at a dissociating bond length of 4.0 Bohr, the full single-determinant FermiNet can significantly outperform the standard 64-determinant FermiNet, yielding an energy within 0.4 kcal/mol of the best available computational benchmark.
Deep Dive into Neural Network Explanations with Integrated Gradients

Deep neural networks are highly utilized models that have shown great success in particular domains such as image, natural language processing, and time-series. While the efficacy of these models on these specialized domains is unrivaled, neural networks have often been thought of as “black-box” models due their opacity. Given this,...
Unified Field Theory for Deep and Recurrent Neural Networks

Understanding capabilities and limitations of different network architectures is of fundamental importance to machine learning. Bayesian inference on Gaussian processes has proven to be a viable approach for studying recurrent and deep networks in the limit of infinite layer width, $n\to\infty$. Here we present a unified and systematic derivation of the mean-field theory for both architectures that starts from first principles by employing established methods from statistical physics of disordered systems. The theory elucidates that while the mean-field equations are different with regard to their temporal structure, they yet yield identical Gaussian kernels when readouts are taken at a single time point or layer, respectively. Bayesian inference applied to classification then predicts identical performance and capabilities for the two architectures. Numerically, we find that convergence towards the mean-field theory is typically slower for recurrent networks than for deep networks and the convergence speed depends non-trivially on the parameters of the weight prior as well as the depth or number of time steps, respectively. Our method exposes that Gaussian processes are but the lowest order of a systematic expansion in $1/n$. The formalism thus paves the way to investigate the fundamental differences between recurrent and deep architectures at finite widths $n$.
Transferability Properties of Graph Neural Networks

Graph neural networks (GNNs) are deep convolutional architectures consisting of layers composed by graph convolutions and pointwise nonlinearities. Due to their invariance and stability properties, GNNs are provably successful at learning representations from network data. However, training them requires matrix computations which can be expensive for large graphs. To address this limitation, we investigate the ability of GNNs to be transferred across graphs. We consider graphons, which are both graph limits and generative models for weighted and stochastic graphs, to define limit objects of graph convolutions and GNNs -- graphon convolutions and graphon neural networks (WNNs) -- which we use as generative models for graph convolutions and GNNs. We show that these graphon filters and WNNs can be approximated by graph filters and GNNs sampled from them on weighted and stochastic graphs. Using these results, we then derive error bounds for transferring graph filters and GNNs across such graphs. These bounds show that transferability increases with the graph size, and reveal a tradeoff between transferability and spectral discriminability which in GNNs is alleviated by the pointwise nonlinearities. These findings are further verified empirically in numerical experiments in movie recommendation and decentralized robot control.
Sparse Structure Learning via Graph Neural Networks for Inductive Document Classification

Recently, graph neural networks (GNNs) have been widely used for document classification. However, most existing methods are based on static word co-occurrence graphs without sentence-level information, which poses three challenges:(1) word ambiguity, (2) word synonymity, and (3) dynamic contextual dependency. To address these challenges, we propose a novel GNN-based sparse structure learning model for inductive document classification. Specifically, a document-level graph is initially generated by a disjoint union of sentence-level word co-occurrence graphs. Our model collects a set of trainable edges connecting disjoint words between sentences and employs structure learning to sparsely select edges with dynamic contextual dependencies. Graphs with sparse structures can jointly exploit local and global contextual information in documents through GNNs. For inductive learning, the refined document graph is further fed into a general readout function for graph-level classification and optimization in an end-to-end manner. Extensive experiments on several real-world datasets demonstrate that the proposed model outperforms most state-of-the-art results, and reveal the necessity to learn sparse structures for each document.
Modeling Spatio-Temporal Dynamics in Brain Networks: A Comparison of Graph Neural Network Architectures

Comprehending the interplay between spatial and temporal characteristics of neural dynamics can contribute to our understanding of information processing in the human brain. Graph neural networks (GNNs) provide a new possibility to interpret graph structured signals like those observed in complex brain networks. In our study we compare different spatio-temporal GNN architectures and study their ability to replicate neural activity distributions obtained in functional MRI (fMRI) studies. We evaluate the performance of the GNN models on a variety of scenarios in MRI studies and also compare it to a VAR model, which is currently predominantly used for directed functional connectivity analysis. We show that by learning localized functional interactions on the anatomical substrate, GNN based approaches are able to robustly scale to large network studies, even when available data are scarce. By including anatomical connectivity as the physical substrate for information propagation, such GNNs also provide a multimodal perspective on directed connectivity analysis, offering a novel possibility to investigate the spatio-temporal dynamics in brain networks.
Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have demonstrated great success in representation learning for graph-structured data. The layer-wise graph convolution in GNNs is shown to be powerful at capturing graph topology. During this process, GNNs are usually guided by pre-defined kernels such as Laplacian matrix, adjacency matrix, or their variants. However, the adoptions of pre-defined kernels may restrain the generalities to different graphs: mismatch between graph and kernel would entail sub-optimal performance. For example, GNNs that focus on low-frequency information may not achieve satisfactory performance when high-frequency information is significant for the graphs, and vice versa. To solve this problem, in this paper, we propose a novel framework - i.e., namely Adaptive Kernel Graph Neural Network (AKGNN) - which learns to adapt to the optimal graph kernel in a unified manner at the first attempt. In the proposed AKGNN, we first design a data-driven graph kernel learning mechanism, which adaptively modulates the balance between all-pass and low-pass filters by modifying the maximal eigenvalue of the graph Laplacian. Through this process, AKGNN learns the optimal threshold between high and low frequency signals to relieve the generality problem. Later, we further reduce the number of parameters by a parameterization trick and enhance the expressive power by a global readout function. Extensive experiments are conducted on acknowledged benchmark datasets and promising results demonstrate the outstanding performance of our proposed AKGNN by comparison with state-of-the-art GNNs. The source code is publicly available at: this https URL.
Optimization of Residual Convolutional Neural Network for Electrocardiogram Classification

The interpretation of the electrocardiogram (ECG) gives clinical information and helps in the assessing of the heart function. There are distinct ECG patterns associated with a specific class of arrythmia. The convolutional neural network is actually one of the most applied deep learning algorithms in ECG processing. However, with deep learning models there are many more hyperparameters to tune. Selecting an optimum or best hyperparameter for the convolutional neural network algorithm is challenging. Often, we end up tuning the model manually with different possible range of values until a best fit model is obtained. Automatic hyperparameters tuning using Bayesian optimization (BO) and evolutionary algorithms brings a solution to the harbor manual configuration. In this paper, we propose to optimize the Recurrent one Dimensional Convolutional Neural Network model (R-1D-CNN) with two levels. At the first level, a residual convolutional layer and one-dimensional convolutional neural layers are trained to learn patient-specific ECG features over which the multilayer perceptron layers can learn to produce the final class vectors of each input. This level is manual and aims to lower the search space. The second level is automatic and based on proposed algorithm based BO. Our proposed optimized R-1D-CNN architecture is evaluated on two publicly available ECG Datasets. The experimental results display that the proposed algorithm based BO achieves an optimum rate of 99.95\%, while the baseline model achieves 99.70\% for the MIT-BIH database. Moreover, experiments demonstrate that the proposed architecture fine-tuned with BO achieves a higher accuracy than the other proposed architectures. Our architecture achieves a good result compared to previous works and based on different experiments.
Understanding Square Loss in Training Overparametrized Neural Network Classifiers

Deep learning has achieved many breakthroughs in modern classification tasks. Numerous architectures have been proposed for different data structures but when it comes to the loss function, the cross-entropy loss is the predominant choice. Recently, several alternative losses have seen revived interests for deep classifiers. In particular, empirical evidence seems to promote square loss but a theoretical justification is still lacking. In this work, we contribute to the theoretical understanding of square loss in classification by systematically investigating how it performs for overparametrized neural networks in the neural tangent kernel (NTK) regime. Interesting properties regarding the generalization error, robustness, and calibration error are revealed. We consider two cases, according to whether classes are separable or not. In the general non-separable case, fast convergence rate is established for both misclassification rate and calibration error. When classes are separable, the misclassification rate improves to be exponentially fast. Further, the resulting margin is proven to be lower bounded away from zero, providing theoretical guarantees for robustness. We expect our findings to hold beyond the NTK regime and translate to practical settings. To this end, we conduct extensive empirical studies on practical neural networks, demonstrating the effectiveness of square loss in both synthetic low-dimensional data and real image data. Comparing to cross-entropy, square loss has comparable generalization error but noticeable advantages in robustness and model calibration.
Generalization Error Bounds for Iterative Recovery Algorithms Unfolded as Neural Networks

Motivated by the learned iterative soft thresholding algorithm (LISTA), we introduce a general class of neural networks suitable for sparse reconstruction from few linear measurements. By allowing a wide range of degrees of weight-sharing between the layers, we enable a unified analysis for very different neural network types, ranging from recurrent ones to networks more similar to standard feedforward neural networks. Based on training samples, via empirical risk minimization we aim at learning the optimal network parameters and thereby the optimal network that reconstructs signals from their low-dimensional linear measurements. We derive generalization bounds by analyzing the Rademacher complexity of hypothesis classes consisting of such deep networks, that also take into account the thresholding parameters. We obtain estimates of the sample complexity that essentially depend only linearly on the number of parameters and on the depth. We apply our main result to obtain specific generalization bounds for several practical examples, including different algorithms for (implicit) dictionary learning, and convolutional neural networks.
DeepMind Applies Neural Network to Solving DFT Chemistry Problems

A team of researchers from DeepMind reported in Science last week that applying deep learning to DFT (density function theory) computation produced more accurate results than DFT alone. In their abstract, the researchers noted, “DM21 accurately models complex systems such as hydrogen chains, charged DNA base pairs, and diradical transition...
A Piece-wise Polynomial Filtering Approach for Graph Neural Networks

Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) exploit signals from node features and the input graph topology to improve node classification task performance. However, these models tend to perform poorly on heterophilic graphs, where connected nodes have different labels. Recently proposed GNNs work across graphs having varying levels of homophily. Among these, models relying on polynomial graph filters have shown promise. We observe that solutions to these polynomial graph filter models are also solutions to an overdetermined system of equations. It suggests that in some instances, the model needs to learn a reasonably high order polynomial. On investigation, we find the proposed models ineffective at learning such polynomials due to their designs. To mitigate this issue, we perform an eigendecomposition of the graph and propose to learn multiple adaptive polynomial filters acting on different subsets of the spectrum. We theoretically and empirically show that our proposed model learns a better filter, thereby improving classification accuracy. We study various aspects of our proposed model including, dependency on the number of eigencomponents utilized, latent polynomial filters learned, and performance of the individual polynomials on the node classification task. We further show that our model is scalable by evaluating over large graphs. Our model achieves performance gains of up to 5% over the state-of-the-art models and outperforms existing polynomial filter-based approaches in general.
Tailored neural networks for learning optimal value functions in MPC

Learning-based predictive control is a promising alternative to optimization-based MPC. However, efficiently learning the optimal control policy, the optimal value function, or the Q-function requires suitable function approximators. Often, artificial neural networks (ANN) are considered but choosing a suitable topology is also non-trivial. Against this background, it has recently been shown that tailored ANN allow, in principle, to exactly describe the optimal control policy in linear MPC by exploiting its piecewise affine structure. In this paper, we provide a similar result for representing the optimal value function and the Q-function that are both known to be piecewise quadratic for linear MPC.
Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
