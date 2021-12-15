Robust Depth Completion with Uncertainty-Driven Loss Functions
By Yufan Zhu, Weisheng Dong, Leida Li, Jinjian Wu, Xin Li, Guangming Shi
Recovering a dense depth image from sparse LiDAR scans is a challenging task. Despite the popularity of color-guided methods for sparse-to-dense depth completion, they treated pixels equally during optimization, ignoring the uneven distribution characteristics in the sparse depth map and...
Active learning is an established technique to reduce the labeling cost to build high-quality machine learning models. A core component of active learning is the acquisition function that determines which data should be selected to annotate. State-of-the-art acquisition functions -- and more largely, active learning techniques -- have been designed to maximize the clean performance (e.g. accuracy) and have disregarded robustness, an important quality property that has received increasing attention. Active learning, therefore, produces models that are accurate but not robust.
We study Milner's encoding of the call-by-value $\lambda$-calculus into the $\pi$-calculus. We show that, by tuning the encoding to two subcalculi of the $\pi$-calculus (Internal $\pi$ and Asynchronous Local $\pi$), the equivalence on $\lambda$-terms induced by the encoding coincides with Lassen's eager normal-form bisimilarity, extended to handle $\eta$-equality. As behavioural equivalence in the $\pi$-calculus we consider contextual equivalence and barbed congruence. We also extend the results to preorders. A crucial technical ingredient in the proofs is the recently-introduced technique of unique solutions of equations, further developed in this paper. In this respect, the paper also intends to be an extended case study on the applicability and expressiveness of the technique.
Nana Kankam Gyimah, Abenezer Girma, Mahmoud Nabil Mahmoud, Shamila Nateghi, Abdollah Homaifar, Daniel Opoku. In this paper, we present a Robust Completed Local Binary Pattern (RCLBP) framework for a surface defect detection task. Our approach uses a combination of Non-Local (NL) means filter with wavelet thresholding and Completed Local Binary Pattern (CLBP) to extract robust features which are fed into classifiers for surface defects detection. This paper combines three components: A denoising technique based on Non-Local (NL) means filter with wavelet thresholding is established to denoise the noisy image while preserving the textures and edges. Second, discriminative features are extracted using the CLBP technique. Finally, the discriminative features are fed into the classifiers to build the detection model and evaluate the performance of the proposed framework. The performance of the defect detection models are evaluated using a real-world steel surface defect database from Northeastern University (NEU). Experimental results demonstrate that the proposed approach RCLBP is noise robust and can be applied for surface defect detection under varying conditions of intra-class and inter-class changes and with illumination changes.
Object detection plays a key role in many security-critical systems. Adversarial patch attacks, which are easy to implement in the physical world, pose a serious threat to state-of-the-art object detectors. Developing reliable defenses for object detectors against patch attacks is critical but severely understudied. In this paper, we propose Segment and Complete defense (SAC), a general framework for defending object detectors against patch attacks through detecting and removing adversarial patches. We first train a patch segmenter that outputs patch masks that provide pixel-level localization of adversarial patches. We then propose a self adversarial training algorithm to robustify the patch segmenter. In addition, we design a robust shape completion algorithm, which is guaranteed to remove the entire patch from the images given the outputs of the patch segmenter are within a certain Hamming distance of the ground-truth patch masks. Our experiments on COCO and xView datasets demonstrate that SAC achieves superior robustness even under strong adaptive attacks with no performance drop on clean images, and generalizes well to unseen patch shapes, attack budgets, and unseen attack methods. Furthermore, we present the APRICOT-Mask dataset, which augments the APRICOT dataset with pixel-level annotations of adversarial patches. We show SAC can significantly reduce the targeted attack success rate of physical patch attacks.
Bennett's notion of depth is usually considered to describe the usefulness and internal organization of the information encoded into an object such as an infinite binary sequence. We consider a natural way to relativize the notion of depth for such sets, and we investigate for various kinds of oracles whether and how the unrelativized and the relativized version of depth differ. Intuitively speaking, access to an oracle increases computation power. Accordingly, for most notions for sets considered in computability theory, for the corresponding classes trivially for all oracles the unrelativized class is contained in the relativized class or for all oracles the relativized class is contained in the unrelativized class. Examples for these two cases are given by the classes of computable and of Martin-Löf random sets, respectively. However, in the case for depth the situation is different. It turns out that the classes of deep sets and of sets that are deep relative to the halting set $\emptyset '$ are incomparable with respect to set-theoretical inclusion. On the other hand, the class of deep sets is strictly contained in the class of sets that are deep relative to any given Martin-Löf-random oracle. The set built in the proof of the latter result can also be used to give a short proof of the known fact that every PA-complete degree is Turing-equivalent to the join of two Martin-Löf-random sets. In fact, we slightly strengthen this result by showing that every DNC$_2$ function is truth-table-equivalent to the join of two Martin-Löf random sets. Furthermore, we observe that the class of deep sets relative to any given K-trivial oracle either is the same as or is strictly contained in the class of deep sets. Obviously, the former case applies to computable oracles. We leave it as an open problem which of the two possibilities can occur for noncomputable K-trivial oracles.
How robustness to adversarial input perturbations affects model interpretability. Due to their opaqueness, a great deal of mystique surrounds the apparent power of deep neural networks. Consequently, we often want to gain better insight into our models through explanations of their behavior. Meanwhile, as we will see, the existence of adversarial examples — known to plague typical neural networks — implies that explanations will often be unintelligible. Luckily, recent effort seeking to find ways to train so-called robust models reveals a pathway to more interpretable models; namely, models that are trained to be robust to adversarial input perturbations exhibit higher-quality explanations.
First principles approaches have revolutionized our ability in using computers to predict, explore and design materials. A major advantage commonly associated with these approaches is that they are fully parameter free. However, numerically solving the underlying equations requires to choose a set of convergence parameters. With the advent of high-throughput calculations it becomes exceedingly important to achieve a truly parameter free approach. Utilizing uncertainty quantification (UQ) and tensor decomposition we derive a numerically highly efficient representation of the statistical and systematic error in the multidimensional space of the convergence parameters. Based on this formalism we implement a fully automated approach that requires as input the target accuracy rather than convergence parameters. The performance and robustness of the approach are shown by applying it to a large set of elements crystallizing in a cubic fcc lattice.
The security of Deep Learning classifiers is a critical field of study because of the existence of adversarial attacks. Such attacks usually rely on the principle of transferability, where an adversarial example crafted on a surrogate classifier tends to mislead the target classifier trained on the same dataset even if both classifiers have quite different architecture. Ensemble methods against adversarial attacks demonstrate that an adversarial example is less likely to mislead multiple classifiers in an ensemble having diverse decision boundaries. However, recent ensemble methods have either been shown to be vulnerable to stronger adversaries or shown to lack an end-to-end evaluation. This paper attempts to develop a new ensemble methodology that constructs multiple diverse classifiers using a Pairwise Adversarially Robust Loss (PARL) function during the training procedure. PARL utilizes gradients of each layer with respect to input in every classifier within the ensemble simultaneously. The proposed training procedure enables PARL to achieve higher robustness against black-box transfer attacks compared to previous ensemble methods without adversely affecting the accuracy of clean examples. We also evaluate the robustness in the presence of white-box attacks, where adversarial examples are crafted using parameters of the target classifier. We present extensive experiments using standard image classification datasets like CIFAR-10 and CIFAR-100 trained using standard ResNet20 classifier against state-of-the-art adversarial attacks to demonstrate the robustness of the proposed ensemble methodology.
Sparse depth measurements are widely available in many applications such as augmented reality, visual inertial odometry and robots equipped with low cost depth sensors. Although such sparse depth samples work well for certain applications like motion tracking, a complete depth map is usually preferred for broader applications, such as 3D object recognition, 3D reconstruction and autonomous driving. Despite the recent advancements in depth prediction from single RGB images with deeper neural networks, the existing approaches do not yield reliable results for practical use. In this work, we propose a neural network with post-optimization, which takes an RGB image and sparse depth samples as input and predicts the complete depth map. We make three major contributions to advance the state-of-the-art: an improved backbone network architecture named EDNet, a semantic edge-weighted loss function and a semantic mesh deformation optimization method. Our evaluation results outperform the existing work consistently on both indoor and outdoor datasets, and it significantly reduces the mean average error by up to 19.5% under the same settings of 200 sparse samples on NYU-Depth-V2 dataset.
Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Single-channel speech enhancement approaches do not always improve automatic recognition rates in the presence of noise, because they can introduce distortions unhelpful for recognition. Following a trend towards end-to-end training of sequential neural network models, several research groups have addressed this problem with joint training of front-end enhancement module with back-end recognition module. While this approach ensures enhancement outputs are helpful for recognition, the enhancement model can overfit to the training data, weakening the recognition model in the presence of unseen noise. To address this, we used a pre-trained acoustic model to generate a perceptual loss that makes speech enhancement more aware of the phonetic properties of the signal. This approach keeps some benefits of joint training, while alleviating the overfitting problem. Experiments on Voicebank + DEMAND dataset for enhancement show that this approach achieves a new state of the art for some objective enhancement scores. In combination with distortion-independent training, our approach gets a WER of 2.80\% on the test set, which is more than 20\% relative better recognition performance than joint training, and 14\% relative better than distortion-independent mask training.
