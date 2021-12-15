ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Graph-based Ensemble Machine Learning for Student Performance Prediction

By Yinkai Wang, Aowei Ding, Kaiyi Guan, Shixi Wu, Yuanqi Du
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Student performance prediction is a critical research problem to understand the students' needs, present proper learning opportunities/resources, and develop the teaching quality. However, traditional machine learning methods fail to produce stable and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Quantum Mechanics and Machine Learning Used To Accurately Predict Chemical Reactions at High Temperatures

Method combines quantum mechanics with machine learning to accurately predict oxide reactions at high temperatures when no experimental data is available; could be used to design clean carbon-neutral processes for steel production and metal recycling. Extracting metals from oxides at high temperatures is essential not only for producing metals such...
CHEMISTRY
HackerNoon

Understanding The Importance Of Data For Machine Learning

Data is crucial for machine learning, and without data, machine learning is not possible. Machine learning without data is nothing but a bare machine with no soul and no mind. This data makes machines do such amazing tasks, which we have not thought of a few years back in history. Despite having such importance, machines do not understand what data represents, but find the relations between the different data. Data is in the form of numbers and only numbers, and all machine learning models work with data. When dealing with categorical data, it is important to keep this point in mind.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CDGNet: A Cross-Time Dynamic Graph-based Deep Learning Model for Traffic Forecasting

Traffic forecasting is important in intelligent transportation systems of webs and beneficial to traffic safety, yet is very challenging because of the complex and dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies in real-world traffic systems. Prior methods use the pre-defined or learnable static graph to extract spatial correlations. However, the static graph-based methods fail to mine the evolution of the traffic network. Researchers subsequently generate the dynamic graph for each time slice to reflect the changes of spatial correlations, but they follow the paradigm of independently modeling spatio-temporal dependencies, ignoring the cross-time spatial influence. In this paper, we propose a novel cross-time dynamic graph-based deep learning model, named CDGNet, for traffic forecasting. The model is able to effectively capture the cross-time spatial dependence between each time slice and its historical time slices by utilizing the cross-time dynamic graph. Meanwhile, we design a gating mechanism to sparse the cross-time dynamic graph, which conforms to the sparse spatial correlations in the real world. Besides, we propose a novel encoder-decoder architecture to incorporate the cross-time dynamic graph-based GCN for multi-step traffic forecasting. Experimental results on three real-world public traffic datasets demonstrate that CDGNet outperforms the state-of-the-art baselines. We additionally provide a qualitative study to analyze the effectiveness of our architecture.
ARCHITECTURE
arxiv.org

Learning Query Expansion over the Nearest Neighbor Graph

Query Expansion (QE) is a well established method for improving retrieval metrics in image search applications. When using QE, the search is conducted on a new query vector, constructed using an aggregation function over the query and images from the database. Recent works gave rise to QE techniques in which the aggregation function is learned, whereas previous techniques were based on hand-crafted aggregation functions, e.g., taking the mean of the query's nearest neighbors. However, most QE methods have focused on aggregation functions that work directly over the query and its immediate nearest neighbors. In this work, a hierarchical model, Graph Query Expansion (GQE), is presented, which is learned in a supervised manner and performs aggregation over an extended neighborhood of the query, thus increasing the information used from the database when computing the query expansion, and using the structure of the nearest neighbors graph. The technique achieves state-of-the-art results over known benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsupervised Learning#Ensemble Learning#Lg
Nature.com

Predicting anesthetic infusion events using machine learning

Recently, research has been conducted to automatically control anesthesia using machine learning, with the aim of alleviating the shortage of anesthesiologists. In this study, we address the problem of predicting decisions made by anesthesiologists during surgery using machine learning; specifically, we formulate a decision making problem by increasing the flow rate at each time point in the continuous administration of analgesic remifentanil as a supervised binary classification problem. The experiments were conducted to evaluate the prediction performance using six machine learning models: logistic regression, support vector machine, random forest, LightGBM, artificial neural network, and long short-term memory (LSTM), using 210 case data collected during actual surgeries. The results demonstrated that when predicting the future increase in flow rate of remifentanil after 1 min, the model using LSTM was able to predict with scores of 0.659 for sensitivity, 0.732 for specificity, and 0.753 for ROC-AUC; this demonstrates the potential to predict the decisions made by anesthesiologists using machine learning. Furthermore, we examined the importance and contribution of the features of each model using Shapley additive explanations-a method for interpreting predictions made by machine learning models. The trends indicated by the results were partially consistent with known clinical findings.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Trivial bundle embeddings for learning graph representations

Embedding real-world networks presents challenges because it is not clear how to identify their latent geometries. Embedding some disassortative networks, such as scale-free networks, to the Euclidean space has been shown to incur distortions. Embedding scale-free networks to hyperbolic spaces offer an exciting alternative but incurs distortions when embedding assortative networks with latent geometries not hyperbolic. We propose an inductive model that leverages both the expressiveness of GCNs and trivial bundle to learn inductive node representations for networks with or without node features. A trivial bundle is a simple case of fiber bundles,a space that is globally a product space of its base space and fiber. The coordinates of base space and those of fiber can be used to express the assortative and disassortative factors in generating edges. Therefore, the model has the ability to learn embeddings that can express those factors. In practice, it reduces errors for link prediction and node classification when compared to the Euclidean and hyperbolic GCNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

GKS: Graph-based Knowledge Selector for Task-oriented Dialog System

In previous research, knowledge selection tasks mostly rely on language model-based methods or knowledge ranking. However, approaches simply rely on the language model take all knowledge as sequential input that knowledge does not contain sequential information in most circumstances. On the other hand, the knowledge ranking method leverage dialog history and each given knowledge but not between pieces of knowledge. In the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC 10), we participated the second track of Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations. To deal with the problems mentioned above, we modified training methods based on SOTA models for the first and third sub-tasks and proposed Graph-Knowledge Selector (GKS), utilizing a graph-attention base model incorporated with language model for knowledge selection sub-task two. GKS makes knowledge selection decisions in the dialog by simultaneously considering each knowledge embedding generated from the language model, without sequential features. GKS also leverages considerable knowledge in the decision-making, takes relations across knowledge as a part of the selection process. GKS outperforms several SOTA models proposed in the data-set on knowledge selection from the 9th Dialog System Technology Challenges (DSTC9).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Personal Representations from fMRIby Predicting Neurofeedback Performance

Jhonathan Osin, Lior Wolf, Guy Gurevitch, Jackob Nimrod Keynan, Tom Fruchtman-Steinbok, Ayelet Or-Borichev, Shira Reznik Balter, Talma Hendler. We present a deep neural network method for learning a personal representation for individuals that are performing a self neuromodulation task, guided by functional MRI (fMRI). This neurofeedback task (watch vs. regulate) provides the subjects with a continuous feedback contingent on down regulation of their Amygdala signal and the learning algorithm focuses on this region's time-course of activity. The representation is learned by a self-supervised recurrent neural network, that predicts the Amygdala activity in the next fMRI frame given recent fMRI frames and is conditioned on the learned individual representation. It is shown that the individuals' representation improves the next-frame prediction considerably. Moreover, this personal representation, learned solely from fMRI images, yields good performance in linear prediction of psychiatric traits, which is better than performing such a prediction based on clinical data and personality tests. Our code is attached as supplementary and the data would be shared subject to ethical approvals.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
arxiv.org

Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Improving Knowledge Graph Representation Learning by Structure Contextual Pre-training

Representation learning models for Knowledge Graphs (KG) have proven to be effective in encoding structural information and performing reasoning over KGs. In this paper, we propose a novel pre-training-then-fine-tuning framework for knowledge graph representation learning, in which a KG model is firstly pre-trained with triple classification task, followed by discriminative fine-tuning on specific downstream tasks such as entity type prediction and entity alignment. Drawing on the general ideas of learning deep contextualized word representations in typical pre-trained language models, we propose SCoP to learn pre-trained KG representations with structural and contextual triples of the target triple encoded. Experimental results demonstrate that fine-tuning SCoP not only outperforms results of baselines on a portfolio of downstream tasks but also avoids tedious task-specific model design and parameter training.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Enhancing Column Generation by a Machine-Learning-Based Pricing Heuristic for Graph Coloring

Column Generation (CG) is an effective method for solving large-scale optimization problems. CG starts by solving a sub-problem with a subset of columns (i.e., variables) and gradually includes new columns that can improve the solution of the current subproblem. The new columns are generated as needed by repeatedly solving a pricing problem, which is often NP-hard and is a bottleneck of the CG approach. To tackle this, we propose a Machine-Learning-based Pricing Heuristic (MLPH)that can generate many high-quality columns efficiently. In each iteration of CG, our MLPH leverages an ML model to predict the optimal solution of the pricing problem, which is then used to guide a sampling method to efficiently generate multiple high-quality columns. Using the graph coloring problem, we empirically show that MLPH significantly enhancesCG as compared to six state-of-the-art methods, and the improvement in CG can lead to substantially better performance of the branch-and-price exact method.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CCasGNN: Collaborative Cascade Prediction Based on Graph Neural Networks

Cascade prediction aims at modeling information diffusion in the network. Most previous methods concentrate on mining either structural or sequential features from the network and the propagation path. Recent efforts devoted to combining network structure and sequence features by graph neural networks and recurrent neural networks. Nevertheless, the limitation of spectral or spatial methods restricts the improvement of prediction performance. Moreover, recurrent neural networks are time-consuming and computation-expensive, which causes the inefficiency of prediction. Here, we propose a novel method CCasGNN considering the individual profile, structural features, and sequence information. The method benefits from using a collaborative framework of GAT and GCN and stacking positional encoding into the layers of graph neural networks, which is different from all existing ones and demonstrates good performance. The experiments conducted on two real-world datasets confirm that our method significantly improves the prediction accuracy compared to state-of-the-art approaches. What's more, the ablation study investigates the contribution of each component in our method.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Machine learning application to predict in-situ stresses from logging data

Determination of in-situ stresses is essential for subsurface planning and modeling, such as horizontal well planning and hydraulic fracture design. In-situ stresses consist of overburden stress (Ïƒv), minimum (Ïƒh), and maximum (ÏƒH) horizontal stresses. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH are difficult to determine, whereas the overburden stress can be determined directly from the density logs. The Ïƒh and ÏƒH can be estimated either from borehole injection tests or theoretical finite elements methods. However, these methods are complex, expensive, or need unavailable tectonic stress data. This study aims to apply different machine learning (ML) techniques, specifically, random forest (RF), functional network (FN), and adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference system (ANFIS), to predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using well-log data. The logging data includes gamma-ray (GR) log, formation bulk density (RHOB) log, compressional (DTC), and shear (DTS) wave transit-time log. A dataset of 2307 points from two wells (Well-1 and Well-2) was used to build the different ML models. The Well-1 data was used in training and testing the models, and the Well-2 data was used to validate the developed models. The obtained results show the capability of the three ML models to predict accurately the Ïƒh and ÏƒH using the well-log data. Comparing the results of RF, ANFIS, and FN models for minimum horizontal stress prediction showed that ANFIS outperforms the other two models with a correlation coefficient (R) for the validation dataset of 0.96 compared to 0.91 and 0.88 for RF, and FN, respectively. The three models showed similar results for predicting maximum horizontal stress with R values higher than 0.98 and an average absolute percentage error (AAPE) less than 0.3%. a20 index for the actual versus the predicted data showed that the three ML techniques were able to predict the horizontal stresses with a deviation less than 20% from the actual data. For the validation dataset, the RF, ANFIS, and FN models were able to capture all changes in the Ïƒh and ÏƒH trends with depth and accurately predict the Ïƒh and ÏƒH values. The outcomes of this study confirm the robust capability of ML to predict Ïƒh and ÏƒH from readily available logging data with no need for additional costs or site investigation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hybrid Data-driven Framework for Shale Gas Production Performance Analysis via Game Theory, Machine Learning and Optimization Approaches

A comprehensive and precise analysis of shale gas production performance is crucial for evaluating resource potential, designing field development plan, and making investment decisions. However, quantitative analysis can be challenging because production performance is dominated by a complex interaction among a series of geological and engineering factors. In this study, we propose a hybrid data-driven procedure for analyzing shale gas production performance, which consists of a complete workflow for dominant factor analysis, production forecast, and development optimization. More specifically, game theory and machine learning models are coupled to determine the dominating geological and engineering factors. The Shapley value with definite physical meanings is employed to quantitatively measure the effects of individual factors. A multi-model-fused stacked model is trained for production forecast, on the basis of which derivative-free optimization algorithms are introduced to optimize the development plan. The complete workflow is validated with actual production data collected from the Fuling shale gas field, Sichuan Basin, China. The validation results show that the proposed procedure can draw rigorous conclusions with quantified evidence and thereby provide specific and reliable suggestions for development plan optimization. Comparing with traditional and experience-based approaches, the hybrid data-driven procedure is advanced in terms of both efficiency and accuracy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Critical assessment of machine-learned repulsive potentials for the Density Functional based Tight-Binding method: a case study for pure silicon

We investigate the feasability of improving the semi-empirical density functional based tight-binding method (DFTB) through a general and transferable many-body repulsive potential for pure silicon using a common machine-learning framework. Atomic environments using atom centered symmetry functions fed into flexible high-dimensional neural-networks allow to overcome the limited pair potentials used until now, with the ability to train simultaneously on a large variety of systems. We achieve an improvement on bulk systems, with good performance on energetic, vibrational and structural properties. Contrarily, there are difficulties for clusters due to surface effects. To deepen the discussion, we also put these results into perspective with two fully machine-learned numerical potentials for silicon from the literature. This allows us to identify both the transferability of such approaches together with the impact of narrowing the role of machine-learning models to reproduce only a part of the total energy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Machine-Learning-Based Intelligent Framework for Discovering Refractory High-Entropy Alloys with Improved High-Temperature Yield Strength

Refractory high-entropy alloys (RHEAs) are a promising class of alloys that show elevated-temperature yield strengths and have potential to use as high-performance materials in gas turbine engines. However, exploring the vast RHEA compositional space experimentally is challenging, and only a small fraction of this space has been explored to date. The work demonstrates the development of a state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) predictive framework coupled with optimization methods to intelligently explore the vast compositional space and drive the search in a direction that improves high-temperature yield strengths. Our forward yield strength model is shown to have a significantly improved predictive accuracy relative to the state-of-the-art approach, and also provides inherent uncertainty quantification through the use of repeated k-fold cross-validation. Upon development of a robust yield strength prediction model, the coupled framework is used to discover new RHEAs with superior high temperature yield strength. We have shown that RHEA compositions can be customized to have maximum yield strength at a specific temperature.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

TCGL: Temporal Contrastive Graph for Self-supervised Video Representation Learning

Video self-supervised learning is a challenging task, which requires significant expressive power from the model to leverage rich spatial-temporal knowledge and generate effective supervisory signals from large amounts of unlabeled videos. However, existing methods fail to increase the temporal diversity of unlabeled videos and ignore elaborately modeling multi-scale temporal dependencies in an explicit way. To overcome these limitations, we take advantage of the multi-scale temporal dependencies within videos and proposes a novel video self-supervised learning framework named Temporal Contrastive Graph Learning (TCGL), which jointly models the inter-snippet and intra-snippet temporal dependencies for temporal representation learning with a hybrid graph contrastive learning strategy. Specifically, a Spatial-Temporal Knowledge Discovering (STKD) module is first introduced to extract motion-enhanced spatial-temporal representations from videos based on the frequency domain analysis of discrete cosine transform. To explicitly model multi-scale temporal dependencies of unlabeled videos, our TCGL integrates the prior knowledge about the frame and snippet orders into graph structures, i.e., the intra-/inter- snippet Temporal Contrastive Graphs (TCG). Then, specific contrastive learning modules are designed to maximize the agreement between nodes in different graph views. To generate supervisory signals for unlabeled videos, we introduce an Adaptive Snippet Order Prediction (ASOP) module which leverages the relational knowledge among video snippets to learn the global context representation and recalibrate the channel-wise features adaptively. Experimental results demonstrate the superiority of our TCGL over the state-of-the-art methods on large-scale action recognition and video retrieval benchmarks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph-based Generative Face Anonymisation with Pose Preservation

We propose AnonyGAN, a GAN-based solution for face anonymisation which replaces the visual information corresponding to a source identity with a condition identity provided as any single image. With the goal to maintain the geometric attributes of the source face, i.e., the facial pose and expression, and to promote more natural face generation, we propose to exploit a Bipartite Graph to explicitly model the relations between the facial landmarks of the source identity and the ones of the condition identity through a deep model. We further propose a landmark attention model to relax the manual selection of facial landmarks, allowing the network to weight the landmarks for the best visual naturalness and pose preservation. Finally, to facilitate the appearance learning, we propose a hybrid training strategy to address the challenge caused by the lack of direct pixel-level supervision. We evaluate our method and its variants on two public datasets, CelebA and LFW, in terms of visual naturalness, facial pose preservation and of its impacts on face detection and re-identification. We prove that AnonyGAN significantly outperforms the state-of-the-art methods in terms of visual naturalness, face detection and pose preservation.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Dispersive qubit readout with machine learning

Open quantum systems can undergo dissipative phase transitions, and their critical behavior can be exploited in sensing applications. For example, it can be used to enhance the fidelity of superconducting qubit readout measurements, a central problem toward the creation of reliable quantum hardware. A recently introduced measurement protocol, named ``critical parametric quantum sensing'', uses the parametric (two-photon driven) Kerr resonator's driven-dissipative phase transition to reach single-qubit detection fidelity of 99.9\% [arXiv:2107.04503]. In this work, we improve upon the previous protocol by using machine learning-based classification algorithms to \textit{efficiently and rapidly} extract information from this critical dynamics, which has so far been neglected to focus only on stationary properties. These classification algorithms are applied to the time series data of weak quantum measurements (homodyne detection) of a circuit-QED implementation of the Kerr resonator coupled to a superconducting qubit. This demonstrates how machine learning methods enable a faster and more reliable measurement protocol in critical open quantum systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Novel Tropical Geometry-based Interpretable Machine Learning Method: Application in Prognosis of Advanced Heart Failure

Heming Yao, Harm Derksen, Jessica R. Golbus, Justin Zhang, Keith D. Aaronson, Jonathan Gryak, Kayvan Najarian. A model's interpretability is essential to many practical applications such as clinical decision support systems. In this paper, a novel interpretable machine learning method is presented, which can model the relationship between input variables and responses in humanly understandable rules. The method is built by applying tropical geometry to fuzzy inference systems, wherein variable encoding functions and salient rules can be discovered by supervised learning. Experiments using synthetic datasets were conducted to investigate the performance and capacity of the proposed algorithm in classification and rule discovery. Furthermore, the proposed method was applied to a clinical application that identified heart failure patients that would benefit from advanced therapies such as heart transplant or durable mechanical circulatory support. Experimental results show that the proposed network achieved great performance on the classification tasks. In addition to learning humanly understandable rules from the dataset, existing fuzzy domain knowledge can be easily transferred into the network and used to facilitate model training. From our results, the proposed model and the ability of learning existing domain knowledge can significantly improve the model generalizability. The characteristics of the proposed network make it promising in applications requiring model reliability and justification.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy