Gaze Estimation with Eye Region Segmentation and Self-Supervised Multistream Learning

By Zunayed Mahmud, Paul Hungler, Ali Etemad
 4 days ago

We present a novel multistream network that learns robust eye representations for gaze estimation. We first create a synthetic dataset containing eye region masks detailing the visible eyeball and iris using a simulator. We then perform eye region segmentation with...

Separated Contrastive Learning for Organ-at-Risk and Gross-Tumor-Volume Segmentation with Limited Annotation

Automatic delineation of organ-at-risk (OAR) and gross-tumor-volume (GTV) is of great significance for radiotherapy planning. However, it is a challenging task to learn powerful representations for accurate delineation under limited pixel (voxel)-wise annotations. Contrastive learning at pixel-level can alleviate the dependency on annotations by learning dense representations from unlabeled data. Recent studies in this direction design various contrastive losses on the feature maps, to yield discriminative features for each pixel in the map. However, pixels in the same map inevitably share semantics to be closer than they actually are, which may affect the discrimination of pixels in the same map and lead to the unfair comparison to pixels in other maps. To address these issues, we propose a separated region-level contrastive learning scheme, namely SepaReg, the core of which is to separate each image into regions and encode each region separately. Specifically, SepaReg comprises two components: a structure-aware image separation (SIS) module and an intra- and inter-organ distillation (IID) module. The SIS is proposed to operate on the image set to rebuild a region set under the guidance of structural information. The inter-organ representation will be learned from this set via typical contrastive losses cross regions. On the other hand, the IID is proposed to tackle the quantity imbalance in the region set as tiny organs may produce fewer regions, by exploiting intra-organ representations. We conducted extensive experiments to evaluate the proposed model on a public dataset and two private datasets. The experimental results demonstrate the effectiveness of the proposed model, consistently achieving better performance than state-of-the-art approaches. Code is available at this https URL.
Sequence-level self-learning with multiple hypotheses

Kenichi Kumatani, Dimitrios Dimitriadis, Yashesh Gaur, Robert Gmyr, Sefik Emre Eskimez, Jinyu Li, Michael Zeng. In this work, we develop new self-learning techniques with an attention-based sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) model for automatic speech recognition (ASR). For untranscribed speech data, the hypothesis from an ASR system must be used as a label. However, the imperfect ASR result makes unsupervised learning difficult to consistently improve recognition performance especially in the case that multiple powerful teacher models are unavailable. In contrast to conventional unsupervised learning approaches, we adopt the \emph{multi-task learning} (MTL) framework where the $n$-th best ASR hypothesis is used as the label of each task. The seq2seq network is updated through the MTL framework so as to find the common representation that can cover multiple hypotheses. By doing so, the effect of the \emph{hard-decision} errors can be alleviated.
BT-Unet: A self-supervised learning framework for biomedical image segmentation using Barlow Twins with U-Net models

Deep learning has brought the most profound contribution towards biomedical image segmentation to automate the process of delineation in medical imaging. To accomplish such task, the models are required to be trained using huge amount of annotated or labelled data that highlights the region of interest with a binary mask. However, efficient generation of the annotations for such huge data requires expert biomedical analysts and extensive manual effort. It is a tedious and expensive task, while also being vulnerable to human error. To address this problem, a self-supervised learning framework, BT-Unet is proposed that uses the Barlow Twins approach to pre-train the encoder of a U-Net model via redundancy reduction in an unsupervised manner to learn data representation. Later, complete network is fine-tuned to perform actual segmentation. The BT-Unet framework can be trained with a limited number of annotated samples while having high number of unannotated samples, which is mostly the case in real-world problems. This framework is validated over multiple U-Net models over diverse datasets by generating scenarios of a limited number of labelled samples using standard evaluation metrics. With exhaustive experiment trials, it is observed that the BT-Unet framework enhances the performance of the U-Net models with significant margin under such circumstances.
Organ localisation using supervised and semi supervised approaches combining reinforcement learning with imitation learning

Computer aided diagnostics often requires analysis of a region of interest (ROI) within a radiology scan, and the ROI may be an organ or a suborgan. Although deep learning algorithms have the ability to outperform other methods, they rely on the availability of a large amount of annotated data. Motivated by the need to address this limitation, an approach to localisation and detection of multiple organs based on supervised and semi-supervised learning is presented here. It draws upon previous work by the authors on localising the thoracic and lumbar spine region in CT images. The method generates six bounding boxes of organs of interest, which are then fused to a single bounding box. The results of experiments on localisation of the Spleen, Left and Right Kidneys in CT Images using supervised and semi supervised learning (SSL) demonstrate the ability to address data limitations with a much smaller data set and fewer annotations, compared to other state-of-the-art methods. The SSL performance was evaluated using three different mixes of labelled and unlabelled data (i.e.30:70,35:65,40:60) for each of lumbar spine, spleen left and right kidneys respectively. The results indicate that SSL provides a workable alternative especially in medical imaging where it is difficult to obtain annotated data.
Quality control for more reliable integration of deep learning-based image segmentation into medical workflows

Elena Williams, Sebastian Niehaus, Janis Reinelt, Alberto Merola, Paul Glad Mihai, Ingo Roeder, Nico Scherf, Maria del C. Valdés Hernández. Machine learning algorithms underpin modern diagnostic-aiding software, which has proved valuable in clinical practice, particularly in radiology. However, inaccuracies, mainly due to the limited availability of clinical samples for training these algorithms, hamper their wider applicability, acceptance, and recognition amongst clinicians. We present an analysis of state-of-the-art automatic quality control (QC) approaches that can be implemented within these algorithms to estimate the certainty of their outputs. We validated the most promising approaches on a brain image segmentation task identifying white matter hyperintensities (WMH) in magnetic resonance imaging data. WMH are a correlate of small vessel disease common in mid-to-late adulthood and are particularly challenging to segment due to their varied size, and distributional patterns. Our results show that the aggregation of uncertainty and Dice prediction were most effective in failure detection for this task. Both methods independently improved mean Dice from 0.82 to 0.84. Our work reveals how QC methods can help to detect failed segmentation cases and therefore make automatic segmentation more reliable and suitable for clinical practice.
Noise Distribution Adaptive Self-Supervised Image Denoising using Tweedie Distribution and Score Matching

Tweedie distributions are a special case of exponential dispersion models, which are often used in classical statistics as distributions for generalized linear models. Here, we reveal that Tweedie distributions also play key roles in modern deep learning era, leading to a distribution independent self-supervised image denoising formula without clean reference images. Specifically, by combining with the recent Noise2Score self-supervised image denoising approach and the saddle point approximation of Tweedie distribution, we can provide a general closed-form denoising formula that can be used for large classes of noise distributions without ever knowing the underlying noise distribution. Similar to the original Noise2Score, the new approach is composed of two successive steps: score matching using perturbed noisy images, followed by a closed form image denoising formula via distribution-independent Tweedie's formula. This also suggests a systematic algorithm to estimate the noise model and noise parameters for a given noisy image data set. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the proposed method can accurately estimate noise models and parameters, and provide the state-of-the-art self-supervised image denoising performance in the benchmark dataset and real-world dataset.
Grain segmentation in atomistic simulations using orientation-based iterative self-organizing data analysis

Atomistic simulations have now established themselves as an indispensable tool in understanding deformation mechanisms of materials at the atomic scale. Large scale simulations are regularly used to study the behavior of polycrystalline materials at the nanoscale. In this work, we propose a method for grain segmentation of an atomistic configuration using an unsupervised machine learning algorithm that clusters atoms into individual grains based on their orientation. The proposed method, called the Orisodata algorithm, is based on the iterative self-organizing data analysis technique and is modified to work in the orientation space. The working of the algorithm is demonstrated on a 122 grain nanocrystalline thin film sample in both undeformed and deformed states. The Orisodata algorithm is also compared with two other grain segmentation algorithms available in the open-source visualization tool Ovito. The results show that the Orisodata algorithm is able to correctly identify deformation twins as well as regions separated by low angle grain boundaries. The model parameters have intuitive physical meaning and relate to similar thresholds used in experiments, which not only helps obtain optimal values but also facilitates easy interpretation and validation of results.
Training Robust Zero-Shot Voice Conversion Models with Self-supervised Features

Unsupervised Zero-Shot Voice Conversion (VC) aims to modify the speaker characteristic of an utterance to match an unseen target speaker without relying on parallel training data. Recently, self-supervised learning of speech representation has been shown to produce useful linguistic units without using transcripts, which can be directly passed to a VC model. In this paper, we showed that high-quality audio samples can be achieved by using a length resampling decoder, which enables the VC model to work in conjunction with different linguistic feature extractors and vocoders without requiring them to operate on the same sequence length. We showed that our method can outperform many baselines on the VCTK dataset. Without modifying the architecture, we further demonstrated that a) using pairs of different audio segments from the same speaker, b) adding a cycle consistency loss, and c) adding a speaker classification loss can help to learn a better speaker embedding. Our model trained on LibriTTS using these techniques achieves the best performance, producing audio samples transferred well to the target speaker's voice, while preserving the linguistic content that is comparable with actual human utterances in terms of Character Error Rate.
STC-mix: Space, Time, Channel mixing for Self-supervised Video Representation

Contrastive representation learning of videos highly relies on the availability of millions of unlabelled videos. This is practical for videos available on web but acquiring such large scale of videos for real-world applications is very expensive and laborious. Therefore, in this paper we focus on designing video augmentation for self-supervised learning, we first analyze the best strategy to mix videos to create a new augmented video sample. Then, the question remains, can we make use of the other modalities in videos for data mixing? To this end, we propose Cross-Modal Manifold Cutmix (CMMC) that inserts a video tesseract into another video tesseract in the feature space across two different modalities. We find that our video mixing strategy STC-mix, i.e. preliminary mixing of videos followed by CMMC across different modalities in a video, improves the quality of learned video representations. We conduct thorough experiments for two downstream tasks: action recognition and video retrieval on two small scale video datasets UCF101, and HMDB51. We also demonstrate the effectiveness of our STC-mix on NTU dataset where domain knowledge is limited. We show that the performance of our STC-mix on both the downstream tasks is on par with the other self-supervised approaches while requiring less training data.
Contrastive Learning from Extremely Augmented Skeleton Sequences for Self-supervised Action Recognition

In recent years, self-supervised representation learning for skeleton-based action recognition has been developed with the advance of contrastive learning methods. The existing contrastive learning methods use normal augmentations to construct similar positive samples, which limits the ability to explore novel movement patterns. In this paper, to make better use of the movement patterns introduced by extreme augmentations, a Contrastive Learning framework utilizing Abundant Information Mining for self-supervised action Representation (AimCLR) is proposed. First, the extreme augmentations and the Energy-based Attention-guided Drop Module (EADM) are proposed to obtain diverse positive samples, which bring novel movement patterns to improve the universality of the learned representations. Second, since directly using extreme augmentations may not be able to boost the performance due to the drastic changes in original identity, the Dual Distributional Divergence Minimization Loss (D$^3$M Loss) is proposed to minimize the distribution divergence in a more gentle way. Third, the Nearest Neighbors Mining (NNM) is proposed to further expand positive samples to make the abundant information mining process more reasonable. Exhaustive experiments on NTU RGB+D 60, PKU-MMD, NTU RGB+D 120 datasets have verified that our AimCLR can significantly perform favorably against state-of-the-art methods under a variety of evaluation protocols with observed higher quality action representations. Our code is available at this https URL.
Revisiting Consistency Regularization for Semi-Supervised Learning

Consistency regularization is one of the most widely-used techniques for semi-supervised learning (SSL). Generally, the aim is to train a model that is invariant to various data augmentations. In this paper, we revisit this idea and find that enforcing invariance by decreasing distances between features from differently augmented images leads to improved performance. However, encouraging equivariance instead, by increasing the feature distance, further improves performance. To this end, we propose an improved consistency regularization framework by a simple yet effective technique, FeatDistLoss, that imposes consistency and equivariance on the classifier and the feature level, respectively. Experimental results show that our model defines a new state of the art for various datasets and settings and outperforms previous work by a significant margin, particularly in low data regimes. Extensive experiments are conducted to analyze the method, and the code will be published.
Suppressing Static Visual Cues via Normalizing Flows for Self-Supervised Video Representation Learning

Despite the great progress in video understanding made by deep convolutional neural networks, feature representation learned by existing methods may be biased to static visual cues. To address this issue, we propose a novel method to suppress static visual cues (SSVC) based on probabilistic analysis for self-supervised video representation learning. In our method, video frames are first encoded to obtain latent variables under standard normal distribution via normalizing flows. By modelling static factors in a video as a random variable, the conditional distribution of each latent variable becomes shifted and scaled normal. Then, the less-varying latent variables along time are selected as static cues and suppressed to generate motion-preserved videos. Finally, positive pairs are constructed by motion-preserved videos for contrastive learning to alleviate the problem of representation bias to static cues. The less-biased video representation can be better generalized to various downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on publicly available benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms the state of the art when only single RGB modality is used for pre-training.
Deep Level Set for Box-supervised Instance Segmentation in Aerial Images

Box-supervised instance segmentation has recently attracted lots of research efforts while little attention is received in aerial image domain. In contrast to the general object collections, aerial objects have large intra-class variances and inter-class similarity with complex background. Moreover, there are many tiny objects in the high-resolution satellite images. This makes the recent pairwise affinity modeling method inevitably to involve the noisy supervision with the inferior results. To tackle these problems, we propose a novel aerial instance segmentation approach, which drives the network to learn a series of level set functions for the aerial objects with only box annotations in an end-to-end fashion. Instead of learning the pairwise affinity, the level set method with the carefully designed energy functions treats the object segmentation as curve evolution, which is able to accurately recover the object's boundaries and prevent the interference from the indistinguishable background and similar objects. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed approach outperforms the state-of-the-art box-supervised instance segmentation methods. The source code is available at this https URL.
Learning Representations with Contrastive Self-Supervised Learning for Histopathology Applications

Unsupervised learning has made substantial progress over the last few years, especially by means of contrastive self-supervised learning. The dominating dataset for benchmarking self-supervised learning has been ImageNet, for which recent methods are approaching the performance achieved by fully supervised training. The ImageNet dataset is however largely object-centric, and it is not clear yet what potential those methods have on widely different datasets and tasks that are not object-centric, such as in digital pathology. While self-supervised learning has started to be explored within this area with encouraging results, there is reason to look closer at how this setting differs from natural images and ImageNet. In this paper we make an in-depth analysis of contrastive learning for histopathology, pin-pointing how the contrastive objective will behave differently due to the characteristics of histopathology data. We bring forward a number of considerations, such as view generation for the contrastive objective and hyper-parameter tuning. In a large battery of experiments, we analyze how the downstream performance in tissue classification will be affected by these considerations. The results point to how contrastive learning can reduce the annotation effort within digital pathology, but that the specific dataset characteristics need to be considered. To take full advantage of the contrastive learning objective, different calibrations of view generation and hyper-parameters are required. Our results pave the way for realizing the full potential of self-supervised learning for histopathology applications.
Self-Supervised Modality-Aware Multiple Granularity Pre-Training for RGB-Infrared Person Re-Identification

While RGB-Infrared cross-modality person re-identification (RGB-IR ReID) has enabled great progress in 24-hour intelligent surveillance, state-of-the-arts still heavily rely on fine-tuning ImageNet pre-trained networks. Due to the single-modality nature, such large-scale pre-training may yield RGB-biased representations that hinder the performance of cross-modality image retrieval. This paper presents a self-supervised pre-training alternative, named Modality-Aware Multiple Granularity Learning (MMGL), which directly trains models from scratch on multi-modality ReID datasets, but achieving competitive results without external data and sophisticated tuning tricks. Specifically, MMGL globally maps shuffled RGB-IR images into a shared latent permutation space and further improves local discriminability by maximizing agreement between cycle-consistent RGB-IR image patches. Experiments demonstrate that MMGL learns better representations (+6.47% Rank-1) with faster training speed (converge in few hours) and solider data efficiency (<5% data size) than ImageNet pre-training. The results also suggest it generalizes well to various existing models, losses and has promising transferability across datasets. The code will be released.
Self-Supervised Speaker Verification with Simple Siamese Network and Self-Supervised Regularization

Training speaker-discriminative and robust speaker verification systems without speaker labels is still challenging and worthwhile to explore. In this study, we propose an effective self-supervised learning framework and a novel regularization strategy to facilitate self-supervised speaker representation learning. Different from contrastive learning-based self-supervised learning methods, the proposed self-supervised regularization (SSReg) focuses exclusively on the similarity between the latent representations of positive data pairs. We also explore the effectiveness of alternative online data augmentation strategies on both the time domain and frequency domain. With our strong online data augmentation strategy, the proposed SSReg shows the potential of self-supervised learning without using negative pairs and it can significantly improve the performance of self-supervised speaker representation learning with a simple Siamese network architecture. Comprehensive experiments on the VoxCeleb datasets demonstrate that our proposed self-supervised approach obtains a 23.4% relative improvement by adding the effective self-supervised regularization and outperforms other previous works.
Self-supervised Spatiotemporal Representation Learning by Exploiting Video Continuity

Recent self-supervised video representation learning methods have found significant success by exploring essential properties of videos, e.g. speed, temporal order, etc. This work exploits an essential yet under-explored property of videos, the \textit{video continuity}, to obtain supervision signals for self-supervised representation learning. Specifically, we formulate three novel continuity-related pretext tasks, i.e. continuity justification, discontinuity localization, and missing section approximation, that jointly supervise a shared backbone for video representation learning. This self-supervision approach, termed as Continuity Perception Network (CPNet), solves the three tasks altogether and encourages the backbone network to learn local and long-ranged motion and context representations. It outperforms prior arts on multiple downstream tasks, such as action recognition, video retrieval, and action localization. Additionally, the video continuity can be complementary to other coarse-grained video properties for representation learning, and integrating the proposed pretext task to prior arts can yield much performance gains.
Stabilized Direct Learning for Efficient Estimation of Individualized Treatment Rules

In recent years, the field of precision medicine has seen many advancements. Significant focus has been placed on creating algorithms to estimate individualized treatment rules (ITR), which map from patient covariates to the space of available treatments with the goal of maximizing patient outcome. Direct Learning (D-Learning) is a recent one-step method which estimates the ITR by directly modeling the treatment-covariate interaction. However, when the variance of the outcome is heterogeneous with respect to treatment and covariates, D-Learning does not leverage this structure. Stabilized Direct Learning (SD-Learning), proposed in this paper, utilizes potential heteroscedasticity in the error term through a residual reweighting which models the residual variance via flexible machine learning algorithms such as XGBoost and random forests. We also develop an internal cross-validation scheme which determines the best residual model amongst competing models. SD-Learning improves the efficiency of D-Learning estimates in binary and multi-arm treatment scenarios. The method is simple to implement and an easy way to improve existing algorithms within the D-Learning family, including original D-Learning, Angle-based D-Learning (AD-Learning), and Robust D-Learning (RD-Learning). We provide theoretical properties and justification of the optimality of SD-Learning. Head-to-head performance comparisons with D-Learning methods are provided through simulations, which demonstrate improvement in terms of average prediction error (APE), misclassification rate, and empirical value, along with data analysis of an AIDS randomized clinical trial.
Tradeoffs Between Contrastive and Supervised Learning: An Empirical Study

Contrastive learning has made considerable progress in computer vision, outperforming supervised pretraining on a range of downstream datasets. However, is contrastive learning the better choice in all situations? We demonstrate two cases where it is not. First, under sufficiently small pretraining budgets, supervised pretraining on ImageNet consistently outperforms a comparable contrastive model on eight diverse image classification datasets. This suggests that the common practice of comparing pretraining approaches at hundreds or thousands of epochs may not produce actionable insights for those with more limited compute budgets. Second, even with larger pretraining budgets we identify tasks where supervised learning prevails, perhaps because the object-centric bias of supervised pretraining makes the model more resilient to common corruptions and spurious foreground-background correlations. These results underscore the need to characterize tradeoffs of different pretraining objectives across a wider range of contexts and training regimes.
Auxiliary Learning for Self-Supervised Video Representation via Similarity-based Knowledge Distillation

Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
