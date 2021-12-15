Disparities in Social Determinants among Performances of Mortality Prediction with Machine Learning for Sepsis Patients
Background Sepsis is one of the most life-threatening circumstances for critically ill patients in the US, while a standardized criteria for sepsis identification is still under development. Disparities in social determinants of sepsis patients can interfere with the risk prediction performances using machine learning. Methods Disparities in social determinants, including race,...arxiv.org
Comments / 0