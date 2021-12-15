ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Disparities in Social Determinants among Performances of Mortality Prediction with Machine Learning for Sepsis Patients

By Hanyin Wang, Yikuan Li, Andrew Naidech, Yuan Luo
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Background Sepsis is one of the most life-threatening circumstances for critically ill patients in the US, while a standardized criteria for sepsis identification is still under development. Disparities in social determinants of sepsis patients can interfere with the risk prediction performances using machine learning. Methods Disparities in social determinants, including race,...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
healio.com

Racial disparities persist among young patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Considerable survival gaps exist among young white, Black and Hispanic individuals with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to study results presented at ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition. Researchers also observed poorer outcomes among patients with lower socioeconomic status. “Substantial disparities in outcomes persist by race/ethnicity and socioeconomic status in the modern...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
adafruit.com

Machine-Learning System flags Potentially Harmful Remedies

The system will give medical professionals the opportunity to check the risk of certain treatments. Sepsis claims the lives of nearly 270,000 people in the U.S. each year. The unpredictable medical condition can progress rapidly, leading to a swift drop in blood pressure, tissue damage, multiple organ failure, and death.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Determinant#Sepsis#Disparities#Insurance#Arxiv#Hispanic#Asians#Lg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox2detroit.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
FLINT, MI
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Verywell Health

Here's How Long COVID Stays In Your Body

How long COVID-19 stays in the body varies from person to person. Generally, people are no longer contagious about 10 days after the onset of symptoms. A recent study found that people can be shed the virus for as long as 83 days, underscoring the importance of frequent testing, quarantining, and isolation practices.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy