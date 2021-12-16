ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

I-15 to close at Tropical Pkwy for overnight work

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYOmC_0dO7KWcY00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- I-15 will be closed in both directions at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas for overnight work on Wednesday,

The restrictions will be in place from Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5 a.m.

  • Northbound traffic on I-15 will be routed on and off the roadway via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. Tropical will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way.
  • Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto westbound 215 Beltway, to Lamb Boulevard, to eastbound 215, and back onto south I-15.

The closure is necessary for continued work on the $100 million I-15/215 interchange.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Additional overnight closures for I-2 and I-69C project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional overnight closures for the I-2 / I-69C Interchange project are scheduled for this weekend. Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced overnight, Friday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. until Saturday, Dec.18 at 6 a.m. Traffic will be slowed on eastbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr. […]
PHARR, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Crews to continue work on I-15, Tropicana through Dec. 23

LAS VEGAS (FOX%) -- Crews will continue road work on I-15 near Tropicana Avenue next week, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The work is part of the $305 million Tropicana interchange project. The following closures are planned:. From 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The left...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy