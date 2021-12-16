I-15 to close at Tropical Pkwy for overnight work

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)- I-15 will be closed in both directions at Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas for overnight work on Wednesday,

The restrictions will be in place from Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. until Thursday, Dec. 16 at 5 a.m.

Northbound traffic on I-15 will be routed on and off the roadway via the ramps at Tropical Parkway. Tropical will be closed between Range Road and Nicco Way.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted onto westbound 215 Beltway, to Lamb Boulevard, to eastbound 215, and back onto south I-15.

The closure is necessary for continued work on the $100 million I-15/215 interchange.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.