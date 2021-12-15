ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAFA: Design Automation of Analog Mixed-Signal FIR Filters Using Time Approximation Architecture

By Shiyu Su, Qiaochu Zhang, Juzheng Liu, Mohsen Hassanpourghadi, Rezwan Rasul, Mike Shuo-Wei Chen
 4 days ago

A digital finite impulse response (FIR) filter design is fully synthesizable, thanks to the mature CAD support of digital circuitry. On the contrary, analog mixed-signal (AMS) filter design is mostly a manual process, including architecture selection, schematic design, and layout. This...

A Critical Comparison on Attitude Estimation: From Gaussian Approximate Filters to Coordinate-free Dual Optimal Control

This paper conveys attitude and rate estimation without rate sensors by performing a critical comparison, validated by extensive simulations. The two dominant approaches to facilitate attitude estimation are based on stochastic and set-membership reasoning. The first one mostly utilizes the commonly known Gaussian-approximate filters, namely the EKF and UKF. Although more conservative, the latter seems to be more promising as it considers the inherent geometric characteristics of the underline compact state space and accounts -- from first principles -- for large model errors. We address the set-theoretic approach from a control point of view, and we show that it can overcome reported deficiencies of the Bayesian architectures related to this problem, leading to coordinate-free optimal filters. Lastly, as an example, we derive a modified predictive filter on the tangent bundle of the special orthogonal group $\mathbb{TSO}(3)$.
towardsdatascience.com

Use Python to Automate the PowerPoint Update

Step by step tutorial to edit PowerPoint slides using Python. After the two articles about using Microsoft Excel smarter, I have received a few direct messages saying that they are interested in this area and hope I could share more on other office products. It stimulates me to make a collection series of articles related to office tips. And the first one is Microsoft PowerPoint. In this article, you would learn about.
arxiv.org

Approximation algorithms for confidence bands for time series

Confidence intervals are a standard technique for analyzing data. When applied to time series, confidence intervals are computed for each time point separately. Alternatively, we can compute confidence bands, where we are required to find the smallest area enveloping $k$ time series, where $k$ is a user parameter. Confidence bands can be then used to detect abnormal time series, not just individual observations within the time series. We will show that despite being an NP-hard problem it is possible to find optimal confidence band for some $k$. We do this by considering a different problem: discovering regularized bands, where we minimize the envelope area minus the number of included time series weighted by a parameter $\alpha$. Unlike normal confidence bands we can solve the problem exactly by using a minimum cut. By varying $\alpha$ we can obtain solutions for various $k$. If we have a constraint $k$ for which we cannot find appropriate $\alpha$, we demonstrate a simple algorithm that yields $O(\sqrt{n})$ approximation guarantee by connecting the problem to a minimum $k$-union problem. This connection also implies that we cannot approximate the problem better than $O(n^{1/4})$ under some (mild) assumptions. Finally, we consider a variant where instead of minimizing the area we minimize the maximum width. Here, we demonstrate a simple 2-approximation algorithm and show that we cannot achieve better approximation guarantee.
arxiv.org

Branching Time Active Inference with Bayesian Filtering

Branching Time Active Inference (Champion et al., 2021b,a) is a framework proposing to look at planning as a form of Bayesian model expansion. Its root can be found in Active Inference (Friston et al., 2016; Da Costa et al., 2020; Champion et al., 2021c), a neuroscientific framework widely used for brain modelling, as well as in Monte Carlo Tree Search (Browne et al., 2012), a method broadly applied in the Reinforcement Learning literature. Up to now, the inference of the latent variables was carried out by taking advantage of the flexibility offered by Variational Message Passing (Winn and Bishop, 2005), an iterative process that can be understood as sending messages along the edges of a factor graph (Forney, 2001). In this paper, we harness the efficiency of an alternative method for inference called Bayesian Filtering (Fox et al., 2003), which does not require the iteration of the update equations until convergence of the Variational Free Energy. Instead, this scheme alternates between two phases: integration of evidence and prediction of future states. Both of those phases can be performed efficiently and this provides a seventy times speed up over the state-of-the-art.
everythingrf.com

Researchers Develop MMIC for Direct Filtering and Processing of High-Frequency Signals

Researchers from Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) have developed a new general-purpose, high-performance monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) for the direct filtering and processing of radio frequency (RF) signals in the microwave and millimeter-wave spectrum. The IC is designed to meet the need for high-frequency, wideband analog electronics for specialized applications with small form factors and challenging weight and power budgets.
arxiv.org

Approximating the Longest Common Subsequence problem within a sub-polynomial factor in linear time

The Longest Common Subsequence (LCS) of two strings is a fundamental string similarity measure with a classical dynamic programming solution taking quadratic time. Despite significant efforts, little progress was made in improving the runtime. Even in the realm of approximation, not much was known for linear time algorithms beyond the trivial $\sqrt{n}$-approximation. Recent breakthrough result provided a $n^{0.497}$-factor approximation algorithm [HSSS19], which was more recently improved to a $n^{0.4}$-factor one [BCD21]. The latter paper also showed a $n^{2-2.5\alpha}$ time algorithm which outputs a $n^{\alpha}$ approximation to the LCS, but so far no sub-polynomial approximation is known in truly subquadratic time.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

SiGe analogue FIR filter for microwave and mmW

Georgia Tech has developed a general-purpose MMIC (monolithic microwave IC) for the direct filtering and processing of microwave and millimeter-wave signals. The aim is to reduce radio power consumption by swapping some digital signal processing elements for reconfigurable analogue processing blocks. “High-speed digitisation blocks targeting microwave frequencies are expensive and...
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
arxiv.org

IsometricMT: Neural Machine Translation for Automatic Dubbing

Automatic dubbing (AD) is among the use cases where translations should fit a given length template in order to achieve synchronicity between source and target speech. For neural machine translation (MT), generating translations of length close to the source length (e.g. within +-10% in character count), while preserving quality is a challenging task. Controlling NMT output length comes at a cost to translation quality which is usually mitigated with a two step approach of generation of n-best hypotheses and then re-ranking them based on length and quality. This work, introduces a self-learning approach that allows a transformer model to directly learn to generate outputs that closely match the source length, in short isometric MT. In particular, our approach for isometric MT does not require to generate multiple hypotheses nor any auxiliary scoring function. We report results on four language pairs (English - French, Italian, German, Spanish) with a publicly available benchmark based on TED Talk data. Both automatic and manual evaluations show that our self-learning approach to performs on par with more complex isometric MT approaches.
arxiv.org

Constrained multi-objective optimization of process design parameters in settings with scarce data: an application to adhesive bonding

Alejandro Morales-Hernández, Sebastian Rojas Gonzalez, Inneke Van Nieuwenhuyse, Jeroen Jordens, Maarten Witters, Bart Van Doninck. Adhesive joints are increasingly used in industry for a wide variety of applications because of their favorable characteristics such as high strength-to-weight ratio, design flexibility, limited stress concentrations, planar force transfer, good damage tolerance and fatigue resistance. Finding the optimal process parameters for an adhesive bonding process is challenging: the optimization is inherently multi-objective (aiming to maximize break strength while minimizing cost) and constrained (the process should not result in any visual damage to the materials, and stress tests should not result in failures that are adhesion-related). Real life physical experiments in the lab are expensive to perform; traditional evolutionary approaches (such as genetic algorithms) are then ill-suited to solve the problem, due to the prohibitive amount of experiments required for evaluation. In this research, we successfully applied specific machine learning techniques (Gaussian Process Regression and Logistic Regression) to emulate the objective and constraint functions based on a limited amount of experimental data. The techniques are embedded in a Bayesian optimization algorithm, which succeeds in detecting Pareto-optimal process settings in a highly efficient way (i.e., requiring a limited number of extra experiments).
arxiv.org

Adapting Document-Grounded Dialog Systems to Spoken Conversations using Data Augmentation and a Noisy Channel Model

This paper summarizes our submission to Task 2 of the second track of the 10th Dialog System Technology Challenge (DSTC10) "Knowledge-grounded Task-oriented Dialogue Modeling on Spoken Conversations". Similar to the previous year's iteration, the task consists of three subtasks: detecting whether a turn is knowledge seeking, selecting the relevant knowledge document and finally generating a grounded response. This year, the focus lies on adapting the system to noisy ASR transcripts. We explore different approaches to make the models more robust to this type of input and to adapt the generated responses to the style of spoken conversations. For the latter, we get the best results with a noisy channel model that additionally reduces the number of short and generic responses. Our best system achieved the 1st rank in the automatic and the 3rd rank in the human evaluation of the challenge.
arxiv.org

Distributed neural network control with dependability guarantees: a compositional port-Hamiltonian approach

Large-scale cyber-physical systems require that control policies are distributed, that is, that they only rely on local real-time measurements and communication with neighboring agents. Optimal Distributed Control (ODC) problems are, however, highly intractable even in seemingly simple cases. Recent work has thus proposed training Neural Network (NN) distributed controllers. A main challenge of NN controllers is that they are not dependable during and after training, that is, the closed-loop system may be unstable, and the training may fail due to vanishing and exploding gradients. In this paper, we address these issues for networks of nonlinear port-Hamiltonian (pH) systems, whose modeling power ranges from energy systems to non-holonomic vehicles and chemical reactions. Specifically, we embrace the compositional properties of pH systems to characterize deep Hamiltonian control policies with built-in closed-loop stability guarantees, irrespective of the interconnection topology and the chosen NN parameters. Furthermore, our setup enables leveraging recent results on well-behaved neural ODEs to prevent the phenomenon of vanishing gradients by design. Numerical experiments corroborate the dependability of the proposed architecture, while matching the performance of general neural network policies.
arxiv.org

Observer Design for a Flexible Structure with Distributed and Point Sensors

The paper is devoted to the observability study of a dynamic system, which describes the vibrations of an elastic beam with an attached rigid body and distributed control actions. The mathematical model is derived using Hamilton's principle in the form of the Euler-Bernoulli beam equation with hinged boundary conditions and interface condition at the point of attachment of the rigid body. It is assumed that the sensors distributed along the beam provide output information about the deformation in neighborhoods of the specified points of the beam. Based on the variational form of the equations of motion, the spectral problem for defining the eigenfrequencies and eigenfunctions of the beam oscillations is obtained. Some properties of the eigenvalues and eigenfunctions of the spectral problem are investigated. Finite-dimensional approximations of the dynamic equations are constructed in the linear manifold spanned by the system of eigenfunctions. For these Galerkin approximations, observability conditions for the control system with incomplete information about the state are derived. An algorithm for observer design with an arbitrary number of modal coordinates is proposed for the differential equation on a finite-dimensional manifold. Based on a quadratic Lyapunov function with respect to the coordinates of the finite-dimensional state vector, the exponential convergence of the observer dynamics is proved. The proposed method of constructing a dynamic observer makes it possible to estimate the full system state by the output signals characterizing the motion of particular point only. Numerical simulations illustrate the exponential decay of the norm of solutions of the system of ordinary differential equations that describes the observation error.
arxiv.org

BoGraph: Structured Bayesian Optimization From Logs for Systems with High-dimensional Parameter Space

Current auto-tuning frameworks struggle with tuning computer systems configurations due to their large parameter space, complex interdependencies, and high evaluation cost. Utilizing probabilistic models, Structured Bayesian Optimization (SBO) has recently overcome these difficulties. SBO decomposes the parameter space by utilizing contextual information provided by system experts leading to fast convergence. However, the complexity of building probabilistic models has hindered its wider adoption. We propose BoAnon, a SBO framework that learns the system structure from its logs. BoAnon provides an API enabling experts to encode knowledge of the system as performance models or components dependency. BoAnon takes in the learned structure and transforms it into a probabilistic graph model. Then it applies the expert-provided knowledge to the graph to further contextualize the system behavior. BoAnon probabilistic graph allows the optimizer to find efficient configurations faster than other methods. We evaluate BoAnon via a hardware architecture search problem, achieving an improvement in energy-latency objectives ranging from $5-7$ x-factors improvement over the default architecture. With its novel contextual structure learning pipeline, BoAnon makes using SBO accessible for a wide range of other computer systems such as databases and stream processors.
arxiv.org

Joint Analog and Digital Transceiver Design for Wideband Full Duplex MIMO Systems

In this paper, we propose a wideband Full Duplex (FD) Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) communication system comprising of an FD MIMO node simultaneously communicating with two multi-antenna UpLink (UL) and DownLink (DL) nodes utilizing the same time and frequency resources. To suppress the strong Self-Interference (SI) signal due to simultaneous transmission and reception in FD MIMO systems, we propose a joint design of Analog and Digital (A/D) cancellation as well as transmit and receive beamforming capitalizing on baseband Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiplexing (OFDM) signal modeling. Considering practical transmitter impairments, we present a multi-tap wideband analog canceller architecture whose number of taps does not scale with the number of transceiver antennas and multipath SI components. We also propose a novel adaptive digital cancellation based on truncated singular value decomposition that reduces the residual SI signal estimation parameters. To maximize the FD sum rate, a joint optimization framework is presented for A/D cancellation and digital beamforming. Finally, our extensive waveform simulation results demonstrate that the proposed wideband FD MIMO design exhibits higher SI cancellation capability with reduced complexity compared to existing cancellation techniques, resulting in improved achievable rate performance.
arxiv.org

Machine Learning-Accelerated Computational Solid Mechanics: Application to Linear Elasticity

This work presents a novel physics-informed deep learning based super-resolution framework to reconstruct high-resolution deformation fields from low-resolution counterparts, obtained from coarse mesh simulations or experiments. We leverage the governing equations and boundary conditions of the physical system to train the model without using any high-resolution labeled data. The proposed approach is applied to obtain the super-resolved deformation fields from the low-resolution stress and displacement fields obtained by running simulations on a coarse mesh for a body undergoing linear elastic deformation. We demonstrate that the super-resolved fields match the accuracy of an advanced numerical solver running at 400 times the coarse mesh resolution, while simultaneously satisfying the governing laws. A brief evaluation study comparing the performance of two deep learning based super-resolution architectures is also presented.
arxiv.org

On the accuracy and performance of the lattice Boltzmann method with 64-bit, 32-bit and novel 16-bit number formats

Fluid dynamics simulations with the lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) are very memory-intensive. Alongside reduction in memory footprint, significant performance benefits can be achieved by using FP32 (single) precision compared to FP64 (double) precision, especially on GPUs. Here, we evaluate the possibility to use even FP16 and Posit16 (half) precision for storing fluid populations, while still carrying arithmetic operations in FP32. For this, we first show that the commonly occurring number range in the LBM is a lot smaller than the FP16 number range. Based on this observation, we develop novel 16-bit formats - based on a modified IEEE-754 and on a modified Posit standard - that are specifically tailored to the needs of the LBM. We then carry out an in-depth characterization of LBM accuracy for six different test systems with increasing complexity: Poiseuille flow, Taylor-Green vortices, Karman vortex streets, lid-driven cavity, a microcapsule in shear flow (utilizing the immersed-boundary method) and finally the impact of a raindrop (based on a Volume-of-Fluid approach). We find that the difference in accuracy between FP64 and FP32 is negligible in almost all cases, and that for a large number of cases even 16-bit is sufficient. Finally, we provide a detailed performance analysis of all precision levels on a large number of hardware microarchitectures and show that significant speedup is achieved with mixed FP32/16-bit.
arxiv.org

Graph-wise Common Latent Factor Extraction for Unsupervised Graph Representation Learning

Unsupervised graph-level representation learning plays a crucial role in a variety of tasks such as molecular property prediction and community analysis, especially when data annotation is expensive. Currently, most of the best-performing graph embedding methods are based on Infomax principle. The performance of these methods highly depends on the selection of negative samples and hurt the performance, if the samples were not carefully selected. Inter-graph similarity-based methods also suffer if the selected set of graphs for similarity matching is low in quality. To address this, we focus only on utilizing the current input graph for embedding learning. We are motivated by an observation from real-world graph generation processes where the graphs are formed based on one or more global factors which are common to all elements of the graph (e.g., topic of a discussion thread, solubility level of a molecule). We hypothesize extracting these common factors could be highly beneficial. Hence, this work proposes a new principle for unsupervised graph representation learning: Graph-wise Common latent Factor EXtraction (GCFX). We further propose a deep model for GCFX, deepGCFX, based on the idea of reversing the above-mentioned graph generation process which could explicitly extract common latent factors from an input graph and achieve improved results on downstream tasks to the current state-of-the-art. Through extensive experiments and analysis, we demonstrate that, while extracting common latent factors is beneficial for graph-level tasks to alleviate distractions caused by local variations of individual nodes or local neighbourhoods, it also benefits node-level tasks by enabling long-range node dependencies, especially for disassortative graphs.
arxiv.org

Centralizing State-Values in Dueling Networks for Multi-Robot Reinforcement Learning Mapless Navigation

We study the problem of multi-robot mapless navigation in the popular Centralized Training and Decentralized Execution (CTDE) paradigm. This problem is challenging when each robot considers its path without explicitly sharing observations with other robots and can lead to non-stationary issues in Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL). The typical CTDE algorithm factorizes the joint action-value function into individual ones, to favor cooperation and achieve decentralized execution. Such factorization involves constraints (e.g., monotonicity) that limit the emergence of novel behaviors in an individual as each agent is trained starting from a joint action-value. In contrast, we propose a novel architecture for CTDE that uses a centralized state-value network to compute a joint state-value, which is used to inject global state information in the value-based updates of the agents. Consequently, each model computes its gradient update for the weights, considering the overall state of the environment. Our idea follows the insights of Dueling Networks as a separate estimation of the joint state-value has both the advantage of improving sample efficiency, while providing each robot information whether the global state is (or is not) valuable. Experiments in a robotic navigation task with 2 4, and 8 robots, confirm the superior performance of our approach over prior CTDE methods (e.g., VDN, QMIX).
