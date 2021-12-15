Improving Self-supervised Learning with Automated Unsupervised Outlier Arbitration
By Yu Wang, Jingyang Lin, Jingjing Zou, Yingwei Pan, Ting Yao, Tao Mei
Our work reveals a structured shortcoming of the existing mainstream self-supervised learning methods. Whereas self-supervised learning frameworks usually take the prevailing perfect instance level invariance hypothesis for granted, we carefully investigate the pitfalls behind. Particularly, we argue that the existing augmentation pipeline for generating multiple...
Computer aided diagnostics often requires analysis of a region of interest (ROI) within a radiology scan, and the ROI may be an organ or a suborgan. Although deep learning algorithms have the ability to outperform other methods, they rely on the availability of a large amount of annotated data. Motivated by the need to address this limitation, an approach to localisation and detection of multiple organs based on supervised and semi-supervised learning is presented here. It draws upon previous work by the authors on localising the thoracic and lumbar spine region in CT images. The method generates six bounding boxes of organs of interest, which are then fused to a single bounding box. The results of experiments on localisation of the Spleen, Left and Right Kidneys in CT Images using supervised and semi supervised learning (SSL) demonstrate the ability to address data limitations with a much smaller data set and fewer annotations, compared to other state-of-the-art methods. The SSL performance was evaluated using three different mixes of labelled and unlabelled data (i.e.30:70,35:65,40:60) for each of lumbar spine, spleen left and right kidneys respectively. The results indicate that SSL provides a workable alternative especially in medical imaging where it is difficult to obtain annotated data.
Visual scenes are extremely rich in diversity, not only because there are infinite combinations of objects and background, but also because the observations of the same scene may vary greatly with the change of viewpoints. When observing a visual scene that contains multiple objects from multiple viewpoints, humans are able to perceive the scene in a compositional way from each viewpoint, while achieving the so-called "object constancy" across different viewpoints, even though the exact viewpoints are untold. This ability is essential for humans to identify the same object while moving and to learn from vision efficiently. It is intriguing to design models that have the similar ability. In this paper, we consider a novel problem of learning compositional scene representations from multiple unspecified viewpoints without using any supervision, and propose a deep generative model which separates latent representations into a viewpoint-independent part and a viewpoint-dependent part to solve this problem. To infer latent representations, the information contained in different viewpoints is iteratively integrated by neural networks. Experiments on several specifically designed synthetic datasets have shown that the proposed method is able to effectively learn from multiple unspecified viewpoints.
Tweedie distributions are a special case of exponential dispersion models, which are often used in classical statistics as distributions for generalized linear models. Here, we reveal that Tweedie distributions also play key roles in modern deep learning era, leading to a distribution independent self-supervised image denoising formula without clean reference images. Specifically, by combining with the recent Noise2Score self-supervised image denoising approach and the saddle point approximation of Tweedie distribution, we can provide a general closed-form denoising formula that can be used for large classes of noise distributions without ever knowing the underlying noise distribution. Similar to the original Noise2Score, the new approach is composed of two successive steps: score matching using perturbed noisy images, followed by a closed form image denoising formula via distribution-independent Tweedie's formula. This also suggests a systematic algorithm to estimate the noise model and noise parameters for a given noisy image data set. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the proposed method can accurately estimate noise models and parameters, and provide the state-of-the-art self-supervised image denoising performance in the benchmark dataset and real-world dataset.
Kenichi Kumatani, Dimitrios Dimitriadis, Yashesh Gaur, Robert Gmyr, Sefik Emre Eskimez, Jinyu Li, Michael Zeng. In this work, we develop new self-learning techniques with an attention-based sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) model for automatic speech recognition (ASR). For untranscribed speech data, the hypothesis from an ASR system must be used as a label. However, the imperfect ASR result makes unsupervised learning difficult to consistently improve recognition performance especially in the case that multiple powerful teacher models are unavailable. In contrast to conventional unsupervised learning approaches, we adopt the \emph{multi-task learning} (MTL) framework where the $n$-th best ASR hypothesis is used as the label of each task. The seq2seq network is updated through the MTL framework so as to find the common representation that can cover multiple hypotheses. By doing so, the effect of the \emph{hard-decision} errors can be alleviated.
Concept-oriented deep learning (CODL) is a general approach to meet the future challenges for deep learning: (1) learning with little or no external supervision, (2) coping with test examples that come from a different distribution than the training examples, and (3) integrating deep learning with symbolic AI. In CODL, as in human learning, concept representations are learned based on concept exemplars. Contrastive self-supervised learning (CSSL) provides a promising approach to do so, since it: (1) uses data-driven associations, to get away from semantic labels, (2) supports incremental and continual learning, to get away from (large) fixed datasets, and (3) accommodates emergent objectives, to get away from fixed objectives (tasks). We discuss major aspects of concept representation learning using CSSL. These include dual-level concept representations, CSSL for feature representations, exemplar similarity measures and self-supervised relational reasoning, incremental and continual CSSL, and contrastive self-supervised concept (class) incremental learning. The discussion leverages recent findings from cognitive neural science and CSSL.
Training speaker-discriminative and robust speaker verification systems without speaker labels is still challenging and worthwhile to explore. In this study, we propose an effective self-supervised learning framework and a novel regularization strategy to facilitate self-supervised speaker representation learning. Different from contrastive learning-based self-supervised learning methods, the proposed self-supervised regularization (SSReg) focuses exclusively on the similarity between the latent representations of positive data pairs. We also explore the effectiveness of alternative online data augmentation strategies on both the time domain and frequency domain. With our strong online data augmentation strategy, the proposed SSReg shows the potential of self-supervised learning without using negative pairs and it can significantly improve the performance of self-supervised speaker representation learning with a simple Siamese network architecture. Comprehensive experiments on the VoxCeleb datasets demonstrate that our proposed self-supervised approach obtains a 23.4% relative improvement by adding the effective self-supervised regularization and outperforms other previous works.
Modern spectroscopic surveys of galaxies such as MaNGA consist of millions of diverse spectra covering different regions of thousands of galaxies. We propose and implement a deep unsupervised machine learning method to summarize the entire diversity of MaNGA spectra onto a 15x15 map (DESOM-1), where neighbouring points on the map represent similar spectra. We demonstrate our method as an alternative to conventional full spectral fitting for deriving physical quantities, as well as their full probability distributions, much more efficiently than traditional resource-intensive Bayesian methods. Since spectra are grouped by similarity, the distribution of spectra onto the map for a single galaxy, i.e., its "fingerprint", reveals the presence of distinct stellar populations within the galaxy indicating smoother or episodic star-formation histories. We further map the diversity of galaxy fingerprints onto a second map (DESOM-2). Using galaxy images and independent measures of galaxy morphology, we confirm that galaxies with similar fingerprints have similar morphologies and inclination angles. Since morphological information was not used in the mapping algorithm, relating galaxy morphology to the star-formation histories encoded in the fingerprints is one example of how the DESOM maps can be used to make scientific inferences.
Despite the great progress in video understanding made by deep convolutional neural networks, feature representation learned by existing methods may be biased to static visual cues. To address this issue, we propose a novel method to suppress static visual cues (SSVC) based on probabilistic analysis for self-supervised video representation learning. In our method, video frames are first encoded to obtain latent variables under standard normal distribution via normalizing flows. By modelling static factors in a video as a random variable, the conditional distribution of each latent variable becomes shifted and scaled normal. Then, the less-varying latent variables along time are selected as static cues and suppressed to generate motion-preserved videos. Finally, positive pairs are constructed by motion-preserved videos for contrastive learning to alleviate the problem of representation bias to static cues. The less-biased video representation can be better generalized to various downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on publicly available benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms the state of the art when only single RGB modality is used for pre-training.
Contrastive representation learning of videos highly relies on the availability of millions of unlabelled videos. This is practical for videos available on web but acquiring such large scale of videos for real-world applications is very expensive and laborious. Therefore, in this paper we focus on designing video augmentation for self-supervised learning, we first analyze the best strategy to mix videos to create a new augmented video sample. Then, the question remains, can we make use of the other modalities in videos for data mixing? To this end, we propose Cross-Modal Manifold Cutmix (CMMC) that inserts a video tesseract into another video tesseract in the feature space across two different modalities. We find that our video mixing strategy STC-mix, i.e. preliminary mixing of videos followed by CMMC across different modalities in a video, improves the quality of learned video representations. We conduct thorough experiments for two downstream tasks: action recognition and video retrieval on two small scale video datasets UCF101, and HMDB51. We also demonstrate the effectiveness of our STC-mix on NTU dataset where domain knowledge is limited. We show that the performance of our STC-mix on both the downstream tasks is on par with the other self-supervised approaches while requiring less training data.
It is challenging to derive explainability for unsupervised or statistical-based face image quality assessment (FIQA) methods. In this work, we propose a novel set of explainability tools to derive reasoning for different FIQA decisions and their face recognition (FR) performance implications. We avoid limiting the deployment of our tools to certain FIQA methods by basing our analyses on the behavior of FR models when processing samples with different FIQA decisions. This leads to explainability tools that can be applied for any FIQA method with any CNN-based FR solution using activation mapping to exhibit the network's activation derived from the face embedding. To avoid the low discrimination between the general spatial activation mapping of low and high-quality images in FR models, we build our explainability tools in a higher derivative space by analyzing the variation of the FR activation maps of image sets with different quality decisions. We demonstrate our tools and analyze the findings on four FIQA methods, by presenting inter and intra-FIQA method analyses. Our proposed tools and the analyses based on them point out, among other conclusions, that high-quality images typically cause consistent low activation on the areas outside of the central face region, while low-quality images, despite general low activation, have high variations of activation in such areas. Our explainability tools also extend to analyzing single images where we show that low-quality images tend to have an FR model spatial activation that strongly differs from what is expected from a high-quality image where this difference also tends to appear more in areas outside of the central face region and does correspond to issues like extreme poses and facial occlusions. The implementation of the proposed tools is accessible here [link].
The prosperous development of cloud computing and machine learning as a service has led to the widespread use of media software to process confidential media data. This paper explores an adversary's ability to launch side channel analyses (SCA) against media software to reconstruct confidential media inputs. Recent advances in representation learning and perceptual learning inspired us to consider the reconstruction of media inputs from side channel traces as a cross-modality manifold learning task that can be addressed in a unified manner with an autoencoder framework trained to learn the mapping between media inputs and side channel observations. We further enhance the autoencoder with attention to localize the program points that make the primary contribution to SCA, thus automatically pinpointing information-leakage points in media software. We also propose a novel and highly effective defensive technique called perception blinding that can perturb media inputs with perception masks and mitigate manifold learning-based SCA.
An easy Python implementation of Self-Training using standard classification algorithms from the Sklearn library. Semi-Supervised Learning combines labeled and unlabeled examples to expand the available data pool for model training. As a result, we can improve model performance and save a lot of time and money by not having to label thousands of examples manually.
A common task when dealing with time series data is to identify and handle outliers. It is important to be aware of these data points since they can have a large amount of influence on any analysis. There are many ways to identify and handle these data points, but today we will take a look at how you can manage them with ThymeBoost.
We present neural activation coding (NAC) as a novel approach for learning deep representations from unlabeled data for downstream applications. We argue that the deep encoder should maximize its nonlinear expressivity on the data for downstream predictors to take full advantage of its representation power. To this end, NAC maximizes the mutual information between activation patterns of the encoder and the data over a noisy communication channel. We show that learning for a noise-robust activation code increases the number of distinct linear regions of ReLU encoders, hence the maximum nonlinear expressivity. More interestingly, NAC learns both continuous and discrete representations of data, which we respectively evaluate on two downstream tasks: (i) linear classification on CIFAR-10 and ImageNet-1K and (ii) nearest neighbor retrieval on CIFAR-10 and FLICKR-25K. Empirical results show that NAC attains better or comparable performance on both tasks over recent baselines including SimCLR and DistillHash. In addition, NAC pretraining provides significant benefits to the training of deep generative models. Our code is available at this https URL.
Learning self-supervised video representation predominantly focuses on discriminating instances generated from simple data augmentation schemes. However, the learned representation often fails to generalize over unseen camera viewpoints. To this end, we propose ViewCLR, that learns self-supervised video representation invariant to camera viewpoint changes. We introduce a view-generator that can be considered as a learnable augmentation for any self-supervised pre-text tasks, to generate latent viewpoint representation of a video. ViewCLR maximizes the similarities between the latent viewpoint representation with its representation from the original viewpoint, enabling the learned video encoder to generalize over unseen camera viewpoints. Experiments on cross-view benchmark datasets including NTU RGB+D dataset show that ViewCLR stands as a state-of-the-art viewpoint invariant self-supervised method.
Audio representations for music information retrieval are typically learned via supervised learning in a task-specific fashion. Although effective at producing state-of-the-art results, this scheme lacks flexibility with respect to the range of applications a model can have and requires extensively annotated datasets. In this work, we pose the question of whether it may be possible to exploit weakly aligned text as the only supervisory signal to learn general-purpose music audio representations. To address this question, we design a multimodal architecture for music and language pre-training (MuLaP) optimised via a set of proxy tasks. Weak supervision is provided in the form of noisy natural language descriptions conveying the overall musical content of the track. After pre-training, we transfer the audio backbone of the model to a set of music audio classification and regression tasks. We demonstrate the usefulness of our approach by comparing the performance of audio representations produced by the same audio backbone with different training strategies and show that our pre-training method consistently achieves comparable or higher scores on all tasks and datasets considered. Our experiments also confirm that MuLaP effectively leverages audio-caption pairs to learn representations that are competitive with audio-only and cross-modal self-supervised methods in the literature.
Deep learning has brought the most profound contribution towards biomedical image segmentation to automate the process of delineation in medical imaging. To accomplish such task, the models are required to be trained using huge amount of annotated or labelled data that highlights the region of interest with a binary mask. However, efficient generation of the annotations for such huge data requires expert biomedical analysts and extensive manual effort. It is a tedious and expensive task, while also being vulnerable to human error. To address this problem, a self-supervised learning framework, BT-Unet is proposed that uses the Barlow Twins approach to pre-train the encoder of a U-Net model via redundancy reduction in an unsupervised manner to learn data representation. Later, complete network is fine-tuned to perform actual segmentation. The BT-Unet framework can be trained with a limited number of annotated samples while having high number of unannotated samples, which is mostly the case in real-world problems. This framework is validated over multiple U-Net models over diverse datasets by generating scenarios of a limited number of labelled samples using standard evaluation metrics. With exhaustive experiment trials, it is observed that the BT-Unet framework enhances the performance of the U-Net models with significant margin under such circumstances.
Self-supervised learning has shown its great potential to extract powerful visual representations without human annotations. Various works are proposed to deal with self-supervised learning from different perspectives: (1) contrastive learning methods (e.g., MoCo, SimCLR) utilize both positive and negative samples to guide the training direction; (2) asymmetric network methods (e.g., BYOL, SimSiam) get rid of negative samples via the introduction of a predictor network and the stop-gradient operation; (3) feature decorrelation methods (e.g., Barlow Twins, VICReg) instead aim to reduce the redundancy between feature dimensions. These methods appear to be quite different in the designed loss functions from various motivations. The final accuracy numbers also vary, where different networks and tricks are utilized in different works. In this work, we demonstrate that these methods can be unified into the same form. Instead of comparing their loss functions, we derive a unified formula through gradient analysis. Furthermore, we conduct fair and detailed experiments to compare their performances. It turns out that there is little gap between these methods, and the use of momentum encoder is the key factor to boost performance. From this unified framework, we propose UniGrad, a simple but effective gradient form for self-supervised learning. It does not require a memory bank or a predictor network, but can still achieve state-of-the-art performance and easily adopt other training strategies. Extensive experiments on linear evaluation and many downstream tasks also show its effectiveness. Code shall be released.
