STEAM Series: Forestry Assistant Kathleen Delos Reyes

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Six people, including a juvenile, have been arrested in connection with a series of follow-home robberies since January in Glendale, police announced Friday.
(credit: Glendale Police Department)
Police say at least nine follow-home robberies have been reported in Glendale since January. And while Glendale police announced the arrests Friday, they say there are still a number of outstanding suspects wanted in connection with these robberies.
Marquise Hulse, 27, was arrested in connection with the most recent robbery on Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Sweetbriar Drive. Police also arrested a minor on Oct. 27 in connection with a Rimcrest...
