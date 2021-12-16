ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Avril Lavigne Reveals What Big Names Will Be Featured On Her New Album

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne plans to release her seventh album "at the top of the year," and though we don't know much about it (aside from its lead single "Bite Me") the pop punk icon confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that it'll see her come back to her pop punk roots. "I...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Adapting Classic Hit ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into Film

The 20th anniversary of Avril Lavigne‘s breakthrough 2002 single “Sk8er Boi” is just around the corner, and it’s got the singer feeling nostalgic for those simpler days. So nostalgic, in fact, that the 37-year-old singer is planning a big screen celebration of the second single from her debut album, Let Go.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Avril Lavigne
KXLY

Avril Lavigne teases plans for Sk8er Boi movie

Avril Lavigne is working on a movie adaptation of ‘Sk8er Boi’. The 37-year-old singer has teased plans to take her 2002 single – which featured on her debut album ‘Let Go’ – and turn it into a blockbuster love story as she looks ahead to the song’s 20th anniversary next year.
TV SHOWS
officialcharts.com

Avril Lavigne to adapt Sk8er Boi into movie for the song's 20th anniversary

Avril Lavigne has revealed that she is planning on adapting her 2003 single Sk8er Boi into a feature-length film. And you have to admit the very structure and story of Sk8er Boi's protagonists (he was a boy, she was a girl) and the different worlds they come from (he was a punk, she did ballet) is about as timeless a narrative as you can get (what more can we say?).
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Weekly#Nofx
hiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch Reveals Features & Producers on New Album ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch is set to release his new album Live Life Fast this Friday, December 17th and so far, he has kept the details around the album pretty much private. However, today, the L.A. rapper has decided to reveal the contributions on the sophomore album through a poster posted on his Instagram. Live Life Fast will feature appearances from Future, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Jamie Foxx, Ty Dolla Sign, Gunna, Fivio Foreign, Bibi Bourelly, Takeoff, and Alex Isley.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Avril Lavigne just brought back her iconic pink dip dye and it's 2007 all over again

You might have seen those memes about how the icons of 2007 making a comeback is proof that nature is healing. It involves a picture of Lindsay Lohan (starring in a movie and newly engaged), Paris Hilton (recently married) and Britney Spears (free of her conservatorship and engaged) all sitting in a car. Now, there’s another Queen of the 00s to add to the comeback list: Avril Lavigne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Avril Lavigne on her new Green Day inspired album: “It’s a love letter to women”

Avril Lavigne has shared more details about her upcoming pop-punk album, saying it’s inspired by Green Day and that “it’s a love letter to women”. Lavigne’s seventh record is due “at the top” of 2022 on Travis Barker’s label DTA Records (home of fellow pop-punker Jxdn). In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne explained: “I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career [for this album].”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Avril Lavigne for Rock In Rio 2022

Green Day and Fall Out Boy already have a huge 2022 planned with their Hella Mega Tour finally hitting the UK and Europe – and now they've announced plans for later in the year, too. The bands are just two of the confirmed acts in the latest Rock In...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jxdn Shares Tour Takeaways and Whether He’ll Collaborate With Labelmate Avril Lavigne

Since becoming the first signee to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records in 2020, jxdn has grown into a pop-punk star, leading a new wave of artists tapping into the genre. This year, the TikTok star and singer released his debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow; opened on tour for close friend Machine Gun Kelly; played festivals like Lollapalooza; and wrapped 2021 with the deluxe version of his full-length, which includes the aptly titled emo holiday song “Christmas Sucks.” By working with Barker, jxdn says he’s now better able to “pay respects to the people who have already done this for so long, like the Blinks, Hawthorne Heights, Finch — everybody who came before us and laid down the foundation, that’s important to me.” Now, after DTA welcomed its newest artist to the roster — none other than Avril Lavigne — the label, and jxdn, are looking ahead to an even more explosive 2022. “Being able to make more music applying what I’ve learned [this year] is the best feeling,” says jxdn, “and I wouldn’t be able to do that with anyone else but Travis.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Avril Lavigne on tapping into blink-182, Green Day, NOFX influences for new album

Avril Lavigne has gone into detail about her upcoming seventh album – which is due out "at the top of" 2022. As well as embracing her throwback influences like blink-182, Green Day and NOFX, the pop-punk star reveals that she has also collaborated with “some bands that have been around for a while” on the record, plus WILLOW, Machine Gun Kelly and blackbear.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Pop-punk's princess Avril Lavigne talks reclaiming her crown with upcoming album

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You're back to your pop-punk roots 20 years after your debut!. A year ago, last November, I started in the studio with John Feldmann [the lead singer of Goldfinger]. I didn't have a label or managers at the time, so I got together with a bunch of my friends from the scene and just started writing. Usually it's like, "I'm making a record," go in and it's all planned. And I literally went in the studio and we just started writing a ton of songs and I didn't have a plan, and then the album came together. And because it was so organic and fun, I feel like that energy really comes across in the body of work. I had been talking with Travis Barker — we worked together like 15 years ago on one of my albums, The Best Damn Thing — and with this record, I was writing with him.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Cardi B Shares Big News About Her Sophomore Album

Fans have been patiently awaiting Cardi B's sophomore album ever since her Grammy award winning debut album Invasion of Privacy was released in 2018. On Monday, the "I Like It" rapper hopped on Instagram Live to confirm that her highly anticipated sophomore effort is slated for a 2022 release. “It’s...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy