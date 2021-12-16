Avril Lavigne Reveals What Big Names Will Be Featured On Her New Album

Since becoming the first signee to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s DTA Records in 2020, jxdn has grown into a pop-punk star, leading a new wave of artists tapping into the genre. This year, the TikTok star and singer released his debut album, Tell Me About Tomorrow; opened on tour for close friend Machine Gun Kelly; played festivals like Lollapalooza; and wrapped 2021 with the deluxe version of his full-length, which includes the aptly titled emo holiday song “Christmas Sucks.” By working with Barker, jxdn says he’s now better able to “pay respects to the people who have already done this for so long, like the Blinks, Hawthorne Heights, Finch — everybody who came before us and laid down the foundation, that’s important to me.” Now, after DTA welcomed its newest artist to the roster — none other than Avril Lavigne — the label, and jxdn, are looking ahead to an even more explosive 2022. “Being able to make more music applying what I’ve learned [this year] is the best feeling,” says jxdn, “and I wouldn’t be able to do that with anyone else but Travis.”

