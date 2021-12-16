ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tucker: The left only cares about power

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

Fox News

'The Five' wonders where Kamala Harris is

The Independent

Tucker Carlson calls for everyone to stop talking about ‘boring’ Covid as US hits 120,000 new cases a day

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has been slammed for calling on his viewers to stop talking about Covid-19, claiming that it’s time to move on from the uninteresting topic.“If you find yourself living in a place where people are still talking about Covid nonstop two years in, it is time to move. Not just because your neighbours have been brainwashed — though obviously, they have been — but because your neighbours are boring,” he said on the Fox News show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night.“Tucker says everyone should stop talking about COVID and I hope he takes his...
POLITICO

Senate Democrats had a brutal Thursday. They face the very real prospect of leaving for the year stuck in the mud just about everywhere you look.

The landscape: Senate Democrats are poised to leave town with no idea whether the social spending bill — the bulk of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda — can even get done or when that might happen. But other areas of the agenda remain in peril as well. Here's the latest on the Dems no good, very bad, Thursday:
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News’ Legal Jeopardy Is Real, but Not for the Most Cited Reasons

From QAnon to anti-vaxxers, we are living in a golden age of conspiratorial thinking. And now comes a big court ruling that should give any media entity that traffics in questionable nonsense some pause. On Thursday, a judge rejected Fox News’ motion to dismiss in a lawsuit claiming the Sean Hannity network defamed Dominion Voting Systems in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. The 52-page opinion from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis certainly deserves attention, but it’s easy to lose sight of just why it’s important. So before getting to the real issues that should prompt...
Fox News

'Byrd Bath' takes immigration out of spending bill

Business Insider

Dominion and Smartmatic are seeking texts and emails from the Murdochs to see if they shared the pro-Trump voting machine conspiracy theories Fox News aired

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch's internal communications may get roped into the Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits. The father-son duo would normally be far removed from day-to-day news coverage decisions. While there's little legal precedent for the move, the request could fall under relevant evidence. A potential major development in the Dominion...
The Independent

Project Veritas accused of threatening to publish Biden daughter’s diary unless he gave them interview

A shadowy conservative media organisation known for its dirty tricks and deceptive hidden camera videos reportedly tried blackmailing president Joe Biden into granting the group an interview using a stolen diary belonging to his daughter, Ashley Biden.According to a report in The New York Times, current and former members of the group known as Project Veritas have drawn scrutiny from federal investigators and prosecutors who are looking into how it came to purchase Ms Biden’s diary in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.Project Veritas and its founder, provocateur and self-described journalist James O’Keefe have denied that anyone associated with the group...
Fox News

Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that." The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.
Fox News

New JFK assassination files spark questions

Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill claims red states will 'empower' citizens to 'round up' people who look foreign

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill claimed Monday that Republican-controlled states would soon implement "vigilantism" laws to combat immigration that would empower citizens to round up people who look like "foreigners." During an appearance on "Deadline: White House," McCaskill, a former Democratic senator from Missouri, based her claim on the argument that...
Fox News

Don Lemon is the dumbest man in America: 'Gutfeld!'

wosu.org

The Staying Power And Future Of The Affordable Care Act

Earlier this year the U.S. Supreme Court decided to leave the Affordable Care Act intact. The health care program is experiencing record enrollment this year. It’s also being reported, Americans are rushing to Affordable Care Act exchanges to sign up for coverage in 2022. We’ll get the latest on...
