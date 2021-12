Dayton (7-4) vs. Mississippi (7-3) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malachi Smith and Dayton will face Jarkel Joiner and Mississippi. The freshman Smith is averaging 11.2 points and five assists over the last five games. Joiner, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 15 over his last five games.

BASKETBALL ・ 16 HOURS AGO