The Early Signing Period in college football has arrived! West Virginia currently has eighteen verbal commitments in this class, plus another two transfer commitments already on board. Head Coach Neal Brown said earlier this fall that he hoped to sign upwards of 24 or 25 players by the end of the early signing period, meaning there are a handful of players who could still choose the Mountaineers over the next 72 hours. EerSports is going to have full coverage of the day - and beyond, like we always do - and you can follow along right here in our live update thread. Or, if you are a VIP member, jump right into the VIP Discussion Thread, where I'll be hanging all day long.

