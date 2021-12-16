ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

Grove City man facing rape charge

By Chelsea Simeon
 1 day ago

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – An 18-year-old man from Grove City is facing charges, accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Police said charges against Austin Supler were filed after an investigation of information they received Friday on the incident, which reportedly took place at the Memorial Park on W. Main Street.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Supler on a warrant charging him with rape and statutory sexual assault.

He was held in Mercer County Jail until arraignment.

