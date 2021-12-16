ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Rep. Bill Johnson speaks at Youngstown Rotary Club

By Megan Lee
WKBN
WKBN
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Representative Bill Johnson spoke at the Youngstown Rotary Club on Wednesday.

He said that Youngstown Rotarians are leaders in this community and can help shape the American dream.

Johnson also spoke about the new redistricting map that recently passed. After 10 years in Congress, he’s excited to represent more of the Valley under the new maps.

Also mentioned were dysfunctions in Washington, D.C. He believes that the inability to compromise in Congress is directly affecting the American people.

“It is a problem when members of Congress don’t know how to sit down at the table and work out a constructive deal that’s in the best interest of the American people,” he said.

Johnson also spoke about President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

“It’s going to be years before that infrastructure money comes down from the federal government through the states and winds up in projects here in the Mahoning Valley,” he said.

Johnson said the permitting processes in Washington for large infrastructure projects are broken. That’s why he believes Ohioans won’t see that money.

