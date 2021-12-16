ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco mayor’s advice to amend surveillance ordinance receives pushback

By Haaziq Madyun
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s recommendation that amendments are needed to the city’s surveillance camera ordinance is being met with opposition.

Privacy rights advocates say the city should try following the current surveillance ordinance before making any changes.

But if a new proposal by Breed to amend the city’s current surveillance ordinance is enacted, San Francisco Police Department officers will be able to access surveillance cameras in real-time in the city.

Executive Director of the Secure-Justice Organization Brian Hofer should know.

He co-authored the city’s 2019 surveillance ordinance.

His concerns with amending it?

Real-time technology of surveillance cameras is what SFPD Chief Bill Scott wants access to in order to put up a better fight against crime.

Saira Hussain is an attorney representing three people in a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco for allegedly breaking the ordinance using a business district’s surveillance cameras during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Hussain says the current ordinance already covers how police can access cameras in exigent circumstances

