An ancient Mesopotamian epic and a new collection from Vermont-based poet Camille Guthrie

By Nina MacLaughlin Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“It has torn through time like a literary fireball, full of passion and despair,” is how Danish writer Naja Marie Aidt describes “Gilgamesh,” the ancient Mesopotamian epic. Sophus Helle’s new translation, just released by Yale University Press, reignites the fireball. It’s a thrilling, enchanting, desperate thing to read, moving from questing...

A new work from a Maine-based illustrator Jamie Hogan and Ralph Culver’s first full-length collection

Maine-based illustrator Jamie Hogan, who lives 3 miles out to sea on Peek’s Island, became aware of light pollution after reading a newspaper article about it. It ignited something in her mind, and she wrote and illustrated a children’s book about exploring and defending the dark. “Skywatcher” (Tilbury House) tells the story of Tamen, who learns about the stars in a book, but when he goes outside in the city where he lives, can’t find them. “Where are the stars?” he asks his mom. “The city outshines them,” his mother tells him. They take a long drive together, out into the wild, where they set up a tent, and light a fire, and look up. The book reminds us — especially as we spend more time gazing at the glowing thing in our palm — the importance of aiming our attention upward, that seeing the Milky Way sweep across the sky reawakens our relationship to the universe, and makes us know that there’s a much vaster world than the one illuminated by unnatural light here on earth. The end of the book includes resources for kids who want to become skywatchers and help curtail light pollution. The book is a celebration of the darkness, the mysteries of night, the importance of keeping places unpolluted by overlighting, and, most of all, as Hogan said in an interview, that “there’s wilderness out there, and there’s also wilderness within us, and we need to be connected to it.”
