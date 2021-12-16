ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 4 Recap

By Teresa McCraw
TVOvermind
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviously on Power Book II: Ghost Season 2, Episode 3 we realized just how much of a brilliant idiot Brayden was when he created a genius system for moving product that made him and Tariq invisible. Yet he fell into Cane’s devious plans to control Tariq through him easily. On Power...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Monet
digitalspy.com

Power Book II: Ghost just revealed a huge Monet secret

Power Book II: Ghost spoilers follow. Power Book II: Ghost fans have been commenting on how Monet Tejada's relationship with her nephew Zeke Cross has always been inexplicably intense since the show's first season and last night's episode (December 12) finally shed some major light on why that is... In...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Renewed For Season 3 At Starz; Brett Mahoney Takes Over As Showrunner

The Power universe continues on Starz. The network has renewed spinoff Power Book II: Ghost for a third season. It comes after the second season launched on November 21. Former Empire showrunner Brett Mahoney will take over from Courtney A. Kemp as showrunner for the third season. The move comes after the Season 2 premiere eclipsed the ratings of the first-season premiere, with the show ranking as the No. 1 cable telecast among Black households, according to Starz. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and...
TV SERIES
ktbb.com

Starz renews ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, Boyz II Men musical, and more

Power Book II: Ghost has been renewed for a third season on Starz with production set to commence in early 2022. The series features Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Stewart Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis McLean, and Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate. Season two premiered Sunday, November 21 and continues Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Power Book II: Ghost: Monet's Bombshell Secret Finally Reveals the Mystery Behind Zeke's Parents

The Power universe is always good for throwing us a huge curveball in the middle of the season, and the latest episode of Power Book II: Ghost doesn't shy away from this formula in the slightest. This week, the spinoff series revealed a huge secret that Monet (Mary J. Blige) has been holding onto about her family for years, and the major revelation comes as a huge shock to us all! If you ever wondered about the mystery behind Zeke's (Daniel Sunjata) biological parents, it looks like we finally have our answer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Ghost
TVOvermind

An Update On The Cast Members Of “Love Is Blind” Season 1

Netflix’s Love Is Blind has brought a whole new twist to the way we view relationships. The show is entirely based on cast members finding love based on the emotional connection they share, as opposed to the physical. At first instance, the concept is a trainwreck, seemingly comparable to Married at First Sight, but so far, the show has proven that love can be blind after all. Out of the six couples whose love stories we followed, two got married and are still standing strong. Of those who broke up, some are not single anymore, while others are yet to get hold of Mr. and Mrs. Right. With the second season set to make a comeback in 2022, here are details of where the cast members are now:
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Rick and Morty: Season 4 Episode 2 Review “The Old Man and the Seat”

After Rick and Morty Season 4’s premiere (“Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat”), the standard for Season 4 was set high. With episode 2, “The Old Man and the Seat”, the series takes a hard left, introducing a Rick-only storyline about losing a friend, and a Jerry-Morty father-son storyline. So, let’s break down this episode! *Obviously there’s spoilers, duh.*
TV SERIES
Ars Technica

The Wheel of Time episode 7 finally tells us who the Dragon is

Andrew Cunningham and Lee Hutchinson have spent decades of their lives with Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson's Wheel of Time books, and they're bringing that knowledge to bear as they recap each episode of Amazon's new WoT TV series. These recaps won't cover every element of every episode, but they will contain major spoilers for the show and the book series. If you want to stay unspoiled and haven't read the books, these recaps aren't for you.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Succession’ Creator on the Season 3 Ending, Cliffhangers, and Children’s Books

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, including the ending.] Much has been made over “Succession’s” love for literary references. From the poem that’s inspired titles for each of the three finales, to the HBO series’ many ties to Greek mythology, showrunner Jesse Armstrong and his incredible team are always eager to pay their respects to the master storytellers who preceded them — including, in Season 3, Stan and Jan Berenstain. Just take a look at the opening lines of their 1986 children’s book “The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Birthday.” At the first big party we sometimes forget, that...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10: Possession

Jay gets to know Hetty on another level when she accidentally possesses his body on Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10, “Possession.”. Sam and the ghosts must work to exercise Hetty from Jay’s body, so the couple doesn’t lose a prospective business opportunity. Of course, Jay would accidentally electrocute himself, leading...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Kindred Spirits' Paranormal Investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and Chip Coffey Preview 'Creepy' Season 6 Premiere (Exclusive)

When paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry with psychic medium Chip Coffey return on Dec. 18 for a brand new season of Kindred Spirits, the trio admits the premiere will be one for the books. In the first episode of the Travel Channel series' sixth season (also streaming on discovery+), Bruni and Berry travel to Massachusetts to investigate a haunted building terrorizing anyone who enters. Originally built in 1892, the old Masonic temple in East Bridgewater is one shrouded in mystery and local lore. Housing one of America's largest secret societies, the Freemasons — a society famous for its ritualistic obsession with death and the afterlife. As Bruni and Berry investigate with a remote Coffey, their findings lead them to the daunting realization they may be investigating a cold case murder.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Netflix’s True Story Ending Explained

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are the modern-day Cain and Abel in their seven-series project True Story with Netflix. In this melodramatic thriller, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself a troubled comedian that rises to fame from the poor, gritty streets of Philadelphia. Everything he’s worked hard for is threatened when he comes home to Philly while on tour to promote his big movie with Liam Hemsworth that’s projected to generate a billion dollars. While in his hometown on business, Kevin spends time with his brother Carlton played by Wesley Snipes. The love between the two brothers is undeniable, but it’s also clear pretty early on that Carlton is the brother that constantly needs saving from problems that he inflicts upon himself such as the restaurant that Kid invested in for him going under and now owing a 600,000 debt to some very scary people. Carlton sways Kid to abandon his sobriety for just one night to celebrate his recent successful endeavors at a nightclub he takes him to. It was the worst decision that Kid made because he wakes up with a dead girl in his bed hours later that according to Carlton overdosed on Oxycontin. Carlton convinces Kid not to call the police as it would be a bad look for his career. Instead, he calls in a “fixer” who turns out to be a Greek mob boss named Ari to help dispose of Daphne’s body. When Ari tries to extort Kid for millions of dollars, Kid completely loses it. Everyone always has their hands in his pocket. Kid makes another bad decision. He strangles Ari to death. Over the next six episodes, we watch things go from bad to worse as Kid and Carlton attempt to conceal from Ari’s dangerous brothers that they are connected to his murder. The tension grows between the two brothers as they struggle to keep things under wraps. Kid also has to focus on his career, which seems to be crumbling behind the scenes because his team is tired of his antics a particularly the ones that involve catering to his mooching brother.
TV SERIES
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Renewed for Season 2 — Which CSI Vet Might Return?

CSI: Vegas will continue to follow the evidence, having been renewed for a second season at CBS. Averaging nearly 7 million weekly viewers (with Live+7 DVR playback folded in), the CSI sequel series improved the audience for its Wednesday time slot by 60 percent. Further, the 83 percent DVR bump it enjoys is the largest of any new fall drama. As showrunner Jason Tracey told TVLine this month, “Fortunately, the network has been really supportive, really happy with the creative, and kind of delighted about the Live+7 [playback numbers], the hooks that this thing has into the audience.” TVLine readers, meanwhile, gave...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy