ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Chris Daukaus surprised but excited to face Derrick Lewis in a UFC main event

By Lucas Grandsire
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Daukaus had big plans for his UFC career and he wanted the opportunity for a big fight next. The UFC quickly responded by offering him a fight against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. The former Police officer was surprised it happened this quickly....

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Lewis faces Daukaus as underdog on Saturday UFC odds

Derrick Lewis will be looking to rebound from his recent failed bid for the interim heavyweight title when he takes on fellow heavyweight Chris Daukaus on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 199 as a +115 underdog on the UFC odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Lewis was stopped by a...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC is wrapping up 2021 with a surprisingly solid Fight Night event. In the main event, former title challenger Derrick Lewis takes on surging contender Chris Daukaus. The co-main features multiple time welterweight challenger Stephen Thompson against Belal Muhammad. And there’s even a quality lightweight cation fight between Diego Ferreira and Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 45’s Derrick Lewis

Heavyweight’s leading knockout artist, Derrick Lewis, will look to return to the win column opposite hot prospect, Chris Daukaus, this Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at UFC Vegas 45 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lewis can rebound from crappy losses like few others. Sure, Ciryl Gane pretty thoroughly...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eventing#Combat
combatpress.com

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus Preview and Predictions

After a wild night in the final pay-per-view of the year, the UFC closes out 2021 in a big way, both figuratively and literally, with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus. On Saturday, Dec. 18, two top-ten ranked heavyweights take center stage in the main event with former title challenger, knockout machine, and third-ranked Derrick Lewis takes on a rising star from the City of Brotherly Love in Chris Daukaus. Lewis had a four-fight winning streak snapped in his last outing, when he lost an interim title fight against Ciryl Gane. This is Lewis’ fourth straight main event appearance and his third fight of 2021. None of those main events have gone the full 25 minutes. For Daukaus, this is his first UFC main event but will also be the third time the former Philadelphia police officer has fought this calendar year.
UFC
ClutchPoints

Derrick Lewis breaks silence on loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis went into silent mode after losing to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265. The heavyweight title challenger didn’t speak to the media until the week of his main event fight against Chris Daukaus. The fight saw him lose by third-round TKO in his hometown of Houston, Texas. The...
UFC
mmanews.com

Derrick Lewis Targets Stipe Miocic Clash With Victory Over Daukaus

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is hoping to book an Octagon meeting with Stipe Miocic when he faces Chris Daukaus this weekend. Despite his recent setback, Lewis is seemingly as eager as ever to throw down inside the cage. “The Black Beast” opened his year with one of the most brutal knockouts of 2021. In a February main event, he slept top contender Curtis Blaydes with a vicious uppercut. Given his prior wins against Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Latifi, and Blagoy Ivanov, Lewis had set himself up for a title shot.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 45 record rundown: Can Derrick Lewis become UFC knockout king?

Derrick Lewis picked up his 12th UFC knockout in February when he stopped Curtis Blaydes at 1:26 mark of the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event contest. The “Performance of the Night” bonus winning knockout made Lewis the most prolific knockout artist in UFC history, moving him one KO ahead of Matt Brown. Lewis sat atop that list until June, when Brown rejoined him there following a second-round knockout of Dhiego Lima.
UFC
blackchronicle.com

UFC Fight Night — Will Derrick Lewis find redemption on the final card of 2021?

We have reached the finish line of another remarkable year for the UFC. According to Dana White, 2021 was the most lucrative year in the history of the company. Saturday’s UFC Fight Night inside the Apex will be tasked with putting a bow on this very memorable year. And as we all know, a “perfect ending” can be a hard thing to pull off. Movies, television sitcoms, professional sporting seasons — they don’t always nail it. So, did the UFC nail its 2021 finale?
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 45 results, live streaming play-by-play updates | Lewis vs Daukaus

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 45 mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat. night (Dec. 18, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to heavyweight title contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, who collide for a spot in the 265-pound title chase. In the UFC Vegas 45 co-headliner, kickboxing phenom and two-time welterweight title contender Steven Thompson looks to shut down the stifling offense of 170-pound bruiser Belal Muhammad, who wants fight fans to “Remember the Name” this weekend in “Sin City.”
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 45 odds: Latest betting lines and gambling guide | Lewis vs. Daukaus

UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosts the final Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event of 2021 this Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021), headlined by a Heavyweight clash between division stalwart Derrick Lewis and fast-rising knockout artist Chris Daukaus. UFC Vegas 45 will also see Stephen Thompson look to make his way back into Welterweight contention at Belal Muhammad’s expense and Amanda Lemos hunt her third consecutive knockout victory against Angela Hill.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks, parlay

Heavyweight contenders will take the spotlight on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus when two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis faces rising prospect Chris Daukaus. The battle of heavy-handed sluggers tops the MMA showcase from Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card set for 7 p.m. ET. The seventh-ranked Daukaus has 11 knockouts among his 12 professional MMA wins, while the third-ranked Lewis holds the UFC heavyweight record for knockouts with 12.
UFC
ESPN

UFC Fight Night: Will Derrick Lewis find redemption on the final card of 2021?

We have reached the finish line of another remarkable year for the UFC. According to Dana White, 2021 was the most lucrative year in the history of the company. Saturday's UFC Fight Night inside the Apex will be tasked with putting a bow on this very memorable year. And as we all know, a "perfect ending" can be a hard thing to pull off. Movies, television sitcoms, professional sporting seasons -- they don't always nail it. So, did the UFC nail its 2021 finale?
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan slams Amanda Nunes for her performance against Julianna Pena: “Standing right in front of her like you’re watching a regional fight”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Amanda Nunes’ performance against Julianna Pena. Last Saturday night at UFC 269, Julianna Pena shocked the world by submitting Amanda Nunes to become the new UFC women’s bantamweight champion. It was the kind of achievement many thought was near-enough impossible but through sheer will, determination and ability, Pena proved the masses wrong with a gutsy win over the woman many consider to be the GOAT.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Reuniting?

Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
WWE
Sporting News

Jake Paul on facing Tyron Woodley again, future as a boxer: 'I could become the next Muhammad Ali'

With three knockouts already in his boxing career, Jake Paul is feeling ambitious going into his rematch vs. Tyron Woodley. After working out in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, the undefeated Paul (4-0, three KOs) shared his feelings about Saturday's fight and his plans for the future. He compared his journey in boxing to that of a certain world-famous Olympic gold medalist and three-time heavyweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
108K+
Followers
71K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy