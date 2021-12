Frustrations about crime and safety have been brewing among East Point residents as their tight-knit community mourns the recent loss of two neighbors who were gunned down. For many, the ringing of gunshots every night has become commonplace. Waking up to shattered car windows is just another morning. Neighbors claim that the lack of police presence in the area and accountability for crime is making the city an attractive destination for criminals.

EAST POINT, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO