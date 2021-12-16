ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

Arrest Made in Sullivan County Seven Year Old Homicide Case

By Val
 2 days ago
A seven year long investigation regarding the report of a missing woman, later found deceased in Monticello back in 2014, has led to an arrest. In a press release on Tuesday, December 14th, New York State Police announced that they had made an arrest in the case in the death of...

