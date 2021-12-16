Arrest Made in Sullivan County Seven Year Old Homicide Case

An incident in the town of Dover in Dutchess County on Monday December 6th has led to the arrest of four with hate crime felony charges. New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks responded to the report of a possible robbery in the town of Dover late Monday December 6th, around 11:53pm. The troopers were dispatched to a home located on Market Street following a 911 caller reporting that a group of men had attacked them, and alleging that one attacker armed with a handgun had fired a single shot during the incident, though none of the victims were seriously injured. It was reported that the attackers fled on foot with stolen items of jewelry.

DOVER, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO