ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Leo’s Craword signs with Illinois State football

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=203Dp6_0dO7FTVe00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School senior Rylan Crawford is officially a member of the Illinois State football program as the safety signed with the Redbirds on Wednesday night at Traction Athletic Performance.

At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds Crawford had 26 tackles and 4 interceptions as a senior, helping to lead Leo to a record of 11-1 and a Northeast Eight conference title. As a receiver, he caught 6 passes for 73 yards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Leo’s Livingston to West Virginia, Allen to Rutgers

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of big time players in the trenches for Leo High School are headed to the Big Ten and the Big 12 as D.J. Allen and Landen Livingston signed for college on Wednesday night. Allen, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound pass rusher, signed with Rutgers. He was a 4A All-State selection by […]
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
WANE 15

12/15 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darrion Brooks, Jakar Williams, and the New Haven Bulldogs earned their first win of the season on Wednesday night as NHHS bested Wayne 76-44 to headline area prep hoops action. Williams and Brooks each scored 22 points for the Bulldogs to lead the way. Wednesday’s ScoresThe Associated PressBOYS PREP BASKETBALLBellmont […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Football
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Leo-cedarville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
WANE 15

Snider’s Moon picks Purdue, Moore inks with Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider football fans will have reason to root for both teams in the Old Oaken Bucket game as senior Domanick Moon signed with Purdue while classmate D.J. Moore inked with Indiana University on Wednesday afternoon. Moon tallied 86 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 interception this […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Stewart headlines 23rd Rumble In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 they were ready to rumble at War Memorial Coliseum’s Expo Hall on Friday night as the Rumble In Fort Wayne returned for its 23rd edition. Headlining the two-day event are drivers Tony Stewart, Kenny Schrader, and open-wheel fan-favorite “TMez” Thomas Meseraull. Spectator gates […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Mad Ants top Grand Rapids again behind 38 from Bitadze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – In his second game since being sent down by the Pacers Goga Bitadze showed off his skills with 38 points and 14 rebounds in a 131-127 Mad Ants win at Grand Rapids. Gabe York added 27 points for the Ants, while Keifer Sykes had 26, and Terry Taylor tallied 10 […]
NBA
WANE 15

12/17 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLSouth Side — Northrop —Bishop Luers — Homestead —Snider — North Side —Bishop Dwenger — Concordia —Wayne — Carroll —Huntington North — Leo —Bellmont — New Haven —DeKalb — Norwell —Columbia City — East Noble —Bluffton — Southern Wells —Adams Central — Woodlan —Bluffton — Southern Wells —Delta — Jay County —Central Noble — […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Leo High School
WANE 15

Jaguars fire head coach Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in […]
NFL
WANE 15

Pacers waive Jarreau, sign Mad Ants forward Taylor to two-way contract

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday they have waived guard DeJon Jarreau. In addition, the Pacers signed forward Terry Taylor to a two-way contract. Jarreau was signed to a two-way contract in August and played one game in a Pacers uniform. Taylor, who played with the Pacers during the preseason, has made […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

Indiana’s first female pharmacist dies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana’s first female pharmacist and 2014 Distinguished Hoosier has died. Terre Haute native Barbara Wilson was also the 2021 winner of WTWO’s Remarkable Women contest. A Purdue University graduate, Wilson dedicated her life to helping others pursue careers as pharmacists. She helped provide free housing to pharmacy students who came […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy