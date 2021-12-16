Leo’s Craword signs with Illinois State football

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo High School senior Rylan Crawford is officially a member of the Illinois State football program as the safety signed with the Redbirds on Wednesday night at Traction Athletic Performance.

At 6-foot-3, 190-pounds Crawford had 26 tackles and 4 interceptions as a senior, helping to lead Leo to a record of 11-1 and a Northeast Eight conference title. As a receiver, he caught 6 passes for 73 yards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.