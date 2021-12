The Las Vegas Raiders will try to get back to .500 on Saturday, as they head east to take on the Cleveland Browns in a must-win game for both teams. On Saturday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders will battle it out against the Cleveland Browns, with both teams clinging to life in the AFC Playoff race. The Raiders have once again squandered a solid start to the season, losing five of their last six games, but a win on Saturday would actually get them back to .500 on the year.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO