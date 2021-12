This article is a collaborative piece written by Greg Foss and Seb Bunney. Therefore, when the word “we” is used, the authors are referring to themselves. In “part one” of this article, we provide a high-level overview on options, the components that make them valuable and how these components are priced in order to come up with a comprehensive value for any particular option. Readers who are not familiar with options and option pricing are encouraged to read “part one” before moving on to the rest of the article.

