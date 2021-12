A man who fled a traffic stop Saturday evening in Southeast Portland and was hospitalized after being fired upon by police has been booked into jail. Joshua W. Degerness, 39, of Portland was released from a hospital Wednesday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on suspicion of charges including attempted murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Portland police. He’s being held on $285,000 bail, according to jail records.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO