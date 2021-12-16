Gary Andrews to be inducted to Hall of Fame

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn left Lafayette to play high school basketball at Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah. He'll return to play college basketball at Purdue. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, announced his commitment to play for Matt Painter and the Boilermakers on Thursday. The 6-foot, 165-pound point guard is the No. 30 player in the country, according to 247sports.com, and No. 8 at his position. He is the highest-rated recruit the Boilermakers have landed since former Homestead standout Caleb Swanigan, who was 19th nationally.

