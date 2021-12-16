ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gary Andrews to be inducted to Hall of Fame

By VICTORIA JACOBSEN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 1 day ago

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame has announced that Gary Andrews will be part of the 20th women's basketball induction class in recognition of his accomplishments as the Bishop Luers girls and Saint...

journalgazette.net

