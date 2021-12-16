ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Web Extra: Professor Joseph Allen On Updating COVID 'Playbook'

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that the COVID-19 vaccine is widespread, Harvard professor...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
miami.edu

Engineering Professor Leads Study to Detect COVID-19 in Sewage

Scientists at the University of Miami developed a study that detects the COVID-19 virus and its variants, including Omicron, in our wastewater. This initiative is aimed at preventing emerging outbreaks since it can detect the virus up to four days before a positive result. Helena Solo-Gabriele, a professor in the...
MIAMI, FL
dominican.edu

GPH Professor Co-Authors Study On COVID/School Reopenings

As an epidemiologist and professor who has been teaching in the Global Public Health program at Dominican University of California since 2015 and as the mother of two young school-aged children learning from home via Zoom for most of the pandemic, Dr. Michaela George is an advocate for safe in-person learning. She now has evidence to support public health advice for the reopening of schools.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Harvard#Wbz Tv
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Westinghouse Employee, 4 Students Involved In Fight

By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid leave and four students are facing disciplinary action after an altercation. Pittsburgh Public Schools is investigating the incident that happened Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the district said. It all started after the staff member, a security guard, was hit with a chicken nugget in the lunchroom, according to the mother of one of the students involved. School officials have not confirmed that information, but students told KDKA that is how it all started. The students claim that things quickly escalated after the chicken nugget was thrown,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Olney Charter High School Senior Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school community is mourning the death of a student. Seventeen-year-old Alayna Thach has died from COVID, according to a GoFundMe page. She was a senior at Olney Charter High School. The Philadelphia Health Department issued a statement sending condolences to the child’s family...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seacoast Current

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital Suspends Visits

Wentworth-Douglass Hospital becomes the second Seacoast hospital to change its visitation policy as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in New Hampshire. Effective Tuesday Wentworth-Douglass will allow only one "support person" such as birth partners, parents/caregivers of pediatric patients (two allowed), attorneys of patients and designated support persons for patients with disabilities.
ROCHESTER, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

Top 25 telehealth hospitals ranked by visit claims

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers in Ann Arbor topped the list of hospitals providing the most telehealth visits billed to Medicare during the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dec. 6 analysis from Hospital Pricing Specialists. For its Top 25 Telehealth Hospitals report, the healthcare research firm...
HEALTH SERVICES
Eyewitness News

New study declares UConn safest school in America

(WFSB) – A new study says the University of Connecticut is the safest college in America. SafeAtLast.com, a security systems and safety website, released its list for the safest colleges in America. It ranked UConn as the safest. SafeATLast said it used FBI crime reports and combined those with...
COLLEGES
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Mellon University To Require Booster Shots For Students, Staff

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Carnegie Mellon University will soon require all of its students and staff to receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The university says it will release a timeline of the requirements next month. Masks will also be required throughout the spring semester. COVID tests will be required for anyone traveling out of the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Investor Bill Miller Makes $50M Donation To JHU Physics, Astronomy Department

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore investor and philanthropist Bill Miller has made another historic contribution to Johns Hopkins University, this time with a $50 million donation to the Department of Physics and Astronomy. Miller’s act inspired two anonymous donors to contribute, ballooning the donation to $75 million. “Physics seeks to understand reality at its most fundamental level. It is the bedrock on which the other sciences rest,” Miller said. “I am delighted to be able to make a gift to Johns Hopkins physics that will enable it to add new resources and continue to build on its distinguished history.” In 2018, Miller made...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

University Of Maryland Cancels Winter Commencement, Modifies Operations Amid Sharp COVID-19 Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has canceled winter commencement and some social events and reduced dining operations amid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on campus. “I am acutely aware of the impact COVID-19 continues to have on us all,” said university President Dr. Darryll Pines. “We’re all grappling with the strain and anxiety of this surge. Our decisions will continue to be informed by diligent tracking and guided by health professionals.” The university on Thursday reported 98 positive cases from university testing and an additional 12 self-reported cases since Monday, and the school said it expects to see another high number of cases from Thursday’s testing. Along with winter commencement and commencement-related activities, the university said all indoor social gatherings mask-wearing cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled through Dec. 22. Dining halls and the Stamp Student Union food court will transition to grab-and-go options only. Gym facilities on campus will remain open, but basketball, volleyball and racquetball activities are suspended. Students who live in residence halls will be required to depart campus 24 hours after their final on-campus exam. Final examinations will continue as scheduled.  
COLLEGES
