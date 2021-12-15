Top New Year’s Eve Ideas

We are in the middle of merriment as Christmas is only 13 days away, can you believe it. Time really flies, even when folks put up their trees and lights in October now. I have a few stops to make this week, and then I go away to see the family. Hope you are making memories, even if you’re staying home. Watch TV with friends. Sometimes I watch with them on the phone, other times I ask one of my friends to watch something and then chitchat on the phone after we’ve both watched it to figure out what went on; I know most of you have watched And Just Like That by now. Great to be back with the girls, but wowsie!!

ARDMORE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO