In light of the national cream cheese shortage, Kraft is offering customers $20 to bring another dessert to holiday gatherings instead of cheesecake. Supply chain issues have disrupted United States markets for months, leading to shortages of medical supplies, liquor, athleisure, toys, gasoline and other items, and now cream cheese. In New York, bagel shops are struggling to meet the demand for the condiment, The New York Times reported, as suppliers' inventories run dry.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO