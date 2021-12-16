OHA: More than 3M Oregonians at least partially vaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the running average of daily COVID vaccinations continues to top 21,000, health officials said more than 3 million Oregonians have now received at least one dose of the 3 authorized vaccines.

Oregon Health Authority officials announced the milestone just 2 days short of the first anniversary of the first vaccine doses. The total of 3,002,602 people vaccinated is 70.4% of all people living in Oregon.

The Wednesday report also said another 39 people were added to Oregon’s COVID death toll, which now stands at 5508. Additionally, 907 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus were recorded in 33 counties:

Baker (3), Benton (8), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (25), Columbia (5), Coos (23), Crook (12), Curry (7), Deschutes (39), Douglas (51), Gilliam (3), Grant (12), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (5), Josephine (36), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (68), Lincoln (8), Linn (45), Malheur (4), Marion (90), Morrow (3), Multnomah (128), Polk (28), Tillamook (13), Umatilla (16), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (87), and Yamhill (30).

“Vaccines continue to be our most effective tool in our ongoing response to pandemic,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “All of the vaccines now authorized for people ages 5 and older in the United States provide protection from COVID-19 infection and illness, including the more transmissible variants.”

“The vast majority” of Oregonians who are hospitalized or recently died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated, OHA officials said. The new cases of COVID continues to be lowest in the 5 counties where the vaccination rate is above 70%.

OHA did not provide information on the 39 deaths recorded in this report.

Oregon’s 5,470 th death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 12 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,471 st death is an 89-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Oct. 3 and died Oct. 13 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,472 nd death is a 71-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Sept. 14 and died Oct. 17 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,473 rd death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 24 and died Oct. 18 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,474 th death is an 82-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Oct. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,475 th death is a 58-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 19 and died Oct. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,476 th death is a 51-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 4 and died Oct. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,477 th death is a 91-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,478 th death is an 81-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 21 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,479 th death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 30 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,480 th death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,481 st death is an 82-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Aug. 30 and died Oct. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,482 nd death is a 43-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,483 rd death is a 78-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Sept. 23 and died Oct. 22 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,484 th death is a 41-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Sept. 21 and died Oct. 28 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,485 th death is a 91-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Aug. 16 and died Oct. 27 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,486 th death is a 71-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 17 and died Oct. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,487 th death is an 84-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 13 and died Oct. 27 at Providence Milwaukie Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,488 th death is a 97-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,489 th death is a 73-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Sept. 28 and died Oct. 23 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,490 th death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 7 and died Dec. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,491 st death is a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,492 nd death is a 76-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,493 rd death is a 55-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 12 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,494 th death is a 77-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 13 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,495 th death is a 47-year-old man from Crook County who first became symptomatic Oct. 16 and died Nov. 17 at St. Charles Bend. SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,496 th death is a 68-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 5 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,497 th death is a 67-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 9 and died Nov. 18 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,498 th death is a 61-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 20 and died Nov. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,499 th death is a 38-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 13 at Adventist Health Portland. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,500 th death is a 49-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 7 and died Nov. 15 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,501 st death is a 70-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,502 nd death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 21 and died Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,503 rd death is a 41-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 13 and died Dec. 9 at Oregon Health & University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,504 th death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 24 and died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,505 th death is a 49-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 18 and died Nov. 30 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,506 th death is an 82-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Oct. 8 and died Oct. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,507 th death is an 87-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 13 and died Dec. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,508 th death is a 76-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Oct. 22 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

