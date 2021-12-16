Norma Jean McQuillen, 87

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm died November 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Edwin was born in Far Rockaway, New York in 1934 to his mother Margaret (Roth) and his father Nathan Lamm. His brother Irwin shared their family life. He attended high school there, becoming Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from New York University and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of, Buffalo, in 1960. It was there that he met his wife, Rosemarie (Santora) and they were married December 3, 1960. He continued his surgical training at Maimonides Hospital, Baylor University Hospital, and Georgetown University Hospital.

