ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Norma Jean McQuillen, 87

By Funeral home named below
LkldNow
LkldNow
 1 day ago

Norma Jean McQuillen passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Norma was born on January 4, 1934, to the late...

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LkldNow

Juan Alberto Diaz, 67

Juan Alberto Diaz passed away at Lakeland Regional Health on December 14, 2021, just two days shy of his 68th birthday. Juan was born in Puerto Rico to parents Juan and Teresa Diaz. At the age of 14, he and his family moved to Wisconsin, where he lived until moving to Lakeland 4 years ago. While in Wisconsin, Juan met and married his beloved wife Norma in 1973.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Jasmine Korzun, 41

Jasmine passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 41 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will continue to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest. Jasmine was born on November 13, 1980 in New Jersey. She grew up in Fairview...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Carol Jenkins Barnett, Philanthropist, Dies at Age 65

Carol Jenkins Barnett, the Lakeland-born philanthropist and daughter of the founder of Publix Super Markets, died Tuesday evening at home surrounded by her family. She was 65. (Editor’s note: I’m in Tampa on personal business and unable to follow this developing story today; please follow coverage by News Channel 8 and The Ledger.)
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

John “Jack” Kenneth Allyn, 79

John “Jack” Kenneth Allyn, 79, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully with his beloved wife by his side on Wednesday December 2, 2021, at the Florida Presbyterian Homes due to complications of Parkinson’s disease. Born July 26, 1942, in Coral Gables Florida he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mabel (Walsh) Allyn.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Carol Jenkins Barnett, 65

Funeral services are being held Saturday at 11 a.m. for Carol Jenkins Barnett, former Chair and President of Publix Super Markets Charities, and daughter of Publix founder, George W. Jenkins, and Anne MacGregor Jenkins. In 2016, Carol was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and she passed away from related complications in her home surrounded by her loving family late on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Noah’s Ark Announces Two Additions to Board of Directors

Noah’s Ark of Central Florida announces Lisa Gifford and Sonia Glisson as new members of the Board of Directors. Gifford has worked with Hall Communications of Lakeland since 2017, currently in the position of executive administrative assistant. Additionally, Gifford’s nonprofit involvement includes service since 2018 with the Junior League of Greater Lakeland, where she holds multiple positions.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
LkldNow

Laura Billups Farlow, 58

Laura Billups Farlow passed away at 58 years old in Lakeland, FL with her children by her side on Friday November 19, 2021. Laura was born December 29, 1962, to Keith and Claire Billups in Lakeland. She graduated from Santa Fe High School, earned a degree from Kathleen College, and retired from Publix.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm, 87

Dr. Edwin Roth Lamm died November 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving wife and family. Edwin was born in Far Rockaway, New York in 1934 to his mother Margaret (Roth) and his father Nathan Lamm. His brother Irwin shared their family life. He attended high school there, becoming Valedictorian of his class. He graduated from New York University and obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from The University of, Buffalo, in 1960. It was there that he met his wife, Rosemarie (Santora) and they were married December 3, 1960. He continued his surgical training at Maimonides Hospital, Baylor University Hospital, and Georgetown University Hospital.
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

John Lewis Norris, 73

John Lewis Norris, 73, of Lakeland, Florida, passed peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. A 20-year lung cancer survivor, he battled complications from COPD in recent years. John’s survivors include his daughters, Kate (Jake) Ketcham of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and Ann (Mike) McDonel of Raleigh,...
LAKELAND, FL
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy