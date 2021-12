Down eight at the end of last quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers have now snagged the lead. They currently hold an 82-80 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies. Portland has been riding high on the performance of small forward Norman Powell, who has 21 points and five assists in addition to four rebounds and two blocks. Memphis has enjoyed the tag-team combination of small forward Kyle Anderson and center Steven Adams. The former has 13 points along with eight boards, while the latter has dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. This also makes it three games in a row in which Anderson has had at least three steals.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO