The military has held town hall meetings over the past few days fielding the community outcry over what some see has been a slow response to the fumes in their tap water. Families voiced fears not only about what they were smelling in the water but what they were seeing in the water. Click the listen button to hear a sampling from both Moanalua Terrace on Tuesday and Aliamanu Military Reservation on Wednesday.

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI ・ 14 DAYS AGO