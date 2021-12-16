ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Florida-bound private plane crashes, killing music producer, 8 others

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed.

All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group . The company reports that the flight was en route to Miami before the incident happened.

Local news outlet Listin Diario reports the pilot had declared an emergency as it was taking off from La Isabela International Airport and diverted to Las Americas Airport to try and land. It is currently unclear what caused the plane to crash.

“For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow,” the aviation group said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the affected families that, along with us, are going through a difficult time.”

Video shared to Twitter shows smoke billowing into the air from the crash site.

Helidosa Aviation has revealed the identities of those killed. Among them is 38-year-old José Angel Hernandez, otherwise known as Puerto Rican producer Flow La Movie, according to Billboard . His partner, Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, and his son, Jayden Hernandez, were also killed in the crash.

Flow La Movie has his own record label and management agency. He is also credited for heading the song ‘Te Bote,’ which topped Latin music charts in 2018.

Wanda Richmond
1d ago

prayer and condolence to all this may painfully touch .. may all of you rest in peace

