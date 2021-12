Because of the popularity of legalization, many states with limited sales or unclear laws may be changing in the near future. The United States presents a unique perspective on the legality of cannabis. It is not yet legal on a federal level, and yet each state is permitted to legalize its use and production to whatever level they deem appropriate. This leads to a lot of confusion, grey areas, unequal enforcement of laws, and other problems.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO