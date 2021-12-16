Early damage reports coming in from Wednesday’s severe storms

DES MOINES, IOWA — Wednesday’s severe weather and extreme wind warnings lived up to their billing — now comes the damage assessment and the cleanup.

A low pressure system tore across the state of Iowa on Wednesday evening, carrying winds near 100mph and packing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. There are reports of downed trees and damaged buildings across the state. The Iowa State Patrol reports numerous semis were blown off I-80 early in the evening.

Here’s a roundup of some of the early damage photos and reports we’ve found:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.