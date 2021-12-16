ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Early damage reports coming in from Wednesday’s severe storms

By Dan Hendrickson
 1 day ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — Wednesday’s severe weather and extreme wind warnings lived up to their billing — now comes the damage assessment and the cleanup.

A low pressure system tore across the state of Iowa on Wednesday evening, carrying winds near 100mph and packing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. There are reports of downed trees and damaged buildings across the state. The Iowa State Patrol reports numerous semis were blown off I-80 early in the evening.

Here’s a roundup of some of the early damage photos and reports we’ve found:

WHO 13

Tornado damage cleanup continues at Atlantic area farms

ATLANTIC, Iowa — The tornado did not stay in Cass County long. However, the damage it caused will take some time to repair. Jim Pellett has farmed his land for over 50 years. Only one time had he seen a bad storm, that was in 1980. “Probably worse than what we thought last night there’s […]
ATLANTIC, IA
WHO 13

Severe storms are passed, now damage assessments begin

Today is a historic day for Iowa weather. As of 4 AM Des Moines broke a record high temperature for December 15th, reaching 60°. However, 70s have already arrived in central Iowa, not only shattering the daily record high, but also breaking the record for the warmest temperature ever recorded in Des Moines during December. […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Trees toppled by storm land on Jefferson family’s home

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Wednesday night’s storms lived up to their billing. A low-pressure system moved across the state bringing wicked wind gusts and thunderstorms. Thursday, thousands are still without power and 43 counties have been declared disaster areas by Governor Kim Reynolds. The hardest-hit areas are in western and northern Iowa. At Randy Monthei’s home […]
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Drone13: Cass County Storm damage from the air

ATLANTIC, Iowa – The record-breaking Iowa weather day that was December 15, 2021 left it’s mark on much of Iowa. One heavily damaged area was Cass County, where Drone13 documented the destruction in the daylight after the storm passed. Trucks knocked off their wheels by the wind were still being picked back up Thursday morning. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Public Works prepares for tree damage from high winds

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Public Works Department has been prepping all week for the inclement weather and high winds the metro area experiences on Wednesday night. Tree removal crews were already out just after noon responding to calls of light tree damage. The damage was minor so far but the department expects […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Johnston open air classroom shelter destroyed by high winds

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A recently celebrated outdoor learning environment was no match for mother nature Wednesday night. High winds reaching well over sixty miles per hour crushed the Johnston Outdoor Learning Environment shelter roof. In October the Johnston Community School District built an open-air shelter near a pond to enhance hands-on learning with water quality […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Tornado threat today: Historic high temps and wicked winds

DES MOINES, IOWA — Central Iowa is set to experience a highly unusual high wind event starting at noon Wednesday through midnight. An exceptionally strong area of low pressure will be lifting out of Colorado today and crossing Nebraska and into western Iowa by nightfall. Ahead of this storm system, the rapidly dropping pressure will […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Extreme Wind Wednesday: How to prepare before 60-70 mph wind gusts hit

A high wind warning will be in effect from noon Wednesday until midnight. High wind warnings typically occur in Iowa about once a year, but aren’t usually this widespread or to this magnitude. Wind gusts are expected to reach over 60 mph at times, which is strong enough to cause damage. The strength and widespread […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

Most truck drivers heeded advice to stay off roads during high winds

CLIVE, Iowa — Semi truck drivers familiar with Love’s Travel Stop along I-80 and Hickman say typically on an evening you can find two dozen trucks lined up waiting for gas. A near-deserted area shows most drivers paid heed to the caution of recommendations against driving in these high winds and staying Wednesday night parked […]
TRAFFIC
